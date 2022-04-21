Thể thao

21/04/2022   07:30 (GMT+07:00)

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 21/4

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 21/4 - Lịch thi đấu bóng đá đá bù Ngoại hạng Anh, vòng 33 La Liga và vòng 33 Ligue 1.

Lịch đá bù Ngoại hạng Anh:

20/04 - 02:00: Liverpool 3-0 MU (K+Sport1)

21/04 - 01:45: Newcastle 1-0 Crystal Palace
 
21/04 - 01:45: Chelsea 2-4 Arsenal (K+Sport1)
 
21/04 - 01:45: Everton 1-1 Leicester City
 
21/04 - 02:00: Man City 3-0 Brighton (K+Sport2)

Lịch thi đấu vòng 33 La Liga:

22/04 - 00:00: Espanyol - Rayo Vallecano (On Sports+)

22/04 - 00:00: Levante - Sevilla (On Football)

22/04 - 01:00: Cadiz - Athletic Bilbao (On Sports News)
 
22/04 - 02:30: Real Sociedad - Barcelona (On Football)

21/04 - 00:00: Atletico Madrid 0-0 Granada (On Football)
 
21/04 - 01:00: Celta Vigo 0-2 Getafe (ON)
 
21/04-  02:30: Osasuna 1-3 Real Madrid (On Football)

Lịch thi đấu vòng bán kết cúp quốc gia Đức

21/04 - 01:45: Leipzig 2-1 Union Berlin

Lịch thi đấu bán kết lượt về cúp quốc gia Italia

21/04 - 02:00: Juventus 2-0 Fiorentina

Lịch thi đấu vòng 33 Ligue 1:

21/04 - 00:00: Monaco 1-0 Nice (On Sports News)
 
21/04 - 00:00: Bordeaux 2-2 St.Etienne
 
21/04 - 00:00: Lorient 1-0 Metz
 
21/04 - 00:00: Reims 2-1 Lille
 
21/04 - 00:00: Troyes 0-1 Clermont
 
21/04 - 02:00: Angers 0-3 Paris SG (On Sports News)
 
21/04 - 02:00: Brest 2-1 Lyon (ON)
 
21/04 - 02:00: Lens 2-0 Montpellier (ON)
 
21/04 - 02:00: Marseille 3-2 Nantes (On Sports)
 
21/04 - 02:00: Strasbourg 2-1 Rennes (On Sports+)

Thiên Bình

Lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh vòng 34: MU tử chiến ArsenalLịch thi đấu bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh mới nhất - Cập nhật lịch thi đấu và xem trực tiếp vòng 34 Ngoại hạng Anh trên K+ mới nhất. Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Nam SEA Games 31Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Nam SEA Games 31: Cập nhật lịch thi đấu môn bóng đá nam tại Đại hội Thể thao Đông Nam Á đầy đủ và chính xác.

tin nổi bật

Chelsea thua thảm Arsenal, Thomas Tuchel nổi điên với hàng thủ
Thể thao

Chelsea thua thảm Arsenal, Thomas Tuchel nổi điên với hàng thủ

Chelsea để thua thảm Arsenal 2-4 ngay trên sân nhà, trong trận đấu mà đội bóng của Thomas Tuchel mắc quá nhiều sai lầm khiến ông nổi điên.
Harry Kane chê MU, lý do Real Madrid né Haaland
Thể thao

Harry Kane chê MU, lý do Real Madrid né Haaland

Lý do Harry Kane chê MU, Real Madrid ‘né’ Haaland nhường cả cho Man City, HLV Ancelotti kết sao Chelsea là những tin chuyển nhượng mới nhất hôm nay, 21/4.
U23 Việt Nam thiếu 'xe, pháo, mã', ông Park chỉ chờ vận may
Thể thao

U23 Việt Nam thiếu 'xe, pháo, mã', ông Park chỉ chờ vận may

U23 Việt Nam có màn tổng duyệt không thật thành công trước U20 Hàn Quốc khi thiếu bộ ba “xe, pháo, mã” là Hùng Dũng, Tiến Linh và Hoàng Đức để SEA Games 31 rất đáng lo. Góc nhìn của bạn Tiến Thiều (TP.HCM).
Arsenal rũ bùn đứng dậy đánh bại Chelsea
Thể thao

Arsenal rũ bùn đứng dậy đánh bại Chelsea

Với lối chơi phòng ngự phản công hợp lý và tận dụng triệt để sai lầm của đối phương, Arsenal xuất sắc hạ Chelsea 4-2 ngay tại Stamford Bridge.
Benzema hai lần đá hỏng 11m, Real Madrid vẫn thắng dễ '3 sao'
Thể thao

Benzema hai lần đá hỏng 11m, Real Madrid vẫn thắng dễ '3 sao'

Benzema hai lần đá hỏng phạt đền song Real Madrid vẫn vùi dập chủ nhà Osasuna 3-1 ở vòng 33 La Liga. Kết quả này giúp thầy trò HLV Carlo Ancelotti chạm một tay vào chức vô địch Tây Ban Nha mùa này.
Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 21/4: Arsenal đè bẹp Chelsea, Real và PSG thắng to
Thể thao

Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 21/4: Arsenal đè bẹp Chelsea, Real và PSG thắng to

Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 21/4 - Cập nhật nhanh kết quả đá bù Ngoại hạng Anh, vòng 33 La Liga, vòng 32 Serie A, vòng 33 Ligue 1, bán kết cúp quốc gia Đức và bán kết cúp quốc gia Italia.
Mbappe và Ramos ghi bàn, PSG sửa soạn vô địch Ligue 1
Thể thao

Mbappe và Ramos ghi bàn, PSG sửa soạn vô địch Ligue 1

PSG giành chiến thắng dễ dàng trước Angers nhờ các pha ghi bàn của Mbappe, Ramos và Marquinhos ở vòng 33 Ligue 1. Thầy trò HLV Pochettino cần thêm một điểm nữa để chính thức lên ngôi vô địch nước Pháp mùa này.
Thổi bay Brighton, Man City đòi lại ngôi đầu
Thể thao

Thổi bay Brighton, Man City đòi lại ngôi đầu

Với những khoảnh khắc bùng nổ của Mahrez, Foden và Silva trong hiệp hai, Man City đại thắng Brighton 3-0, qua đó đòi lại ngôi đầu BXH Premier League.
Link xem trực tiếp bóng đá Chelsea vs Arsenal: Đá bù vòng 25 Ngoại hạng Anh
Thể thao

Link xem trực tiếp bóng đá Chelsea vs Arsenal: Đá bù vòng 25 Ngoại hạng Anh

Xem trực tiếp bóng đá Chelsea vs Arsenal - Cập nhật link xem trận đấu giữa Chelsea vs Arsenal, đá bù vòng 25 Ngoại hạng Anh, lúc 01h45 ngày 21/4.
U23 Việt Nam tái đấu U20 Hàn Quốc: Ba 'vũ khí hạng nặng" vắng mặt?
Thể thao

U23 Việt Nam tái đấu U20 Hàn Quốc: Ba 'vũ khí hạng nặng" vắng mặt?

Ba cầu thủ trên 23 tuổi ở U23 Việt Nam là Hoàng Đức, Hùng Dũng và Tiến Linh có thể tiếp tục không ra sân khi tái đấu U20 Hàn Quốc ở Hàng Đẫy.

Người vi phạm nồng độ cồn: ‘Tôi già rồi, chẳng sợ ai đâu’

Video clips
Ấm lòng chuyện ‘nhà 1 vú’ đặc biệt của 20 bệnh nhân ung thư

Ấm lòng chuyện ‘nhà 1 vú’ đặc biệt của 20 bệnh nhân ung thư

Covid-19: Trung Quốc có thêm nhiều ca tử vong, dân Thượng Hải ngại đi xét nghiệm

Covid-19: Trung Quốc có thêm nhiều ca tử vong, dân Thượng Hải ngại đi xét nghiệm

HLV Park nhắn nhủ truyền thông Việt Nam: 'Đừng hiểu nhầm về U20 Hàn Quốc'

HLV Park nhắn nhủ truyền thông Việt Nam: 'Đừng hiểu nhầm về U20 Hàn Quốc'

Xem cách người Ukraine bảo vệ di sản văn hóa khỏi bom đạn trong chiến sự căng thẳng

Xem cách người Ukraine bảo vệ di sản văn hóa khỏi bom đạn trong chiến sự căng thẳng

Giải golf VĐQG 2022: Phạm Minh Phong dẫn đầu, Anh Minh bám sát
Thể thao

Giải golf VĐQG 2022: Phạm Minh Phong dẫn đầu, Anh Minh bám sát

Với thành tích 69 gậy, golfer Phạm Minh Phong tạm thời độc chiếm đỉnh bảng sau ngày thi đấu đầu tiên tại giải golf VĐQG 2022.
Quang Hải sang Áo chơi bóng
Thể thao

Quang Hải sang Áo chơi bóng

Quang Hải đang hoàn tất những thủ tục cuối cùng sang Áo thi đấu sau khi hết hạn hợp đồng với CLB Hà Nội vào ngày 12/4 vừa qua.
MU đập đi xây lại, mua 10 cầu thủ mới
Thể thao

MU đập đi xây lại, mua 10 cầu thủ mới

HLV Ralf Rangnick xác nhận, MU có thể ký mới 10 tân binh trong kỳ chuyển nhượng hè tới, mở đầu cho một cuộc tái thiết toàn diện.
Rio Ferdinand tắt tivi, ném điện thoại vì MU bị hạ nhục
Thể thao

Rio Ferdinand tắt tivi, ném điện thoại vì MU bị hạ nhục

Huyền thoại MU - Rio Ferdinand buộc phải tắt tivi sớm và ném điện thoại vào một góc để tránh những tin tức tiêu cực liên quan đến MU, sau thảm bại 0-4 trước Liverpool.
Vé xem U23 Việt Nam tại SEA Games 31 sớm lên cơn sốt
Thể thao

Vé xem U23 Việt Nam tại SEA Games 31 sớm lên cơn sốt

BTC SEA Games 31 và tỉnh Phú Thọ khẩn trương lên các phương án phát hành vé xem U23 Việt Nam, khi sức nóng từ sự quan tâm của người hâm mộ đang ngày một lớn.

Các môn khác

Giải golf VĐQG 2022: Phạm Minh Phong dẫn đầu, Anh Minh bám sát

Giải golf VĐQG 2022: Phạm Minh Phong dẫn đầu, Anh Minh bám sát

Bóng đá quốc tế

Chelsea thua thảm Arsenal, Thomas Tuchel nổi điên với hàng thủ

Chelsea thua thảm Arsenal, Thomas Tuchel nổi điên với hàng thủ

Bóng đá Việt Nam

U23 Việt Nam thiếu 'xe, pháo, mã', ông Park chỉ chờ vận may

U23 Việt Nam thiếu 'xe, pháo, mã', ông Park chỉ chờ vận may

Hậu trường

Ronaldo đau buồn vì con trai mới sinh vừa qua đời

Ronaldo đau buồn vì con trai mới sinh vừa qua đời

Tường thuật trực tiếp

Arsenal rũ bùn đứng dậy đánh bại Chelsea

Arsenal rũ bùn đứng dậy đánh bại Chelsea

Tin chuyển nhượng

MU hoàn tất ký Ten Hag, Mbappe tiến bước PSG

MU hoàn tất ký Ten Hag, Mbappe tiến bước PSG