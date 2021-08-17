 
Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
#Covid-19#Premium
Go
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Chiến sự ở Afghanistan
#Lionel Messi chia tay Barca, gia nhập PSG
#Kiện toàn nhân sự lãnh đạo khóa mới
#Bộ GD-ĐT ra chuẩn tiến sĩ mới gây tranh cãi
#Kỳ thi tốt nghiệp THPT năm 2021
#Áp lực tuổi 15 trượt lớp 10 công lập ở Hà Nội
#Vụ giết chủ nợ, đốt xác phi tang ở Hải Dương

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

Tuyển dụng18/08/2021 18:51:22 (GMT +7)

tag
 

Le Quang Liem

tin tức về Le Quang Liem mới nhất

Quang Liem jumps 32 notches in world’s blitz chess rankingsicon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS1 giờ trước0

Quang Liem jumps 32 notches in world’s blitz chess rankings

International chess grandmaster Le Quang Liem of Vietnam has shot up the latest International Chess Federation (FIDE) rankings, climbing from 44th to 12th in the blitz event.
 
GM Liem shines at 2021 Grand Chess Tour

GM Liem shines at 2021 Grand Chess Tour

icon17/08/20210
GM Le Quang Liem pockets US$15,000 as runner-up at Chessable Masters

GM Le Quang Liem pockets US$15,000 as runner-up at Chessable Masters

icon09/08/20210
GM Liem enters Chessable Masters after tie-break pointsicon

GM Liem enters Chessable Masters after tie-break points

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/08/2021
Vietnam’s No. 1 player Le Quang Liem (world No. 32) defeated world No. 5 Levon Aronian of Armenia after winning tie-break points on August 6, cruising into the final match of the ongoing the Chessable Masters tournament.
Vietnam's top chess star advances to Banter Blitz Cup quarterfinalsicon

Vietnam's top chess star advances to Banter Blitz Cup quarterfinals

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
06/07/2021
Vietnam’s No. 1 chess player Le Quang Liem is due to play Dutch GM Benjamin Bok in the quarterfinals of the Banter Blitz Cup online chess tournament on July 5.
New chapter for Quang Liem as Webster University’s head coachicon

New chapter for Quang Liem as Webster University’s head coach

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/05/2021
The career of the number one Vietnamese chess player Le Quang Liem entered a new chapter when he accepted to coach a chess team of the US’s Webster University, replacing Susan Polgar, former women's World Champion.
Vietnamese grandmaster to coach American university chess teamicon

Vietnamese grandmaster to coach American university chess team

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
14/04/2021
The Vietnamese grandmaster is well known for his speed chess skills.
Skilling Open: Le Quang Liem beats world no. 1 blitz playericon

Skilling Open: Le Quang Liem beats world no. 1 blitz player

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
25/11/2020
Vietnamese grandmaster Le Quang Liem continues to foster hopes of advancing to the quarterfinals of the ongoing Skilling Open after earning an additional 2.5 points on November 24 with two wins and one draw,
VN chess star Le Quang Liem competes against 15 top players at Skilling Openicon

VN chess star Le Quang Liem competes against 15 top players at Skilling Open

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
24/11/2020
Vietnamese grandmaster Le Quang Liem is joining 15 other leading players in the Skilling Open rapid chess tournament being played on Chess24 between November 22 and 30.
Quang Liem progresses to quarter-finals of Banter Series chess tourneyicon

Quang Liem progresses to quarter-finals of Banter Series chess tourney

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
23/09/2020
Vietnamese chess player Le Quang Liem has made it through to the quarter-finals of the Banter Series online chess tournament after defeating 2019 Chess World Cup winner Teimour Radjabov of Azerbaijani 6-4 on September 22.
Vietnamese team to compete at Online Chess Olympiadicon

Vietnamese team to compete at Online Chess Olympiad

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
02/07/2020
The International Chess Federation (FIDE) announced on June 30 the launch of the FIDE Online Olympiad, a new major team competition which will be taking place online from July 22 to August 30.
Vietnamese Grandmaster Liem to compete at online Steinitz Memorial contesticon

Vietnamese Grandmaster Liem to compete at online Steinitz Memorial contest

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
12/05/2020
Vietnamese Grandmaster Le Quang Liem will participate at the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Online Steinitz Memorial tournament on May 15-17.
Vietnam's top chess player pockets US$15,000 after fourth-place finish at Romania Grand Touricon

Vietnam's top chess player pockets US$15,000 after fourth-place finish at Romania Grand Tour

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
12/11/2019
Le Quang Liem won four from a maximum nine points on the last day of the blitz chess at the 2019 Superbet Rapid & Blitz in Romania to wrap up his campaign finishing fourth place overall and pocketing US$15,000 in prize money.
Le Quang Liem impressive in blitz chess at Romania Grand Touricon

Le Quang Liem impressive in blitz chess at Romania Grand Tour

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
10/11/2019
Vietnamese super grandmaster Le Quang Liem performed brilliantly on the first day of blitz chess (November 9) at the ongoing 2019 Superbet Rapid & Blitz in Romania with five wins and four draws.
Le Quang Liem draws in seventh match at FIDE Grand Swissicon

Le Quang Liem draws in seventh match at FIDE Grand Swiss

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
20/10/2019
Top Vietnamese chess player Lê Quang Liêm drew in the seventh match of the FIDE Grand Swiss 2019 chess tournament in England this morning.  
Le Quang Liem enjoys first win at FIDE Grand Swiss chess competitionicon

Le Quang Liem enjoys first win at FIDE Grand Swiss chess competition

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
17/10/2019
Le Quang Liem, Vietnam’s top chess player, enjoyed his first win of the ongoing FIDE Grand Swiss 2019 chess tournament following five consecutive draws.
Vietnam's No.1 chess player set to play second tie-break in FIDE World Cupicon

Vietnam's No.1 chess player set to play second tie-break in FIDE World Cup

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
18/09/2019
Le Quang Liem, Vietnam’s top chess player, will take part in a second play-off match following another draw in the third round of the ongoing FIDE World Cup in Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia.  
Vietnam's top chess player Le Quang Liem draws with Artemiev in FIDE World Cupicon

Vietnam's top chess player Le Quang Liem draws with Artemiev in FIDE World Cup

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
18/09/2019
Vietnamese International Grandmaster Le Quang Liem drew with Vladislav Artemiev of Russia in the first leg of the third round of the FIDE World Cup in the town of Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia, on Monday.
Top VN chess players Quang Liem, Truong Son compete at World Cupicon

Top VN chess players Quang Liem, Truong Son compete at World Cup

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
10/09/2019
Top Vietnamese chess players Le Quang Liem and Nguyen Ngoc Truong Son are competing at the FIDE World Cup 2019 which began in the town of Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia, on September 10.  
Vietnamese player finishes in 10th place at Hunan Int'l Chess Openicon

Vietnamese player finishes in 10th place at Hunan Int'l Chess Open

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
07/08/2019
 Talented Vietnamese chess player Nguyen Ngoc Truong Son finished in 10th position at the Belt and Road China Hunan International Chess Open 2019, which concluded in China on August 6.
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

Tuyển dụng

 