Lang Son

tin tức về Lang Son mới nhất

Lang Son proposes new construction plan for $330 million Huu Nghi-Chi Lang Expresswayicon
BUSINESS24/06/20200

Lang Son proposes new construction plan for $330 million Huu Nghi-Chi Lang Expressway

Lang Son People’s Committee has submitted the construction plan of Huu Nghi-Chi Lang Expressway to the Ministry of Planning and Investment

 
Ethnic minorities’ traditional values find place in schools

Ethnic minorities’ traditional values find place in schools

icon09/06/20200
Hang Hu in Lang Son, an attraction of northeastern Vietnam

Hang Hu in Lang Son, an attraction of northeastern Vietnam

icon06/06/20200
In the kingdom of Huu Kien white horsesicon

In the kingdom of Huu Kien white horses

TRAVEL
09/05/2020

When talking about travel to the northern province of Lang Son, you may think of the historic Chi Lang Passage which used to be the barrier protecting Vietnam from Chinese invaders or the famous Nhat Thanh-Nhi Thanh-Tam Thanh caves.

Lang Son police arrest environment department’s deputy directoricon

Lang Son police arrest environment department’s deputy director

SOCIETY
16/04/2020

Police from Lang Son province have arrested Nguyen Dinh Duyet, deputy director of the provincial Natural Resources and Environment Department, for allegedly “abusing position and power while performing duties

Lang Son’s captivating beauty all year roundicon

Lang Son’s captivating beauty all year round

TRAVEL
17/03/2020

Lang Son, 180 kilometers from Hanoi, has huge tourism potential: historical relics, scenic spots, temples, and pagodas. 

A commune full of stilt housesicon

A commune full of stilt houses

TRAVEL
11/03/2020

Quynh Son Commune of Bac Son District in the northern mountainous province of Lang Son has six villages with around 1,800 people (99% of which are from the Tay ethnic minority).

Hundreds of fruit trucks still jammed at border gates with Chinaicon

Hundreds of fruit trucks still jammed at border gates with China

BUSINESS
24/02/2020

Hundreds of fruit container trucks have remained stuck for days at border gates in the northern province of Lang Son, bordering China where millions of people are in lockdown because of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

COVID-19: Border localities asked to resume trade with Chinaicon

COVID-19: Border localities asked to resume trade with China

BUSINESS
17/02/2020

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh has asked Lang Son and Quang Ninh to resume imports, exports and transport of goods through three sub-border gates in the two localities after a suspension due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

How is life in quarantine center in Vietnam border town?icon

How is life in quarantine center in Vietnam border town?

SOCIETY
10/02/2020

More than 400 Vietnamese citizens returning from China are living a military life during 14 days of quarantine at a military barracks in the border town of Lang Son.

Vietnam-China auxiliary border gates reopened to facilitate tradeicon

Vietnam-China auxiliary border gates reopened to facilitate trade

BUSINESS
07/02/2020

Auxiliary border gates between the northern province of Lang Son and China’s Guangxi province will be reopened on February 10 to facilitate border trade between the two neighbours.

Vietnamese province assists Chinese region in nCoV fighticon

Vietnamese province assists Chinese region in nCoV fight

SOCIETY
07/02/2020

Vietnam’s northern border province of Lang Son presented 350,000 medical face masks to the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China on February 6 to join hands in the fight against the 2019 novel coronavirus (nCoV).

Ministries urged to assess nCOV impacts for short- and long-term solutionsicon

Ministries urged to assess nCOV impacts for short- and long-term solutions

BUSINESS
02/02/2020

Ministries need to analyse the impact of coronavirus on both international and domestic markets, then deliver short-term and long-term solutions, Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh said on January 31.

Lang Son promotes folk music valueicon

Lang Son promotes folk music value

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
29/01/2020

As peach blossoms flaunt their deep pink colour on the threshold of spring, the melodies of folk music are everywhere in all the hamlets in the northern province of Lang Son.

“Lay co” – a unique tradition of Tay and Nung people in Lang Sonicon

“Lay co” – a unique tradition of Tay and Nung people in Lang Son

YOUR VIETNAM
27/01/2020

Together with sli and luon singing, “lay co” folk game has been indispensable at any gathering, especially during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, of the Tay and Nung ethnic groups in Lang Son and many other provinces.

Two customs officials to be prosecuted in herbal medicine smuggling caseicon

Two customs officials to be prosecuted in herbal medicine smuggling case

SOCIETY
15/01/2020

The Investigation Police Agency has launched criminal proceedings against two officials at Chi Ma Border Gate in the northern mountainous province of Lang Son in connection with a case of smuggling of over 100 tonnes of herbal medicine.

Lang Son promotes community-based tourismicon

Lang Son promotes community-based tourism

VIDEO
08/01/2020

Blessed by nature with beautiful scenery and products, many localities in Lang Son province have taken advantage of these attributes to build a community-based tourism model.

VN firms urged to monitor exports to Chinaicon

VN firms urged to monitor exports to China

BUSINESS
08/01/2020

The Import and Export Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade urged firms to closely watch exports of agricultural products to China to prevent goods getting stuck at border gates before and after the Lunar New Year holiday.

Four given death sentence for drug traffickingicon

Four given death sentence for drug trafficking

SOCIETY
20/11/2019

The People’s Court in northern Lang Son Province has sentenced four members of a drug gang to death for trafficking narcotics.

Discovering stunning landscapes hidden in Lang Sonicon

Discovering stunning landscapes hidden in Lang Son

TRAVEL
17/10/2019

Located in the northern border of the country, Lang Son province regularly enthralls visitors with its romantic and stunning array of natural scenery.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
