law

tin tức về law mới nhất

Law amending, supplementing Issuance of Legal Documents Law passedicon
POLITICS13 giờ trước0

Law amending, supplementing Issuance of Legal Documents Law passed

Notably, the NA ruled People’s Councils and People’s Committees at the district and communal level can issue legal documents.

 
Fresh policies take effect in June

Fresh policies take effect in June

icon04/06/20200
NA deputies bemoan Gov’t's capricious submissions of draft laws for review

NA deputies bemoan Gov’t's capricious submissions of draft laws for review

icon23/05/20200
National Assembly discusses managing citizen residency via ID numbersicon

National Assembly discusses managing citizen residency via ID numbers

POLITICS
13/05/2020

Members of the National Assembly (NA) Committee of Legal Affairs on Tuesday agreed on managing citizen residency via 12-digit personal identification numbers updated on the national online database.

Laws are important means to protect human rightsicon

Laws are important means to protect human rights

SOCIETY
15/12/2019

Human rights are one of the issues that are the concern and the subject for study of the human. In Vietnam, the cause of protecting human rights has become the unified will of the entire Party and people.

In Vietnam, people are the center of developmenticon

In Vietnam, people are the center of development

SOCIETY
15/12/2019

In the time of renovation, the country places people at the center of development in order to stimulate all potential of the entire country.

Vietnam's legal system on human rights getting bettericon

Vietnam's legal system on human rights getting better

SOCIETY
13/12/2019

In just over 10 years, many important laws directly related to civil and political rights have been enacted and continuously reviewed for amendment and supplementation for better recognition of these rights.

SOE concept a focus of law discussionicon

SOE concept a focus of law discussion

BUSINESS
05/12/2019

Varying comments continue to hit the draft amendments to the Law on Enterprises 2014 and the Law on Investment 2014, with further revisions cited for state holding in state-owned enterprises garnering heightened attention among investors.

Internalize standards to enforce international commitments on workers' rightsicon

Internalize standards to enforce international commitments on workers' rights

SOCIETY
29/11/2019

Vietnam attaches great importance to sustainable and inclusive development, places people at the center and people is set as the goal of development, associating economic development with social security.

Law revisions open doors for businessicon

Law revisions open doors for business

BUSINESS
28/11/2019

With fresh changes made by the National Assembly in the investment and enterprises laws, businesses are expected to benefit more from new improvements in the business climate.

 
 
