Notably, the NA ruled People’s Councils and People’s Committees at the district and communal level can issue legal documents.
POLITICS
13/05/2020
Members of the National Assembly (NA) Committee of Legal Affairs on Tuesday agreed on managing citizen residency via 12-digit personal identification numbers updated on the national online database.
SOCIETY
15/12/2019
Human rights are one of the issues that are the concern and the subject for study of the human. In Vietnam, the cause of protecting human rights has become the unified will of the entire Party and people.
SOCIETY
15/12/2019
In the time of renovation, the country places people at the center of development in order to stimulate all potential of the entire country.
SOCIETY
13/12/2019
In just over 10 years, many important laws directly related to civil and political rights have been enacted and continuously reviewed for amendment and supplementation for better recognition of these rights.
BUSINESS
05/12/2019
Varying comments continue to hit the draft amendments to the Law on Enterprises 2014 and the Law on Investment 2014, with further revisions cited for state holding in state-owned enterprises garnering heightened attention among investors.
SOCIETY
29/11/2019
Vietnam attaches great importance to sustainable and inclusive development, places people at the center and people is set as the goal of development, associating economic development with social security.
BUSINESS
28/11/2019
With fresh changes made by the National Assembly in the investment and enterprises laws, businesses are expected to benefit more from new improvements in the business climate.