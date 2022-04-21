Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 21/4

Lịch đá bù Ngoại hạng Anh:

20/04 - 02:00: Liverpool 3-0 MU (K+Sport1)

21/04 - 01:45: Newcastle 1-0 Crystal Palace



21/04 - 01:45: Chelsea 2-4 Arsenal (K+Sport1)



21/04 - 01:45: Everton 1-1 Leicester City



21/04 - 02:00: Man City 3-0 Brighton (K+Sport2)

Lịch thi đấu vòng 33 La Liga:

22/04 - 00:00: Espanyol - Rayo Vallecano (On Sports+)



22/04 - 00:00: Levante - Sevilla (On Football)



22/04 - 01:00: Cadiz - Athletic Bilbao (On Sports News)



22/04 - 02:30: Real Sociedad - Barcelona (On Football)

21/04 - 00:00: Atletico Madrid 0-0 Granada (On Football)



21/04 - 01:00: Celta Vigo 0-2 Getafe (ON)



21/04- 02:30: Osasuna 1-3 Real Madrid (On Football)

Lịch thi đấu vòng bán kết cúp quốc gia Đức

21/04 - 01:45: Leipzig 2-1 Union Berlin

Lịch thi đấu bán kết lượt về cúp quốc gia Italia

21/04 - 02:00: Juventus 2-0 Fiorentina

Lịch thi đấu vòng 33 Ligue 1:

21/04 - 00:00: Monaco 1-0 Nice (On Sports News)



21/04 - 00:00: Bordeaux 2-2 St.Etienne



21/04 - 00:00: Lorient 1-0 Metz



21/04 - 00:00: Reims 2-1 Lille



21/04 - 00:00: Troyes 0-1 Clermont



21/04 - 02:00: Angers 0-3 Paris SG (On Sports News)



21/04 - 02:00: Brest 2-1 Lyon (ON)



21/04 - 02:00: Lens 2-0 Montpellier (ON)



21/04 - 02:00: Marseille 3-2 Nantes (On Sports)



21/04 - 02:00: Strasbourg 2-1 Rennes (On Sports+)

