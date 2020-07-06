Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
ly son

tin tức về ly son mới nhất

Flag-raising ceremony on Ly Son islandicon
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY06/07/20200

Flag-raising ceremony on Ly Son island

Flag-raising ceremony is a long-held tradition of locals on Ly Son island, Quang Ngai province, to pay tribute to late soldiers who spent their lives safeguarding Vietnam’s sovereignty over sea and islands.

 
Nearly 2,000 to participate in Tien Phong Marathon 2020

Nearly 2,000 to participate in Tien Phong Marathon 2020

icon18/06/20200
Beauty queens shine in Ao Dai bearing images of national sea and islands

Beauty queens shine in Ao Dai bearing images of national sea and islands

icon16/06/20200
Child-like man in Ly Son finds success in tourismicon

Child-like man in Ly Son finds success in tourism

FEATURE
25/05/2020

A 34-year-old man with childlike appearance is a the successful investors in tourism in Ly Son District, Quang Ngai Province.

Garlic harvest in Ly Son Islandicon

Garlic harvest in Ly Son Island

PHOTOS
03/03/2020

People in the central province of Quang Ngai's Ly Son Island are currently busy harvesting garlic. 

Summer on Be Isleticon

Summer on Be Islet

TRAVEL
10/11/2019

Be Islet in Ly Son Island District, Quang Ngai Province, is the hometown of a little boy named Tuan.

An Binh Island develops environmentally-friendly homestay modelicon

An Binh Island develops environmentally-friendly homestay model

VIDEO
01/09/2019

An Binh island off the coast of Quang Ngai province’s Ly Son district is promoting the environmentally-friendly homestay model. Initially, this model has made a hit with holidaymakers.

Second Ly Son Culture Tourism Week in Quang Ngaiicon

Second Ly Son Culture Tourism Week in Quang Ngai

VIDEO
26/06/2019

The 2nd Ly Son Culture Tourism Week took place in Ly Son island, the central province  Quang Ngai under the theme “Ly Son-quintessence of heritage”. 

 
 
