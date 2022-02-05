Long An travel
Tan Lap floating village, located in Long An province, was formerly a land flooded all year round. People built houses on high mounds to cope with the flooding.
15/10/2021
A dish with its origin from Cambodia, Xiem Lo noodle soup has been a popular specialty in the Mekong Delta province of Long An.
24/04/2021
Royal Palm Trees planted along a rural road running across verdant rice fields have become a symbol of the countryside in Tan Tru district in the southern province of Long An for 30 years.