Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tin tức ngày 5/6/2020 trên Báo VietNamNet
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Thông tin tuyển sinh Đại học, cao đẳng năm 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

08/06/2020 00:27:36 (GMT +7)

tag
 

LOTUS

tin tức về LOTUS mới nhất

Lotus flowers bloom on the outskirts of Hanoiicon
PHOTOS8 giờ trước0

Lotus flowers bloom on the outskirts of Hanoi

Located over 50km from the centre of Hanoi, a lotus pond in An Phu commune, My Duc district, Hanoi, is in full bloom, attracting a large number of visitors to take photos.

 
Charming white lotus flowers spotted in bloom on outskirts of Hanoi

Charming white lotus flowers spotted in bloom on outskirts of Hanoi

icon20/05/20200
Summer flowers in Hanoi

Summer flowers in Hanoi

icon15/05/20200
Lotus dreamsicon

Lotus dreams

SOCIETY
22/03/2020

Lotus is the iconic flower of Dong Thap province in the Mekong Delta region of Vietnam. Food, drinks and various products made from lotus are popular among local residents.

Vietnam urged to develop digital platforms of its ownicon

Vietnam urged to develop digital platforms of its own

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
09/03/2020

“If we don’t develop our own digital platforms, we will still just be hired workers in the next 15-20 years,” said Tran Thanh Hai, who was the CEO of beGroup.

Vietnamese social networks expect 90m users amid competition with Facebookicon

Vietnamese social networks expect 90m users amid competition with Facebook

POLITICS
08/11/2019

Vietnamese social networks were set to have 90 million users by the end of 2020, the communications minister said on Friday, as the Government kept pushing hard to break the foreign monopoly in Vietnam.

Vietnamese social networks struggle to gain 60 million usersicon

Vietnamese social networks struggle to gain 60 million users

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
06/10/2019

Will the third internet wave bring opportunities to Vietnam’s social networks that aim to gain users from Facebook?

Vietnamese social networks: what do they need to do to succeed?icon

Vietnamese social networks: what do they need to do to succeed?

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
05/10/2019

Gapo, Lotus and Astra, the three Vietnamese social networks, have debuted within a short time. But Facebook remains the favorite social network in Vietnam.

How will Vietnam’s social networks compete?icon

How will Vietnam’s social networks compete?

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
26/09/2019

Lotus, the newly launched ‘made in Vietnam’ social network, aims to focus on distributing content for press agencies and entertainment content producers.

"MXH Lotus thành công hay không phụ thuộc vào chính chúng ta"icon

"MXH Lotus thành công hay không phụ thuộc vào chính chúng ta"

Thông tin & Truyền thông
16/09/2019

 Tối 16/9, Công ty Cổ phần VCCorp đã chính thức ra mắt mạng xã hội Lotus. Đây là mạng xã hội được nghiên cứu và phát triển bởi chính các kỹ sư công nghệ Việt Nam.

Made-in-Vietnam social network Lotus to be launched this weekicon

Made-in-Vietnam social network Lotus to be launched this week

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
10/09/2019

VCCorp has announced that the pilot version of its VND700 billion ($30.1 million) Lotus social network will officially be launched on September 16.

Siêu xe chạy điện mạnh nhất thế giới giá 2,2 triệu USDicon

Siêu xe chạy điện mạnh nhất thế giới giá 2,2 triệu USD

Khám phá
21/08/2019

Evija chạy hoàn toàn bằng điện, công suất 1.972 mã lực nhưng tốc độ tối đa chỉ đạt 320 km/h. Siêu xe được sản xuất giới hạn 130 chiếc, giá bán 2,2 triệu USD.

Vietnam thirsty for green real estateicon

Vietnam thirsty for green real estate

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
19/08/2019

Only a small proportion of construction works in Vietnam can obtain certificates for green real estate, but the demand is increasing rapidly in the context of climate change.

West Lake's hidden treasuresicon

West Lake's hidden treasures

YOUR VIETNAM
24/06/2019

Hanoi’s Tay Ho district has the capital city’s largest lake called Ho Tay or West Lake.

Lotus blossoms flourish in Hanoi’s streetsicon

Lotus blossoms flourish in Hanoi’s streets

PHOTOS
18/06/2019

Although it lasts in a short time during summer, lotus leaves a strong impression on Vietnamese people.

Ukrainian model poses with Hanoi lotus flowersicon

Ukrainian model poses with Hanoi lotus flowers

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
12/06/2019

A photo collection in which a Ukrainian model has posed with lotus flowers in Hanoi has attracted public interest.

Environmentally-friendly building materials in high demandicon

Environmentally-friendly building materials in high demand

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
25/04/2019

Energy-saving glass, unburnt bricks and nano paint are in demand from owners of construction works who are following the ‘green’ trend.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 