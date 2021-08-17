Le Quang Liem
International chess grandmaster Le Quang Liem of Vietnam has shot up the latest International Chess Federation (FIDE) rankings, climbing from 44th to 12th in the blitz event.
08/08/2021
Vietnam’s No. 1 player Le Quang Liem (world No. 32) defeated world No. 5 Levon Aronian of Armenia after winning tie-break points on August 6, cruising into the final match of the ongoing the Chessable Masters tournament.
06/07/2021
Vietnam’s No. 1 chess player Le Quang Liem is due to play Dutch GM Benjamin Bok in the quarterfinals of the Banter Blitz Cup online chess tournament on July 5.
11/05/2021
The career of the number one Vietnamese chess player Le Quang Liem entered a new chapter when he accepted to coach a chess team of the US’s Webster University, replacing Susan Polgar, former women's World Champion.
25/11/2020
Vietnamese grandmaster Le Quang Liem continues to foster hopes of advancing to the quarterfinals of the ongoing Skilling Open after earning an additional 2.5 points on November 24 with two wins and one draw,
24/11/2020
Vietnamese grandmaster Le Quang Liem is joining 15 other leading players in the Skilling Open rapid chess tournament being played on Chess24 between November 22 and 30.
23/09/2020
Vietnamese chess player Le Quang Liem has made it through to the quarter-finals of the Banter Series online chess tournament after defeating 2019 Chess World Cup winner Teimour Radjabov of Azerbaijani 6-4 on September 22.
02/07/2020
The International Chess Federation (FIDE) announced on June 30 the launch of the FIDE Online Olympiad, a new major team competition which will be taking place online from July 22 to August 30.
12/05/2020
Vietnamese Grandmaster Le Quang Liem will participate at the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Online Steinitz Memorial tournament on May 15-17.
12/11/2019
Le Quang Liem won four from a maximum nine points on the last day of the blitz chess at the 2019 Superbet Rapid & Blitz in Romania to wrap up his campaign finishing fourth place overall and pocketing US$15,000 in prize money.
10/11/2019
Vietnamese super grandmaster Le Quang Liem performed brilliantly on the first day of blitz chess (November 9) at the ongoing 2019 Superbet Rapid & Blitz in Romania with five wins and four draws.
20/10/2019
Top Vietnamese chess player Lê Quang Liêm drew in the seventh match of the FIDE Grand Swiss 2019 chess tournament in England this morning.
17/10/2019
Le Quang Liem, Vietnam’s top chess player, enjoyed his first win of the ongoing FIDE Grand Swiss 2019 chess tournament following five consecutive draws.
18/09/2019
Le Quang Liem, Vietnam’s top chess player, will take part in a second play-off match following another draw in the third round of the ongoing FIDE World Cup in Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia.
18/09/2019
Vietnamese International Grandmaster Le Quang Liem drew with Vladislav Artemiev of Russia in the first leg of the third round of the FIDE World Cup in the town of Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia, on Monday.
10/09/2019
Top Vietnamese chess players Le Quang Liem and Nguyen Ngoc Truong Son are competing at the FIDE World Cup 2019 which began in the town of Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia, on September 10.
07/08/2019
Talented Vietnamese chess player Nguyen Ngoc Truong Son finished in 10th position at the Belt and Road China Hunan International Chess Open 2019, which concluded in China on August 6.