Long Thanh International Airport

tin tức về Long Thanh International Airport mới nhất

Long Thanh airport plays part in making Vietnam stronger: PMicon
POLITICS06/01/20210

Long Thanh airport plays part in making Vietnam stronger: PM

The airport system, including Long Thanh International Airport, will play a significant part in making Vietnam stronger in the coming time, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on January 5.
 
Work starts on Long Thanh international airport

Work starts on Long Thanh international airport

icon05/01/20210
Construction of Long Thanh airport to begin on January 5

Construction of Long Thanh airport to begin on January 5

icon04/01/20210
Work on Long Thanh international airport to start next monthicon

Work on Long Thanh international airport to start next month

SOCIETY
23/11/2020
Construction of the proposed Long Thanh international airport in the southern province of Dong Nai is expected to start next month as promised by the State-owned Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), the airport’s main developer.
Government formally approves Long Thanh international airporticon

Government formally approves Long Thanh international airport

SOCIETY
16/11/2020
Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has approved the first phase of the Long Thanh International Airport in the southern province of Dong Nai.
Long Thanh int’l airport cost to be cut by 103.5 million USDicon

Long Thanh int’l airport cost to be cut by 103.5 million USD

SOCIETY
08/10/2020
The cost of the first phase of Long Thanh International Airport has been cut by 2.4 trillion VND (103.5 million USD) by the State Appraisal Council.
Compensation rates approved for lands to be acquired for Long Thanh airporticon

Compensation rates approved for lands to be acquired for Long Thanh airport

SOCIETY
22/04/2020
Dong Nai Province authorities have approved the compensation rates payable to households who have to move to make way for the long-awaited Long Thanh international airport. 
Airport funding plans on the wayicon

Airport funding plans on the way

BUSINESS
17/02/2020
Domestic and international private investors are expected to have fresh opportunities to join the long-awaited Long Thanh International Airport project in the near future, with the form of investment to be decided next month.
Air travel projected to grow 12 percent in 2019: ACVicon

Air travel projected to grow 12 percent in 2019: ACV

BUSINESS
30/12/2019
The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) has predicted the number of passengers passing through its airports will surge 12 percent year-on-year to 116 million by the end of this year.
Vietnam Airports Corporation facing risks in airport ventureicon

Vietnam Airports Corporation facing risks in airport venture

BUSINESS
12/12/2019
International financiers may have no room to join Long Thanh International Airport project, with the lack of a government loan guarantee creating a major obstacle for would-be investor Airports Corporation of Vietnam to ensure bankability.
National Assembly permits Gov’t to choose investor Long Thanh Int’l airporticon

National Assembly permits Gov’t to choose investor Long Thanh Int’l airport

BUSINESS
26/11/2019
The Government has the right to choose an investor for the Long Thanh International Airport project in the southern province of Dong Nai, according to the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee.  
Long Thanh airport project heats up NA debateicon

Long Thanh airport project heats up NA debate

POLITICS
13/11/2019
The feasibility study report for the first phase of the Long Thanh International Airport was deliberated on November 12 morning as part of the eighth sitting of the 14th National Assembly.
Dong Nai to assist people affected by huge airport projecticon

Dong Nai to assist people affected by huge airport project

SOCIETY
12/11/2019
Authorities in the southern province of Dong Nai plan to establish hi-tech agricultural co-operatives to create jobs for those over the age of 40 who are affected by the construction of Long Thanh International Airport.
Long Thanh international airport will operate by 2025: transport ministericon

Long Thanh international airport will operate by 2025: transport minister

SOCIETY
25/10/2019
Long Thanh international airport will open its doors by 2025 at the latest and will handle 25 million passengers and 1.2 million tonnes of goods a year once the first phase is completed.
Eighth session of 14th-tenure National Assembly opensicon

Eighth session of 14th-tenure National Assembly opens

POLITICS
21/10/2019
The 8th session of the 14th –tenure National Assembly opened in Hanoi at 9am on October 21.
Gov’t proposes naming ACV as investor in Long Thanh airporticon

Gov’t proposes naming ACV as investor in Long Thanh airport

BUSINESS
14/10/2019
The Government has proposed naming State-owned Airports Corporation of Viet Nam (ACV) as the main investor for the first phase of Long Thanh International Airport in the southern province of Dong Nai.  
Dong Nai authorities seek to speed up construction of Long Thanh Airporticon

Dong Nai authorities seek to speed up construction of Long Thanh Airport

SOCIETY
06/06/2019
The People’s Committee of Dong Nai Province on Tuesday instructed all provincial departments and agencies to prepare for a tender for hiring survey and land pricing consultants for the Long Thanh International Airport.
Six communes’ administrative boundaries modified for Long Thanh Airporticon

Six communes’ administrative boundaries modified for Long Thanh Airport

SOCIETY
30/05/2019
The administrative boundaries of six communes in Long Thanh District, the southern province of Dong Nai, will be officially changed starting next month to make space for the planned construction of Long Thanh International Airport.
 
 
