Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Tin tức nóng nhất ngày 30/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Tin tức mới nhất ngày 13/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

01/04/2020 01:38:14 (GMT +7)

tag
 

le thi thu hang

tin tức về le thi thu hang mới nhất

Vietnam asks China to respect its sovereigntyicon
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY26/03/20200

Vietnam asks China to respect its sovereignty

Vietnam requests China to respect its sovereignty and take no actions that escalate tensions and complicate the situation, affecting peace and stability in the East Sea and the region,

 
Vietnam rejects China’s so-called “nine-dash line” in East Sea

Vietnam rejects China’s so-called “nine-dash line” in East Sea

icon20/03/20200
Vietnam consults ASEAN members about postponement of summit

Vietnam consults ASEAN members about postponement of summit

icon18/03/20200
Vietnam ready to repatriate Vietnamese citizens from Chinaicon

Vietnam ready to repatriate Vietnamese citizens from China

POLITICS
07/02/2020

Vietnamese authorities are stepping up efforts to bring citizens back from China's coronavirus-hit areas as soon as possible, said Vietnamese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang.

Vietnam working closely with China in nCoV combat: spokeswomanicon

Vietnam working closely with China in nCoV combat: spokeswoman

POLITICS
07/02/2020

Vietnam has been cooperating actively with China to control coronavirus and protect citizens of both countries in the fight against this virus, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Vietnam expects smooth Brexit process: spokeswomanicon

Vietnam expects smooth Brexit process: spokeswoman

POLITICS
07/02/2020

Vietnam has been keeping a close watch on the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union (Brexit) and hopes that this process will take place smoothly.

Vietnam welcomes all efforts to re-start Middle East peace processicon

Vietnam welcomes all efforts to re-start Middle East peace process

POLITICS
01/02/2020

Vietnam closely follows the situation in the Middle East and welcomes all efforts to re-start the Middle East peace process, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said on January 31.

No losses of Vietnamese citizens in Hong Kong reported yet: spokespersonicon

No losses of Vietnamese citizens in Hong Kong reported yet: spokesperson

SOCIETY
21/11/2019

No human and property losses related to Vietnamese students and citizens in Hong Kong have been reported so far via the hotline of the Vietnamese Consulate General in Hong Kong and Macau (China).

Vietnam rejects China’s statement on sovereignty over Truong Saicon

Vietnam rejects China’s statement on sovereignty over Truong Sa

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
13/11/2019

Vietnam rejects all the contents regarding Vietnam of the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson’s statement on sovereignty over Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago on November 8.

No Vietnamese nationals among bus crash victims in Saudi Arabiaicon

No Vietnamese nationals among bus crash victims in Saudi Arabia

SOCIETY
19/10/2019

Following a serious bus crash near the holy Muslim city of Medina in Saudi Arabia on October 16, no Vietnamese nationals have been reported among the victims.

China must stop violations, withdraw vessels from Vietnam’s watersicon

China must stop violations, withdraw vessels from Vietnam’s waters

POLITICS
03/10/2019

Once again, Vietnam demands China to immediately stop its violations, withdraw its survey vessel group Haiyang Dizhi 8 from Vietnam’s territorial waters and not to repeat similar actions.

Vietnam rejects report of Committee to Protect Journalistsicon

Vietnam rejects report of Committee to Protect Journalists

POLITICS
13/09/2019

Vietnam absolutely rejects false contents, which are based on inaccurate and biased information about Vietnam, of a report released by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), the Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Vietnam demands China to withdraw ships from its territorial watersicon

Vietnam demands China to withdraw ships from its territorial waters

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
13/09/2019

Vietnam resolutely opposes Chinese survey vessel group Haiyang Dizhi 8’s continued serious violations of Vietnam’s sovereignty right and jurisdiction in territorial waters as defined in the 1982 UNCLOS.

China asked to withdraw ships out of Vietnam’s territorial watersicon

China asked to withdraw ships out of Vietnam’s territorial waters

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
16/08/2019

Vietnam has made contact with China to oppose its repeated serious violation and demand the country to withdraw its survey vessel group Haiyang Dizhi 8 and escort ships out of Vietnam’s territorial waters.

Strict handling demanded for violence against Vietnamese woman in RoKicon

Strict handling demanded for violence against Vietnamese woman in RoK

POLITICS
10/07/2019

Immediately after learning about the beating of a Vietnamese woman by her Korean husband, the Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea (RoK) contacted local agencies to request investigation and strict handling of the case.

Citizen protection measures carried out for detained fishermenicon

Citizen protection measures carried out for detained fishermen

POLITICS
05/07/2019

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has directed the Vietnam Embassy in Malaysia to work with Vietnamese and Malaysian competent agencies in handling the case related to Malaysia’s detaining of two fishing boats and 21 fishermen of Vietnam.

Vietnam respects right to freedom of religion and belief: FM spokespersonicon

Vietnam respects right to freedom of religion and belief: FM spokesperson

POLITICS
04/07/2019

Vietnam has consistently pursued the policy of respecting and guaranteeing the right to freedom of citizens to follow or not follow any religion and belief, stated the Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 