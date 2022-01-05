lifestyle
tin tức về lifestyle mới nhất
The natural lifestyle and return to nature has prompted the wealthy to spend a lot of money to own a living space in the middle of nature.
FEATURE
12/09/2021
By the time he turned 27, Phan Thanh Quoc had visited 30 countries and 150 cities. And now he is working to earn enough money to take a trip around the world after the Covid-19 pandemic ends.
SOCIETY
07/07/2021
Leaving the urban sprawl for rural life has become a hot trend among successful business owners, retired people and farm-based firms as they seek a relaxing escape from pollution, a chance to unwind or a return to a childhood idyll.
SOCIETY
28/09/2020
When Nguyen Van Huynh returned to HCM City five years ago after living for 20 years in Eastern Europe, he and his wife decided to build a house in the city.
SOCIETY
27/04/2020
After seven consecutive days of recording no new cases of COVID-19, social distancing regulations were eased in Hanoi at midnight on April 23.
ENTERTAINMENT & TRAVEL
10/04/2020
As the world works from home with many people self isolating, now is not the time to neglect your skin care.
YOUR VIETNAM
16/03/2020
The province's Bahnar and Jrai ethnic groups' Pơ Thi or Bỏ Mả ceremony is held one to three years after someone dies to ask for the dead's permission to let the living move the corpse to a new tomb.
YOUR VIETNAM
15/02/2020
The ceremony has been held for hundreds of years, honouring the principles of marriage, family happiness and uniting people in their family and community.
ENTERTAINMENT & TRAVEL
08/02/2020
After prolonged discussions with the public, local diocese and Christian community in Xuân Trường District, authorities in the northern province of Nam Định have decided pull down the dilapidated Bùi Chu Church to build a new one.
FEATURE
02/01/2020
With the theme 'Visit Vietnam Year 2019', Nha Trang - Khanh Hoa, the national tourism year staged more than 100 festivals and cultural activities to promote sea and island tourism.
ENTERTAINMENT & TRAVEL
25/11/2019
More than 80 works by 19 artists from 13 countries and territories in Asia are on display at an exhibition in Hanoi.
TRAVEL
29/09/2019
Lap An Lagoon, also known as An Cu Lagoon, covers a total 800 ha near National Highway 1A passing Lang Co Town, Phu Loc District along the road linking Da Nang and Hue.
YOUR VIETNAM
04/08/2019
Sơn Đồng Handicraft Village in Hoài Đức District, 20km west of downtown Hà Nội, has long been the source of some of Việt Nam's finest carved wood worship objects.
ENTERTAINMENT & TRAVEL
30/05/2019
A new book on the culture and lifestyle of Sai Gon, now HCM City, was released by the Culture & Arts Publishing House last weekend.