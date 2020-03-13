Laos
The Lao Government has decided to postpone all big meetings gathering large number of people for major celebrations in 2020 as a strong measure to prevent outbreaks of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
06/03/2020
The building of hydropower projects on the Mekong River’s mainstream must ensure that they do not cause negative impacts, said a Vietnamese official.
17/02/2020
In late 2019, 20 Lao people living in the Tay Giang and Nam Giang border district of Quang Nam province were granted Vietnamese citizenship.
06/01/2020
Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) have signed five contracts to buy electricity from two Lao firms in the 2021-2022 period following Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s approval.
04/01/2020
Nam Dinh, a rice-growing province in northern Vietnam, has more than 70 craft villages. Co Chat silk village in Truc Ninh district is one of the best known.
05/12/2019
The directors of the departments of State Records Management and Archives of Laos and Vietnam yesterday signed on a MoU to enhance co-operation in archival management especially sharing the documents relating to Indochina.
04/12/2019
The national archive agencies of Vietnam and Laos signed a Memorandum of Understanding on bilateral cooperation in 2020 at a ceremony in Hanoi on December 3.
23/11/2019
A new-born baby from Laos has been transported by air to Hanoi for the emergency treatment of heart problems.
14/11/2019
Border guards operating in Dien Bien province have co-operated with their counterparts in Laos to successfully arrest two Laotian traffickers as they were in the process of transporting a large quantity of drugs into Vietnam.
12/11/2019
Investigative police in Dien Bien have arrested two suspects for their alleged involvement in a transnational drug trafficking ring, with 220 packs of heroin, weighing 77 kilograms, being seized.
12/11/2019
Recently, an agreement between the Vietnamese and Lao governments engaging on addressing undocumented migration and marriages has contributed to maintaining safety and order in the locality.
03/10/2019
Laos will host the Lower Mekong Tourism Cities’ Mayors Summit in Vientiane from October 12 to 15 to promote cooperation between cities in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.
12/09/2019
Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos should work together across their borders to fight the illegal drug trade, said participants at the 18th trilateral/bilateral ministerial meeting on drug control co-operation among the three nations.
07/09/2019
Nine Lao citizens who are irregular migrants or have undocumented marriages and currently residing in the border district of A Luoi, Vietnam’s central province of Thua Thien-Hue, took Vietnamese nationality on September 6.
07/09/2019
Economic ministers of Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam (CLMV) affirmed the countries’ coordination to successfully carry out CLMV action plans at their 11th meeting in Bangkok on September 5.
27/08/2019
The 4th meeting of the defence and and security committees of the National Assembly of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia kicked off in Phnom Penh today under the chair of Acting President of the Cambodian NA Nguon Nhel.
21/08/2019
Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan hosted a reception for Vice President of the Lao National Assembly Bounpone Bouttanavong in Hanoi on August 20.
18/08/2019
Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam (CLV) are set to promote the traditional solidarity and friendship among their parliaments and step up joint projects in the CLV Development Triangle Area, according to a joint statement issued today.