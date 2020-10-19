Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
LONG THANH airport

tin tức về LONG THANH airport mới nhất

Long Thanh Airport: investment rate high, ACV may lack moneyicon
BUSINESS19/10/20200

Long Thanh Airport: investment rate high, ACV may lack money

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) has warned about problems with the Long Thanh International Airport project, citing capital arrangement capability.

 
Long Thanh Airport project awaits disbursement of funds

Long Thanh Airport project awaits disbursement of funds

icon13/10/20200
Land compensation to be paid this year for Long Thanh Airport: official

Land compensation to be paid this year for Long Thanh Airport: official

icon01/10/20200
Delay in land disbursement stymies progress of Long Thanh int'l airporticon

Delay in land disbursement stymies progress of Long Thanh int'l airport

SOCIETY
31/08/2020

A delay in land acquisition disbursement for the proposed Long Thanh international airport in the southern province of Dong Nai could affect its progress, experts have warned.

Dong Nai urged to hand over ‘clean land’ for Long Thanh Airporticon

Dong Nai urged to hand over ‘clean land’ for Long Thanh Airport

SOCIETY
01/08/2020

Dong Nai plans to send officials to assist the Long Thanh District in speeding up site clearance, compensation and resettlement for households affected by the Long Thanh airport project  so that construction can begin next year. 

Private investors see risks in transport infrastructure projectsicon

Private investors see risks in transport infrastructure projects

BUSINESS
25/04/2020

Regulatory risks are the biggest barrier to attracting private investors to the infrastructure sector.

Gov’t seeks State Appraisal Council review of Long Thanh airport constructionicon

Gov’t seeks State Appraisal Council review of Long Thanh airport construction

SOCIETY
06/02/2020

The Government has urged the State Appraisal Council to review the feasibility report for the first phase of the proposed Long Thanh international airport, which is slated to begin this year, and submit it for approval next month.

Rubber plantation ended for Long Thanh Airport Projecticon

Rubber plantation ended for Long Thanh Airport Project

SOCIETY
05/01/2020

Authorities in Dong Nai Province have recalled 1,800 hectares of rubber plantations for the Long Thanh Airport project.

Vietnam considers Swedish loans to build largest airporticon

Vietnam considers Swedish loans to build largest airport

BUSINESS
26/11/2019

A Swedish state-owned entity proposed a commercial loan of over US$1 billion for the construction of Long Thanh airport, the would-be largest of its kind in Vietnam.

Phase 1 of Long Thanh airport faces cost overrunsicon

Phase 1 of Long Thanh airport faces cost overruns

SOCIETY
25/11/2019

The cost of the first phase of the Long Thanh International Airport is roughly US$1 billion higher than the estimate previously cited and approved by the National Assembly (NA), according to the NA Standing Committee.

Commencement date nears, but capital sources for Vietnam's giant Long Thanh airport still unclearicon

Commencement date nears, but capital sources for Vietnam's giant Long Thanh airport still unclear

BUSINESS
05/11/2019

The Long Thanh International Airport project is scheduled to kick off in 2021, with the first phase of the project expected to be completed by 2025.

Vietnam allocates US$4.7 billion for Phase 1 construction of new mega airporticon

Vietnam allocates US$4.7 billion for Phase 1 construction of new mega airport

BUSINESS
23/10/2019

During the first phase of the construction, the work items include a runway, a passenger terminal with handling capacity up to 25 million people and a cargo terminal for 1.2 million tons of goods annually.

Private funding sought for Long Thanh airport projecticon

Private funding sought for Long Thanh airport project

BUSINESS
16/08/2019

Private investors should be encouraged to take part in the building of airports across the country, particularly Long Thanh international airport, said National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

Feasibility study for Long Thanh airport project completedicon

Feasibility study for Long Thanh airport project completed

SOCIETY
16/07/2019

Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) on July 15 said that it had completed the feasibility study for the Long Thanh International Airport project in Dong Nai and had submitted it to the Ministry of Transport.

Long Thanh Airport plans send land prices soaringicon

Long Thanh Airport plans send land prices soaring

SOCIETY
14/06/2019

The real estate market in Long Thanh District in Dong Nai Province, site of the proposed new airport, has entered an upward spiral following the National Assembly Standing Committee's passage of a resolution to dissolve

Long Thanh Airport construction to start by end-2020icon

Long Thanh Airport construction to start by end-2020

SOCIETY
04/06/2019

The Ministry of Transport has said the construction of the Long Thanh International Airport will be started at the end of 2020.

ACV backs private sector involvement in entire airport projectsicon

ACV backs private sector involvement in entire airport projects

BUSINESS
18/04/2019

The Government should let the private sector develop entire airports rather than some of their components, said Lai Xuan Thanh, chairman of the State-run Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV).

 
 
