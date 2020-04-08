losses
tin tức về losses mới nhất
icon
The HCM City Department of Tourism has estimated that the city’s tourism industry suffered losses worth close to $426.2 million in the first quarter of this year due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
icon TRAVEL
01/03/2020
A substantial number of tour cancellations amid fears of the new coronavirus has wiped out some VND920.5 trillion of HCMC’s tourism earnings, reported Thanh Nien newspaper.
icon BUSINESS
13/02/2020
Local carriers had incurred total losses of over VND10 trillion as of February 10, Tuoi Tre reported, citing the head of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) Dinh Viet Thang.
icon BUSINESS
11/02/2020
Tiki and Sendo may be in talks over a potential merger to break the dominance of Shopee and Lazada and their foreign backers.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
20/01/2020
Computer viruses caused estimated losses of VND20.9 trillion ($902 million) to Vietnamese users last year, much higher than the 14.9 trillion VND reported in 2018, reported Bkav Technology Group.
icon SOCIETY
04/07/2019
The area under sugarcane in the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta has shrunk dramatically during the 2019-20 crop after many farmers switched to other crops following losses in recent years.