The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have seriously hit restaurants and hotels in the famous northern tourist town of Sa Pa Town.
21/02/2020
Underdeveloped northern provinces were embracing high technology to make breakthroughs in farming productivity in hopes of lifting locals – mostly of ethnic minorities – out of poverty.
01/02/2020
The High Command of the Border Guards of the northern border province of Lao Cai recently issued a document announcing the suspension of entry and exit at auxiliary gates on the border with China.
15/01/2020
Flower shops nationwide have been importing orchids featuring colourful designs, including orchid pots costing several thousands of dollars, as a means of serving consumers for the upcoming Lunar New Year or Tet.
12/01/2020
Known as Bach Moc Luong Tu by trekkers, Ky Quan San mountain can be found situated between the northern provinces of Lao Cai and Lai Chau.
08/01/2020
Areas throughout the north of the country, including the capital Hanoi, are bracing themselves for a cold snap which is forecast to arrive from January 11, according to forecasts made by the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting.
08/01/2020
The Import and Export Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade urged firms to closely watch exports of agricultural products to China to prevent goods getting stuck at border gates before and after the Lunar New Year holiday.
05/01/2020
Situated in the northwest of Vietnam, the mountainous northern province of Lao Cai is home to Sa Pa, a culturally-rich town that boasts stunning natural landscapes when spring arrives.
24/12/2019
Mount Fansipan in the northern province of Lao Cai has been enveloped by frost today.
17/12/2019
The cherry blossoms trees planted on the green tea hills in Sapa have become a beautiful tourist attraction.
10/12/2019
Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has approved of the plan to build the USD43m Lao Cai and Vinpearl Quang Nam golf courses.
10/12/2019
Over 20,000 cattle in Lao Cai Province may die this year if there are strong cold spells as only three quarters of the farmers have animal sheds.
09/12/2019
Located in the northern province of Lao Cai, Fansipan saw thousands of visitors flocking to the top of the nation’s tallest mountain over the weekend to enjoy the sight of ice and frost.
08/12/2019
Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has approved the investment in two golf courses worth over VND1 trillion in Quang Nam and Lao Cai provinces.
08/12/2019
After spring dating, when cold wind begins to blow, young ethnic boys and girls in the northwest mountain region decide to get married.
07/12/2019
Tourists are flocking to Sa Pa Town in the northern mountain province of Lao Cai to enjoy the first drops of snow due to a cold spell currently overwhelming the region.
28/11/2019
A group of volunteers from Israel is joining an activity to teach children in Sa Pa district of the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai until November 28.
25/11/2019
The Ministry of Transport has approved a plan to build an airport in Sa Pa in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai.