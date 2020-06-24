Lang Son
Lang Son People’s Committee has submitted the construction plan of Huu Nghi-Chi Lang Expressway to the Ministry of Planning and Investment
icon TRAVEL
09/05/2020
When talking about travel to the northern province of Lang Son, you may think of the historic Chi Lang Passage which used to be the barrier protecting Vietnam from Chinese invaders or the famous Nhat Thanh-Nhi Thanh-Tam Thanh caves.
icon SOCIETY
16/04/2020
Police from Lang Son province have arrested Nguyen Dinh Duyet, deputy director of the provincial Natural Resources and Environment Department, for allegedly “abusing position and power while performing duties
icon TRAVEL
17/03/2020
Lang Son, 180 kilometers from Hanoi, has huge tourism potential: historical relics, scenic spots, temples, and pagodas.
icon TRAVEL
11/03/2020
Quynh Son Commune of Bac Son District in the northern mountainous province of Lang Son has six villages with around 1,800 people (99% of which are from the Tay ethnic minority).
icon BUSINESS
24/02/2020
Hundreds of fruit container trucks have remained stuck for days at border gates in the northern province of Lang Son, bordering China where millions of people are in lockdown because of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
icon BUSINESS
17/02/2020
Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh has asked Lang Son and Quang Ninh to resume imports, exports and transport of goods through three sub-border gates in the two localities after a suspension due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
icon SOCIETY
10/02/2020
More than 400 Vietnamese citizens returning from China are living a military life during 14 days of quarantine at a military barracks in the border town of Lang Son.
icon BUSINESS
07/02/2020
Auxiliary border gates between the northern province of Lang Son and China’s Guangxi province will be reopened on February 10 to facilitate border trade between the two neighbours.
icon SOCIETY
07/02/2020
Vietnam’s northern border province of Lang Son presented 350,000 medical face masks to the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China on February 6 to join hands in the fight against the 2019 novel coronavirus (nCoV).
icon BUSINESS
02/02/2020
Ministries need to analyse the impact of coronavirus on both international and domestic markets, then deliver short-term and long-term solutions, Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh said on January 31.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
29/01/2020
As peach blossoms flaunt their deep pink colour on the threshold of spring, the melodies of folk music are everywhere in all the hamlets in the northern province of Lang Son.
icon YOUR VIETNAM
27/01/2020
Together with sli and luon singing, “lay co” folk game has been indispensable at any gathering, especially during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, of the Tay and Nung ethnic groups in Lang Son and many other provinces.
icon SOCIETY
15/01/2020
The Investigation Police Agency has launched criminal proceedings against two officials at Chi Ma Border Gate in the northern mountainous province of Lang Son in connection with a case of smuggling of over 100 tonnes of herbal medicine.
icon VIDEO
08/01/2020
Blessed by nature with beautiful scenery and products, many localities in Lang Son province have taken advantage of these attributes to build a community-based tourism model.
icon BUSINESS
08/01/2020
The Import and Export Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade urged firms to closely watch exports of agricultural products to China to prevent goods getting stuck at border gates before and after the Lunar New Year holiday.
icon SOCIETY
20/11/2019
The People’s Court in northern Lang Son Province has sentenced four members of a drug gang to death for trafficking narcotics.
icon TRAVEL
17/10/2019
Located in the northern border of the country, Lang Son province regularly enthralls visitors with its romantic and stunning array of natural scenery.