Lunar New Year

tin tức về Lunar New Year mới nhất

New fireworks rules to come into effect January 11
SOCIETY14/12/20200

New fireworks rules to come into effect January 11

To An Xo, chief of the Office of the Ministry of Public Security (MoPS), talks to the press about Decree No 137/2020/ND-CP on the management and use of firecrackers and fireworks that will come into effect from January 11 next year.
 
Hanoi peach growers busy trimming leaves before Tet

Hanoi peach growers busy trimming leaves before Tet

14/12/20200
Gov't decides seven days off for 2021 Lunar New Year holiday

Gov’t decides seven days off for 2021 Lunar New Year holiday

28/11/20200
Vietnam's cultural quintessence promoted in France

Vietnam’s cultural quintessence promoted in France

VIETNAM & WORLD
09/02/2020
Vietnam’s cultural features and Lunar New Year Festival were promoted to overseas Vietnamese and international friends in France at a programme which has been held at the La Carrrière Cultural Centre in Saint Herblain City.
Thailand - Vietnamese's top destination for Lunar New Year 2020

Thailand - Vietnamese's top destination for Lunar New Year 2020

TRAVEL
07/02/2020
In Vietnam, Lunar New Year is also known as Tet Nguyen Dan (or “Tet”) and is a time for everyone to spend time with their families.  
United Vietnamese community in Vladikavkaz

United Vietnamese community in Vladikavkaz

FEATURE
05/02/2020
Living far from their hometowns, overseas Vietnamese in Vladikavkaz, the capital city of the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania, Russia, are always turn their hearts to the motherland whenever the nation’s traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) comes.
Coronavirus leads to blood shortage for hospitals in Vietnam

Coronavirus leads to blood shortage for hospitals in Vietnam

SOCIETY
05/02/2020
The shortage of blood has been exacerbated by the continuing coronavirus epidemic, according to the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT).
Traditional village market attracts tourists

Traditional village market attracts tourists

VIDEO
02/02/2020
A traditional village market has recently opened at Phong Nha Ke Bang national park. The colours and atmosphere of a traditional market, along with folk games, have drawn visitors’ attention.
Vietnam Rubber Group fears nCoV may erode demand from biggest buyer China

Vietnam Rubber Group fears nCoV may erode demand from biggest buyer China

BUSINESS
01/02/2020
The company is concerned that demand from China, which accounts for half of the group’s shipments of latex, will fall.
Vietnamese enjoy post-Tet

Vietnamese enjoy post-Tet

SOCIETY
01/02/2020
In Vietnam, the saying “the first lunar month of the year is the time for pleasure and relaxation” is learnt by heart by nearly everyone.
Cyber security, internet connection ensured during Tet

Cyber security, internet connection ensured during Tet

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
01/02/2020
Vietnam did not suffer from any cyber attacks that caused extensive impact or serious problems during the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications.
Thousands descend on Tam Chuc pagoda during the start of Lunar New Year

Thousands descend on Tam Chuc pagoda during the start of Lunar New Year

PHOTOS
31/01/2020
As the nation’s largest temple, Tam Chuc pagoda in Ha Nam has seen hordes of people flock to the site during the opening days of the Lunar New Year.
Vietnam's traditional Lunar New Year through the eyes of foreigners

Vietnam’s traditional Lunar New Year through the eyes of foreigners

VIETNAM & WORLD
31/01/2020
Tet, Vietnam’s traditional Lunar New Year, has impressed many foreigners who admit that the holiday helps them understand the close bond of family members and the meaning of family get-togethers during the first days of Spring.
Banh Tet: Traditional cake in southern Vietnam

Banh Tet: Traditional cake in southern Vietnam

VIDEO
30/01/2020
Banh Tet (cylinder glutinous rice cake) is a traditional cake enjoyed by southern Vietnamese people on the occasion of the Lunar New Year. It is considered a variant of Banh Chung.
Southern beaches crowded on Tet

Southern beaches crowded on Tet

SOCIETY
30/01/2020
Crowds flocked to beaches in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau to relax on Tet amid the hot weather.
Hanoi's tourism affected by nCoV epidemic during Tet

Hanoi’s tourism affected by nCoV epidemic during Tet

TRAVEL
30/01/2020
The novel coronavirus (nCoV) outbreak caused certain negative impact on Hanoi’s tourism during the seven-day Lunar New Year holiday (Tet), according to the municipal Department of Tourism.
Exotic fruits much sought after for Tet holiday

Exotic fruits much sought after for Tet holiday

VIDEO
30/01/2020
With favourable natural conditions, the Mekong delta region is home to diverse fruit species. When Tet (Lunar New Year) comes, exotic fruits are offered for sales to serve people’s demand.
Vietnam: Asia's new leading culinary destination

Vietnam: Asia’s new leading culinary destination

TRAVEL
29/01/2020
From simple home cooking to addictive street eats to modern Vietnamese, the delicious diversity of this country’s culinary scene is attracting foodies from all over the world.
Hanoians enjoy meaningful cultural activities on Tet

Hanoians enjoy meaningful cultural activities on Tet

PHOTOS
29/01/2020
Asking for calligraphic words at the beginning of the Lunar New Year is a cultural beauty that has existed for a long time.
Bat Trang Ceramic Village represents a perfect Tet attraction

Bat Trang Ceramic Village represents a perfect Tet attraction

PHOTOS
28/01/2020
As one of Hanoi’s most prestigious traditional handicraft communities, Bat Trang Ceramic Village in Hanoi has long been a popular destination among tourists as the area provides an ideal shopping location ahead of the upcoming Tet holiday.
 
 
