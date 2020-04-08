Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
losses

tin tức về losses mới nhất

HCM City: Tourism sector endures losses of over $426 mln in Q1icon
BUSINESS08/04/20200

HCM City: Tourism sector endures losses of over $426 mln in Q1

The HCM City Department of Tourism has estimated that the city’s tourism industry suffered losses worth close to $426.2 million in the first quarter of this year due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 
State-owned enterprises face 3.7-trillion-VND loss in Q1 due to COVID-19

icon07/04/20200
Vietnam Airlines expects VND50trn losses

icon03/04/20200
Covid-19 costs HCM City’s tourism nearly VND1 trillionicon

TRAVEL
01/03/2020

A substantial number of tour cancellations amid fears of the new coronavirus has wiped out some VND920.5 trillion of HCMC’s tourism earnings, reported Thanh Nien newspaper.

Local airlines sustain coronavirus-triggered loss of VND10 trillionicon

BUSINESS
13/02/2020

Local carriers had incurred total losses of over VND10 trillion as of February 10, Tuoi Tre reported, citing the head of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) Dinh Viet Thang.

Tiki and Sendo in merger talks?icon

BUSINESS
11/02/2020

Tiki and Sendo may be in talks over a potential merger to break the dominance of Shopee and Lazada and their foreign backers.

Computer viruses cause $902 million in damage to Vietnamese usersicon

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
20/01/2020

Computer viruses caused estimated losses of VND20.9 trillion ($902 million) to Vietnamese users last year, much higher than the 14.9 trillion VND reported in 2018, reported Bkav Technology Group.

Mekong Delta sugarcane farmers switch en masse to other cropsicon

SOCIETY
04/07/2019

The area under sugarcane in the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta has shrunk dramatically during the 2019-20 crop after many farmers switched to other crops following losses in recent years.

 
 
