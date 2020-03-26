le thi thu hang
tin tức về le thi thu hang mới nhất
icon
Vietnam requests China to respect its sovereignty and take no actions that escalate tensions and complicate the situation, affecting peace and stability in the East Sea and the region,
icon POLITICS
07/02/2020
Vietnamese authorities are stepping up efforts to bring citizens back from China's coronavirus-hit areas as soon as possible, said Vietnamese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang.
icon POLITICS
07/02/2020
Vietnam has been cooperating actively with China to control coronavirus and protect citizens of both countries in the fight against this virus, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang has said.
icon POLITICS
07/02/2020
Vietnam has been keeping a close watch on the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union (Brexit) and hopes that this process will take place smoothly.
icon POLITICS
01/02/2020
Vietnam closely follows the situation in the Middle East and welcomes all efforts to re-start the Middle East peace process, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said on January 31.
icon SOCIETY
21/11/2019
No human and property losses related to Vietnamese students and citizens in Hong Kong have been reported so far via the hotline of the Vietnamese Consulate General in Hong Kong and Macau (China).
icon MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
13/11/2019
Vietnam rejects all the contents regarding Vietnam of the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson’s statement on sovereignty over Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago on November 8.
icon SOCIETY
19/10/2019
Following a serious bus crash near the holy Muslim city of Medina in Saudi Arabia on October 16, no Vietnamese nationals have been reported among the victims.
icon POLITICS
03/10/2019
Once again, Vietnam demands China to immediately stop its violations, withdraw its survey vessel group Haiyang Dizhi 8 from Vietnam’s territorial waters and not to repeat similar actions.
icon POLITICS
13/09/2019
Vietnam absolutely rejects false contents, which are based on inaccurate and biased information about Vietnam, of a report released by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), the Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang has said.
icon MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
13/09/2019
Vietnam resolutely opposes Chinese survey vessel group Haiyang Dizhi 8’s continued serious violations of Vietnam’s sovereignty right and jurisdiction in territorial waters as defined in the 1982 UNCLOS.
icon MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
16/08/2019
Vietnam has made contact with China to oppose its repeated serious violation and demand the country to withdraw its survey vessel group Haiyang Dizhi 8 and escort ships out of Vietnam’s territorial waters.
icon POLITICS
10/07/2019
Immediately after learning about the beating of a Vietnamese woman by her Korean husband, the Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea (RoK) contacted local agencies to request investigation and strict handling of the case.
icon POLITICS
05/07/2019
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has directed the Vietnam Embassy in Malaysia to work with Vietnamese and Malaysian competent agencies in handling the case related to Malaysia’s detaining of two fishing boats and 21 fishermen of Vietnam.
icon POLITICS
04/07/2019
Vietnam has consistently pursued the policy of respecting and guaranteeing the right to freedom of citizens to follow or not follow any religion and belief, stated the Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang.