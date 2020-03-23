Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
lao cai

tin tức về lao cai mới nhất

Sa Pa salmon farmers hit by pandemic
SOCIETY23/03/2020

Sa Pa salmon farmers hit by pandemic

The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have seriously hit restaurants and hotels in the famous northern tourist town of Sa Pa Town.

 
Hailstones hit northern Vietnam

Hailstones hit northern Vietnam

18/03/2020
Border forces of Vietnamese, Chinese provinces hold joint patrol

Border forces of Vietnamese, Chinese provinces hold joint patrol

29/02/2020
VN farmers turn to high tech agriculture

VN farmers turn to high tech agriculture

SOCIETY
21/02/2020

Underdeveloped northern provinces were embracing high technology to make breakthroughs in farming productivity in hopes of lifting locals – mostly of ethnic minorities – out of poverty.

Northern border province suspends entry, exit at auxiliary gates

Northern border province suspends entry, exit at auxiliary gates

SOCIETY
01/02/2020

The High Command of the Border Guards of the northern border province of Lao Cai recently issued a document announcing the suspension of entry and exit at auxiliary gates on the border with China.

Expensive orchid pots prove popular among customers ahead of Tet

Expensive orchid pots prove popular among customers ahead of Tet

PHOTOS
15/01/2020

Flower shops nationwide have been importing orchids featuring colourful designs, including orchid pots costing several thousands of dollars, as a means of serving consumers for the upcoming Lunar New Year or Tet.

Viewing a spectacular sunset from Ky Quan San mountain

Viewing a spectacular sunset from Ky Quan San mountain

PHOTOS
12/01/2020

Known as Bach Moc Luong Tu by trekkers, Ky Quan San mountain can be found situated between the northern provinces of Lao Cai and Lai Chau.

Northern region braced for incoming cold spell

Northern region braced for incoming cold spell

SOCIETY
08/01/2020

Areas throughout the north of the country, including the capital Hanoi, are bracing themselves for a cold snap which is forecast to arrive from January 11, according to forecasts made by the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting.

VN firms urged to monitor exports to China

VN firms urged to monitor exports to China

BUSINESS
08/01/2020

The Import and Export Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade urged firms to closely watch exports of agricultural products to China to prevent goods getting stuck at border gates before and after the Lunar New Year holiday.

Exploring spectacular sight of Sapa during spring

Exploring spectacular sight of Sapa during spring

PHOTOS
05/01/2020

Situated in the northwest of Vietnam, the mountainous northern province of Lao Cai is home to Sa Pa, a culturally-rich town that boasts stunning natural landscapes when spring arrives.

Frost continues covering Mount Fansipan

Frost continues covering Mount Fansipan

SOCIETY
24/12/2019

Mount Fansipan in the northern province of Lao Cai has been enveloped by frost today.

Beautiful scenery as cherry blossoms bloom in Sapa

Beautiful scenery as cherry blossoms bloom in Sapa

PHOTOS
17/12/2019

The cherry blossoms trees planted on the green tea hills in Sapa have become a beautiful tourist attraction.

Lao Cai and Quang Nam golf course projects approved

Lao Cai and Quang Nam golf course projects approved

BUSINESS
10/12/2019

Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has approved of the plan to build the USD43m Lao Cai and Vinpearl Quang Nam golf courses.

Thousands of cattle in Lao Cai threatened by the cold

Thousands of cattle in Lao Cai threatened by the cold

SOCIETY
10/12/2019

Over 20,000 cattle in Lao Cai Province may die this year if there are strong cold spells as only three quarters of the farmers have animal sheds.

Hordes of tourists head to the peak of Fansipan

Hordes of tourists head to the peak of Fansipan

PHOTOS
09/12/2019

Located in the northern province of Lao Cai, Fansipan saw thousands of visitors flocking to the top of the nation’s tallest mountain over the weekend to enjoy the sight of ice and frost.

Gov't okays plan to build two golf courses

Gov’t okays plan to build two golf courses

BUSINESS
08/12/2019

Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has approved the investment in two golf courses worth over VND1 trillion in Quang Nam and Lao Cai provinces.

Wedding rituals of the Bo Y

Wedding rituals of the Bo Y

YOUR VIETNAM
08/12/2019

After spring dating, when cold wind begins to blow, young ethnic boys and girls in the northwest mountain region decide to get married.

Tourists heading to Sa Pa for the snow

Tourists heading to Sa Pa for the snow

TRAVEL
07/12/2019

Tourists are flocking to Sa Pa Town in the northern mountain province of Lao Cai to enjoy the first drops of snow due to a cold spell currently overwhelming the region.

Israeli volunteers join teaching activity in Lao Cai

Israeli volunteers join teaching activity in Lao Cai

SOCIETY
28/11/2019

A group of volunteers from Israel is joining an activity to teach children in Sa Pa district of the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai until November 28.

Transport Ministry gives green light to build Sa Pa Airport

Transport Ministry gives green light to build Sa Pa Airport

SOCIETY
25/11/2019

The Ministry of Transport has approved a plan to build an airport in Sa Pa in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai.

 
 
