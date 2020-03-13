Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Laos

tin tức về Laos mới nhất

COVID-19: Big gatherings suspended in many ASEAN countriesicon
POLITICS13/03/20200

COVID-19: Big gatherings suspended in many ASEAN countries

The Lao Government has decided to postpone all big meetings gathering large number of people for major celebrations in 2020 as a strong measure to prevent outbreaks of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

 
Two Vietnamese die in bus accident in Laos

icon11/03/20200
Vientiane-Da Nang flight to launch in late March

icon08/03/20200
Hydropower projects on Mekong River should not cause negative impacts: spokeswoman

POLITICS
06/03/2020

The building of hydropower projects on the Mekong River’s mainstream must ensure that they do not cause negative impacts, said a Vietnamese official.

Lao nationals in Quang Nam granted Vietnamese citizenship

VIETNAM & WORLD
17/02/2020

In late 2019, 20 Lao people living in the Tay Giang and Nam Giang border district of Quang Nam province were granted Vietnamese citizenship.

Vietnam to buy electricity from Laos

BUSINESS
06/01/2020

Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) have signed five contracts to buy electricity from two Lao firms in the 2021-2022 period following Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s approval.

Co Chat silk village keeps thread alive

YOUR VIETNAM
04/01/2020

Nam Dinh, a rice-growing province in northern Vietnam, has more than 70 craft villages. Co Chat silk village in Truc Ninh district is one of the best known.

Vietnam, Laos to co-operate in Indochinese archival preservation

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
05/12/2019

The directors of the departments of State Records Management and Archives of Laos and Vietnam yesterday signed on a MoU to enhance co-operation in archival management especially sharing the documents relating to Indochina.

Vietnam, Laos ink cooperative MoU on archive

POLITICS
04/12/2019

The national archive agencies of Vietnam and Laos signed a Memorandum of Understanding on bilateral cooperation in 2020 at a ceremony in Hanoi on December 3.

Lao new-born flown to Hanoi for heart operation

SOCIETY
23/11/2019

A new-born baby from Laos has been transported by air to Hanoi for the emergency treatment of heart problems.

Two Laotian men caught with 100,000 pills of synthetic drugs

SOCIETY
14/11/2019

Border guards operating in Dien Bien province have co-operated with their counterparts in Laos to successfully arrest two Laotian traffickers as they were in the process of transporting a large quantity of drugs into Vietnam.

Two detained for trafficking 77kgs of drugs into Vietnam

SOCIETY
12/11/2019

Investigative police in Dien Bien have arrested two suspects for their alleged involvement in a transnational drug trafficking ring, with 220 packs of heroin, weighing 77 kilograms, being seized.

Undocumented marriages between Vietnamese and Laotians in VN border province

VIDEO
12/11/2019

Recently, an agreement between the Vietnamese and Lao governments engaging on addressing undocumented migration and marriages has contributed to maintaining safety and order in the locality.

Laos to host Mekong mayors’ tourism summit

TRAVEL
03/10/2019

Laos will host the Lower Mekong Tourism Cities’ Mayors Summit in Vientiane from October 12 to 15 to promote cooperation between cities in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.

VN, Cambodia, Laos enhance drug control co-operation

POLITICS
12/09/2019

Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos should work together across their borders to fight the illegal drug trade, said participants at the 18th trilateral/bilateral ministerial meeting on drug control co-operation   among the three nations.

Thua Thien-Hue: Nine Laotians receive Vietnamese nationality

SOCIETY
07/09/2019

Nine Lao citizens who are irregular migrants or have undocumented marriages and currently residing in the border district of A Luoi, Vietnam’s central province of Thua Thien-Hue, took Vietnamese nationality on September 6.

Ministers vow coordination for successful CLMV action plans

POLITICS
07/09/2019

Economic ministers of Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam (CLMV) affirmed the countries’ coordination to successfully carry out CLMV action plans at their 11th meeting in Bangkok on September 5.

Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia seek to foster defence-security bonds

POLITICS
27/08/2019

The 4th meeting of the defence and and security committees of the National Assembly of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia kicked off in Phnom Penh today under the chair of Acting President of the Cambodian NA Nguon Nhel.

Top legislator meets Lao NA Vice President

POLITICS
21/08/2019

Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan hosted a reception for Vice President of the Lao National Assembly Bounpone Bouttanavong in Hanoi on August 20.

Joint projects in CLV Development Triangle Area to be promoted

POLITICS
18/08/2019

Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam (CLV) are set to promote the traditional solidarity and friendship among their parliaments and step up joint projects in the CLV Development Triangle Area, according to a joint statement issued today.

 
 
