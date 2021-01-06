Long Thanh International Airport
The airport system, including Long Thanh International Airport, will play a significant part in making Vietnam stronger in the coming time, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on January 5.
23/11/2020
23/11/2020
Construction of the proposed Long Thanh international airport in the southern province of Dong Nai is expected to start next month as promised by the State-owned Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), the airport’s main developer.
16/11/2020
16/11/2020
Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has approved the first phase of the Long Thanh International Airport in the southern province of Dong Nai.
08/10/2020
08/10/2020
The cost of the first phase of Long Thanh International Airport has been cut by 2.4 trillion VND (103.5 million USD) by the State Appraisal Council.
22/04/2020
22/04/2020
Dong Nai Province authorities have approved the compensation rates payable to households who have to move to make way for the long-awaited Long Thanh international airport.
17/02/2020
17/02/2020
Domestic and international private investors are expected to have fresh opportunities to join the long-awaited Long Thanh International Airport project in the near future, with the form of investment to be decided next month.
30/12/2019
30/12/2019
The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) has predicted the number of passengers passing through its airports will surge 12 percent year-on-year to 116 million by the end of this year.
12/12/2019
12/12/2019
International financiers may have no room to join Long Thanh International Airport project, with the lack of a government loan guarantee creating a major obstacle for would-be investor Airports Corporation of Vietnam to ensure bankability.
26/11/2019
26/11/2019
The Government has the right to choose an investor for the Long Thanh International Airport project in the southern province of Dong Nai, according to the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee.
13/11/2019
13/11/2019
The feasibility study report for the first phase of the Long Thanh International Airport was deliberated on November 12 morning as part of the eighth sitting of the 14th National Assembly.
12/11/2019
12/11/2019
Authorities in the southern province of Dong Nai plan to establish hi-tech agricultural co-operatives to create jobs for those over the age of 40 who are affected by the construction of Long Thanh International Airport.
25/10/2019
25/10/2019
Long Thanh international airport will open its doors by 2025 at the latest and will handle 25 million passengers and 1.2 million tonnes of goods a year once the first phase is completed.
21/10/2019
21/10/2019
The 8th session of the 14th –tenure National Assembly opened in Hanoi at 9am on October 21.
14/10/2019
14/10/2019
The Government has proposed naming State-owned Airports Corporation of Viet Nam (ACV) as the main investor for the first phase of Long Thanh International Airport in the southern province of Dong Nai.
06/06/2019
06/06/2019
The People’s Committee of Dong Nai Province on Tuesday instructed all provincial departments and agencies to prepare for a tender for hiring survey and land pricing consultants for the Long Thanh International Airport.
30/05/2019
30/05/2019
The administrative boundaries of six communes in Long Thanh District, the southern province of Dong Nai, will be officially changed starting next month to make space for the planned construction of Long Thanh International Airport.