HCM City's housing industry faces difficulties
BUSINESS

HCM City’s housing industry faces difficulties

The property industry in Ho Chi Minh City, and in fact the country in general, faces several problems that need urgent solutions, especially with regard to legal provisions.

 
What's new in Vietnam's amended Investment Law?

What's new in Vietnam's amended Investment Law?

18/06/2020
Positive scope ahead in amended Law on Investment

Positive scope ahead in amended Law on Investment

06/06/2020
Draft law ensures consistent practice

Draft law ensures consistent practice

BUSINESS
04/05/2020

In order to continue improving Vietnam’s business environment, the Ministry of Planning and Investment is drafting two new laws, one of which will amend and supplement the current Law on Investment.

Further clarity to new investment laws

Further clarity to new investment laws

BUSINESS
04/05/2020

International investors are seeking for more positive changes in mergers and acquisitions transactions and market access conditions in the latest draft amendments to the Law on Investment to keep them moving forward with their future ventures.

Revising key laws to lead Vietnam into the new era

Revising key laws to lead Vietnam into the new era

FEATURE
23/11/2019

The draft amendments to the Law on Investment and the Law on Enterprises feature notable changes and are expected to bring forward a more favourable investment climate when it is scheduled to take effect in 2021. 

Amended regulation must adopt modern standards to strike home

Amended regulation must adopt modern standards to strike home

BUSINESS
23/11/2019

In the context of rapid changes in business methods, the current Law on Investment needs changes in favour of investors. 

Draft Law on Investment adds incentive sectors

Draft Law on Investment adds incentive sectors

BUSINESS
19/11/2019

Numerous sectors were added to receive incentives under the Draft Law on Investment to ensure it matches the new FDI strategy.

Further alterations sought by investors after draft law talks

Further alterations sought by investors after draft law talks

BUSINESS
28/10/2019

Despite a range of improvements, the latest draft amendments to the Law on Investment 2014 retains several concerns among both domestic and overseas investors, who are urging for further changes ahead. 

 
 
