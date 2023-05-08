Lịch thi đấu bóng đá nam SEA Games 32Cập nhật lịch thi đấu bóng đá nam tại Đại hội Thể thao Đông Nam Á 2023 - SEA Games 32 liên tục, nhanh và đầy đủ nhất.
|NGÀY GIỜ
|TRẬN ĐẤU
|TRỰC TIẾP
|BÓNG ĐÁ NAM SEA GAMES 32 - BẢNG B
|6/5 - 16:00
|U22 Thái Lan - U22 Lào
|VTV5, On Football
|6/5 - 19:00
|U22 Việt Nam - U22 Malaysia
|VTV5, On Football
|NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2022/23 – VÒNG 35
|08/05 21:00
|[10] Fulham - Leicester [16]
|K+SPORT 1
|08/05 23:30
|[6] Brighton - Everton [19]
|K+SPORT 1
|09/05 02:00
|[18] Nottingham Forest - Southampton [20]
|K+SPORT 1
|VĐQG ITALIA 2022/23 – VÒNG 34
|08/05 23:30
|[12] Udinese - Sampdoria [20]
|ON SPORTS NEWS
|Empoli - Salernitana
|ON SPORTS
|09/05 01:45
|[13] Sassuolo - Bologna [9]
|ON SPORTS +
|VĐQG THỤY ĐIỂN 2023 – VÒNG 7
|09/05 00:00
|[6] Brommapojkarna - IFK Goteborg
|[11] Degerfors - IFK Norrkoping [5]
|[13] IK Sirius - Elfsborg [3]
|09/05 00:10
|[8] Djurgardens - Kalmar [4]
|VĐQG ĐAN MẠCH 2022/23 – VÒNG PLAY OFF
|09/05 00:00
|Nordsjaelland - Copenhagen
|VĐQG BỒ ĐÀO NHA 2022/23 – VÒNG 31
|09/05 01:00
|[7] Famalicao - Chaves [8]
|09/05 03:15
|[5] Arouca - Porto [2]
|VĐQG NGA 2022/23 – VÒNG 26
|08/05 21:00
|[10] Lokomotiv Moscow - Sochi [9]
|VĐQG THỔ NHỸ KỲ 2022/23 – VÒNG 33
|09/05 00:00
|[1] Galatasaray - Istanbul Basaksehir [5]
|[6] Trabzonspor - Ankaragucu [12]
|HẠNG NHẤT ANH 2022/23 – VÒNG 46
|08/05 21:00
|[17] Birmingham - Sheffield Utd [2]
|[1] Burnley - Cardiff [21]
|[18] Huddersfield - Reading [22]
|[3] Luton - Hull City [14]
|[4] Middlesbrough - Coventry [5]
|[12] Norwich - Blackpool [23]
|[19] QPR - Bristol City [15]
|[10] Swansea - West Brom [8]
|[13] Watford - Stoke [16]
|[24] Wigan - Rotherham Utd [20]
|HẠNG 2 PHÁP 2022/23 – VÒNG 34
|09/05 01:45
|Le Havre - Rodez AF
|HẠNG 2 TÂY BAN NHA 2022/23 – VÒNG 39
|09/05 02:00
|[1] Eibar - Las Palmas [5]
|VĐQG ARGENTINA 2023 – VÒNG 15
|09/05 01:30
|[27] Arsenal Sarandi - Gimnasia La Plata [23]
|09/05 04:00
|[2] San Lorenzo - Defensa y Justicia [3]
|09/05 05:30
|[14] Racing Club - Talleres [4]
|09/05 07:30
|[15] Central Cordoba SdE - Sarmiento [20]
|VĐQG brazil 2023 – VÒNG 4
|09/05 06:00
|[16] Corinthians - Fortaleza [1]
|BÓNG ĐÁ NAM SEA GAMES 32 - BẢNG A
|6/5 - 16:00
|U22 Đông Timor 0-3 U22 Indonesia
|VTV5, On Football
|6/5 - 19:00
|U22 Campuchia 0-2 U22 Myanmar
|VTV5, On Football
|NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2022/23 – VÒNG 35
|07/05 22:30
|[3] Newcastle 0-2 Arsenal [2]
|K+SPORT 1
|08/05 01:00
|[15] West Ham 1-0 MU [4]
|K+SPORT 1
|VĐQG ĐỨC 2022/23 – VÒNG 31
|07/05 22:30
|[2] Dortmund 6-0 Wolfsburg [7]
|ON SPORTS
|VĐQG ITALIA 2022/23 – VÒNG 34
|07/05 17:30
|[5] Atalanta 0-2 Juventus [3]
|ON SPORTS NEWS
|07/05 20:00
|[11] Torino 1-1 Monza [10]
|ON SPORTS
|07/05 23:00
|[1] Napoli 0-0 Fiorentina [8]
|ON SPORTS +
|08/05 01:45
|[16] Lecce 0-1 Verona [18]
|ON SPORTS +
|VĐQG PHÁP 2022/23 – VÒNG 34
|07/05 18:00
|[20] Angers 1-2 Monaco [4]
|07/05 20:00
|[15] AJ Auxerre 1-1 Clermont [8]
|[19] Ajaccio 0-0 Toulouse [13]
|[10] Lorient 2-1 Brestois [14]
|[17] Nantes 0-2 Strasbourg [16]
|07/05 22:05
|[7] Lyon 5-4 Montpellier [12]
|08/05 01:45
|[18] Troyes 1-3 PSG [1]
Xem trực tiếp các môn tại SEA Games 32 hôm nay 8/5:
Lịch thi đấu vòng bán kết Cúp C1 2022-23 mới nhấtCung cấp lịch thi đấu vòng bán kết Champions League mùa giải 2022-23 nhanh, đầy đủ và chính xác, theo giờ Việt Nam.