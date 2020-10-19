LONG THANH airport
The Ministry of Finance (MOF) has warned about problems with the Long Thanh International Airport project, citing capital arrangement capability.
SOCIETY
31/08/2020
A delay in land acquisition disbursement for the proposed Long Thanh international airport in the southern province of Dong Nai could affect its progress, experts have warned.
SOCIETY
01/08/2020
Dong Nai plans to send officials to assist the Long Thanh District in speeding up site clearance, compensation and resettlement for households affected by the Long Thanh airport project so that construction can begin next year.
BUSINESS
25/04/2020
Regulatory risks are the biggest barrier to attracting private investors to the infrastructure sector.
SOCIETY
06/02/2020
The Government has urged the State Appraisal Council to review the feasibility report for the first phase of the proposed Long Thanh international airport, which is slated to begin this year, and submit it for approval next month.
SOCIETY
05/01/2020
Authorities in Dong Nai Province have recalled 1,800 hectares of rubber plantations for the Long Thanh Airport project.
BUSINESS
26/11/2019
A Swedish state-owned entity proposed a commercial loan of over US$1 billion for the construction of Long Thanh airport, the would-be largest of its kind in Vietnam.
SOCIETY
25/11/2019
The cost of the first phase of the Long Thanh International Airport is roughly US$1 billion higher than the estimate previously cited and approved by the National Assembly (NA), according to the NA Standing Committee.
BUSINESS
05/11/2019
The Long Thanh International Airport project is scheduled to kick off in 2021, with the first phase of the project expected to be completed by 2025.
BUSINESS
23/10/2019
During the first phase of the construction, the work items include a runway, a passenger terminal with handling capacity up to 25 million people and a cargo terminal for 1.2 million tons of goods annually.
BUSINESS
16/08/2019
Private investors should be encouraged to take part in the building of airports across the country, particularly Long Thanh international airport, said National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.
SOCIETY
16/07/2019
Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) on July 15 said that it had completed the feasibility study for the Long Thanh International Airport project in Dong Nai and had submitted it to the Ministry of Transport.
SOCIETY
14/06/2019
The real estate market in Long Thanh District in Dong Nai Province, site of the proposed new airport, has entered an upward spiral following the National Assembly Standing Committee's passage of a resolution to dissolve
SOCIETY
04/06/2019
The Ministry of Transport has said the construction of the Long Thanh International Airport will be started at the end of 2020.
BUSINESS
18/04/2019
The Government should let the private sector develop entire airports rather than some of their components, said Lai Xuan Thanh, chairman of the State-run Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV).