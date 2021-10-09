 
Huu Lien Village, a peaceful ecotourism spot in Lang Son
TRAVEL09/10/2021

Huu Lien Village, a peaceful ecotourism spot in Lang Son

The Huu Lien community-based eco-tourism village is an ideal destination for tourists when the COVID-19 pandemic is under control because of its beautiful pristine scenery.
 
Lang Son Province-kingdom of star anise in Vietnam

Lang Son Province-kingdom of star anise in Vietnam
icon24/09/2021

icon24/09/20210
Attractive places to visit in Lang Son Province

Attractive places to visit in Lang Son Province
icon22/09/2021

icon22/09/20210
Lost in Dong Lam grasslands

Lost in Dong Lam grasslands

TRAVEL
16/02/2021
The Dong Lam green grasslands in Huu Lien Commune, Huu Lung District, Lang Son Province, cover an area spanning hundreds of hectares deep in the mountains.
Foreigners keen on conquering Lang Son mountains

Foreigners keen on conquering Lang Son mountains

TRAVEL
16/11/2020
Mountain climbing in the northern province of Lang Son has tempted many tourists with the majority being foreigners.
Discovering peaceful meadow in northern mountainous province

Discovering peaceful meadow in northern mountainous province

TRAVEL
05/11/2020
Just 100km away from Hanoi capital, a vast meadow in Huu Lien commune of Huu Lung district, northern mountainous Lang Son province, has developed into a popular spot among travelers due to its pristine beauty.
The 4000m2 villa of the Lang Son governor

The 4000m2 villa of the Lang Son governor

TRAVEL
17/10/2020
The mansion of Lang Son Province's former Governor Vi Van Dinh covers more than 4,000 square meters, but now only ruins remain.
 
 
