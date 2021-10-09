Lang son travel
The Huu Lien community-based eco-tourism village is an ideal destination for tourists when the COVID-19 pandemic is under control because of its beautiful pristine scenery.
16/02/2021
The Dong Lam green grasslands in Huu Lien Commune, Huu Lung District, Lang Son Province, cover an area spanning hundreds of hectares deep in the mountains.
16/11/2020
Mountain climbing in the northern province of Lang Son has tempted many tourists with the majority being foreigners.
05/11/2020
Just 100km away from Hanoi capital, a vast meadow in Huu Lien commune of Huu Lung district, northern mountainous Lang Son province, has developed into a popular spot among travelers due to its pristine beauty.
17/10/2020
The mansion of Lang Son Province's former Governor Vi Van Dinh covers more than 4,000 square meters, but now only ruins remain.