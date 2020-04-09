Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT

It is part of the campaign 'Don't Consume Wildlife to Protect Your Health And Of the Community'.

 
Most watched children’s programmes on Netflix during COVID-19 outbreak

09/04/2020
Movie buffs watch free online films

02/04/2020
Asian artists showcased at event

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
25/11/2019

More than 80 works by 19 artists from 13 countries and territories in Asia are on display at an exhibition in Hanoi.

Veteran singer’s band makes debut

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
16/11/2019

A band of six members led by veteran singer Hoàng Bách has made debut in HCM City this week.  

Danish films to be shown in Vietnam

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
20/10/2019

Award-winning film Land of Mine will open the Danish Film Festival in Hà Nội and HCM City.

Na Hang: a natural beauty and feast for tourists’ eyes

TRAVEL
20/10/2019

A boat floats slowly across a mirror-like lake. Sky and water meet to create a feast for tourists’ eyes. Forests stretch out into the distance. Mountains rise majestically into the distance.

Wonderful yellow terrace rice fields

TRAVEL
22/09/2019

It's obvious why you should visit the northwestern region in September and October, as that's when the terraced rice fields turn beautifully yellow.

 
 
