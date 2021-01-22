 
literature

Romanian writer works to bring literature of Vietnam and Romania closer
Romanian writer works to bring literature of Vietnam and Romania closer

Andrea H. Hedes is currently working as a writer, translator, owner of a publishing house in her home country, and editor-in-chief of a cultural magazine in Romania called Neuma.
 
Poet to begin new journey

Poet to begin new journey

New children's books about Tet released

New children's books about Tet released

Book by celerated Kazakh author translated into Vietnamese

Book by celerated Kazakh author translated into Vietnamese

05/12/2020
05/12/2020
A book featuring the philosophies of celebrated Kazakh poet, composer and philosopher Abai Kunanbaev (1845-1904) has been translated into Vietnamese.
Writing contest launched about Russia

Writing contest launched about Russia

05/05/2020
05/05/2020
A writing contest is being held for people to express their love for Russia and its people. 
Writers penning gastronomic literature a new trend

Writers penning gastronomic literature a new trend

17/12/2019
17/12/2019
Mai Ly spends her weekends reading books on gastronomy written by Di Li. It’s a long time since when she's been so passionate about reading.
Thai language advocate honoured as national role model

Thai language advocate honoured as national role model

VIDEO
21/08/2019
Artisan Sam Van Binh was among 12 outstanding citizens honoured at the national gathering of role models in studying and following President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, held recently in Hanoi.
 
 
