LOTUS
tin tức về LOTUS mới nhất
icon
Located over 50km from the centre of Hanoi, a lotus pond in An Phu commune, My Duc district, Hanoi, is in full bloom, attracting a large number of visitors to take photos.
icon SOCIETY
22/03/2020
Lotus is the iconic flower of Dong Thap province in the Mekong Delta region of Vietnam. Food, drinks and various products made from lotus are popular among local residents.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
09/03/2020
“If we don’t develop our own digital platforms, we will still just be hired workers in the next 15-20 years,” said Tran Thanh Hai, who was the CEO of beGroup.
icon POLITICS
08/11/2019
Vietnamese social networks were set to have 90 million users by the end of 2020, the communications minister said on Friday, as the Government kept pushing hard to break the foreign monopoly in Vietnam.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
06/10/2019
Will the third internet wave bring opportunities to Vietnam’s social networks that aim to gain users from Facebook?
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
05/10/2019
Gapo, Lotus and Astra, the three Vietnamese social networks, have debuted within a short time. But Facebook remains the favorite social network in Vietnam.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
26/09/2019
Lotus, the newly launched ‘made in Vietnam’ social network, aims to focus on distributing content for press agencies and entertainment content producers.
icon Thông tin & Truyền thông
16/09/2019
Tối 16/9, Công ty Cổ phần VCCorp đã chính thức ra mắt mạng xã hội Lotus. Đây là mạng xã hội được nghiên cứu và phát triển bởi chính các kỹ sư công nghệ Việt Nam.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
10/09/2019
VCCorp has announced that the pilot version of its VND700 billion ($30.1 million) Lotus social network will officially be launched on September 16.
icon Khám phá
21/08/2019
Evija chạy hoàn toàn bằng điện, công suất 1.972 mã lực nhưng tốc độ tối đa chỉ đạt 320 km/h. Siêu xe được sản xuất giới hạn 130 chiếc, giá bán 2,2 triệu USD.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
19/08/2019
Only a small proportion of construction works in Vietnam can obtain certificates for green real estate, but the demand is increasing rapidly in the context of climate change.
icon YOUR VIETNAM
24/06/2019
Hanoi’s Tay Ho district has the capital city’s largest lake called Ho Tay or West Lake.
icon PHOTOS
18/06/2019
Although it lasts in a short time during summer, lotus leaves a strong impression on Vietnamese people.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
12/06/2019
A photo collection in which a Ukrainian model has posed with lotus flowers in Hanoi has attracted public interest.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
25/04/2019
Energy-saving glass, unburnt bricks and nano paint are in demand from owners of construction works who are following the ‘green’ trend.