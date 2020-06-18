Law on Investment
The property industry in Ho Chi Minh City, and in fact the country in general, faces several problems that need urgent solutions, especially with regard to legal provisions.
04/05/2020
In order to continue improving Vietnam’s business environment, the Ministry of Planning and Investment is drafting two new laws, one of which will amend and supplement the current Law on Investment.
04/05/2020
International investors are seeking for more positive changes in mergers and acquisitions transactions and market access conditions in the latest draft amendments to the Law on Investment to keep them moving forward with their future ventures.
23/11/2019
The draft amendments to the Law on Investment and the Law on Enterprises feature notable changes and are expected to bring forward a more favourable investment climate when it is scheduled to take effect in 2021.
23/11/2019
In the context of rapid changes in business methods, the current Law on Investment needs changes in favour of investors.
19/11/2019
Numerous sectors were added to receive incentives under the Draft Law on Investment to ensure it matches the new FDI strategy.
28/10/2019
Despite a range of improvements, the latest draft amendments to the Law on Investment 2014 retains several concerns among both domestic and overseas investors, who are urging for further changes ahead.