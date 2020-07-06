ly son
tin tức về ly son mới nhất
Flag-raising ceremony is a long-held tradition of locals on Ly Son island, Quang Ngai province, to pay tribute to late soldiers who spent their lives safeguarding Vietnam’s sovereignty over sea and islands.
25/05/2020
A 34-year-old man with childlike appearance is a the successful investors in tourism in Ly Son District, Quang Ngai Province.
03/03/2020
People in the central province of Quang Ngai's Ly Son Island are currently busy harvesting garlic.
10/11/2019
Be Islet in Ly Son Island District, Quang Ngai Province, is the hometown of a little boy named Tuan.
01/09/2019
An Binh island off the coast of Quang Ngai province’s Ly Son district is promoting the environmentally-friendly homestay model. Initially, this model has made a hit with holidaymakers.
26/06/2019
The 2nd Ly Son Culture Tourism Week took place in Ly Son island, the central province Quang Ngai under the theme “Ly Son-quintessence of heritage”.