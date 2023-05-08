NGÀY GIỜ TRẬN ĐẤU TRỰC TIẾP
BÓNG ĐÁ NAM SEA GAMES 32 - BẢNG B
6/5 - 16:00 U22 Thái Lan - U22 Lào VTV5, On Football
6/5 - 19:00 U22 Việt Nam - U22 Malaysia VTV5, On Football
NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2022/23 – VÒNG 35
08/05  21:00 [10] Fulham - Leicester [16] K+SPORT 1
08/05  23:30 [6] Brighton - Everton [19] K+SPORT 1
09/05  02:00 [18] Nottingham Forest - Southampton [20] K+SPORT 1
VĐQG ITALIA 2022/23 – VÒNG 34
08/05  23:30 [12] Udinese - Sampdoria [20] ON SPORTS NEWS
Empoli - Salernitana ON SPORTS
09/05  01:45 [13] Sassuolo - Bologna [9] ON SPORTS +
VĐQG THỤY ĐIỂN 2023 – VÒNG 7
09/05  00:00 [6] Brommapojkarna - IFK Goteborg  
[11] Degerfors - IFK Norrkoping [5]  
[13] IK Sirius - Elfsborg [3]  
09/05  00:10 [8] Djurgardens - Kalmar [4]  
VĐQG ĐAN MẠCH 2022/23 – VÒNG PLAY OFF
09/05  00:00 Nordsjaelland - Copenhagen  
VĐQG BỒ ĐÀO NHA 2022/23 – VÒNG 31
09/05  01:00 [7] Famalicao - Chaves [8]  
09/05  03:15 [5] Arouca - Porto [2]  
VĐQG NGA 2022/23 – VÒNG 26
08/05  21:00 [10] Lokomotiv Moscow - Sochi [9]  
VĐQG THỔ NHỸ KỲ 2022/23 – VÒNG 33
09/05  00:00 [1] Galatasaray - Istanbul Basaksehir [5]  
[6] Trabzonspor - Ankaragucu [12]  
HẠNG NHẤT ANH 2022/23 – VÒNG 46
08/05  21:00 [17] Birmingham - Sheffield Utd [2]  
[1] Burnley - Cardiff [21]  
[18] Huddersfield - Reading [22]  
[3] Luton - Hull City [14]  
[4] Middlesbrough - Coventry [5]  
[12] Norwich - Blackpool [23]  
[19] QPR - Bristol City [15]  
[10] Swansea - West Brom [8]  
[13] Watford - Stoke [16]  
[24] Wigan - Rotherham Utd [20]  
HẠNG 2 PHÁP 2022/23 – VÒNG 34
09/05  01:45 Le Havre - Rodez AF  
HẠNG 2 TÂY BAN NHA 2022/23 – VÒNG 39
09/05  02:00 [1] Eibar - Las Palmas [5]  
VĐQG ARGENTINA 2023 – VÒNG 15
09/05  01:30 [27] Arsenal Sarandi - Gimnasia La Plata [23]  
09/05  04:00 [2] San Lorenzo - Defensa y Justicia [3]  
09/05  05:30 [14] Racing Club - Talleres [4]  
09/05  07:30 [15] Central Cordoba SdE - Sarmiento [20]  
VĐQG brazil 2023 – VÒNG 4
09/05  06:00 [16] Corinthians - Fortaleza [1]  
BÓNG ĐÁ NAM SEA GAMES 32 - BẢNG A
6/5 - 16:00 U22 Đông Timor 0-3 U22 Indonesia VTV5, On Football
6/5 - 19:00 U22 Campuchia 0-2 U22 Myanmar VTV5, On Football
NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2022/23 – VÒNG 35
07/05  22:30 [3] Newcastle 0-2 Arsenal [2] K+SPORT 1
08/05  01:00 [15] West Ham 1-0 MU [4] K+SPORT 1
VĐQG ĐỨC 2022/23 – VÒNG 31
07/05  22:30 [2] Dortmund 6-0 Wolfsburg [7] ON SPORTS
VĐQG ITALIA 2022/23 – VÒNG 34
07/05  17:30 [5] Atalanta 0-2 Juventus [3] ON SPORTS NEWS
07/05  20:00 [11] Torino 1-1 Monza [10] ON SPORTS
07/05  23:00 [1] Napoli 0-0 Fiorentina [8] ON SPORTS +
08/05  01:45 [16] Lecce 0-1 Verona [18] ON SPORTS +
VĐQG PHÁP 2022/23 – VÒNG 34
07/05  18:00 [20] Angers 1-2 Monaco [4]  
07/05  20:00 [15] AJ Auxerre 1-1 Clermont [8]  
[19] Ajaccio 0-0 Toulouse [13]  
[10] Lorient 2-1 Brestois [14]  
[17] Nantes 0-2 Strasbourg [16]  
07/05  22:05 [7] Lyon 5-4 Montpellier [12]  
08/05  01:45 [18] Troyes 1-3 PSG [1]  
Xem trực tiếp các môn tại SEA Games 32 hôm nay 8/5:  

