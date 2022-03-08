M&A deals
MB on March 15 held a conference to present details on the bank's current status, as well as its strategic approach for the future.
18/02/2022
More M&A transactions are imminent in the property market and real estate prices are likely to escalate this year, industry insiders said.
23/11/2020
Vietnam’s equity market may witness big merger and acquisition (M&A) deals in 2021 as local banks are trying to lure foreign capital on the country’s participation in international trade deals.
11/06/2020
Weak financial stability and a lack of capital are forcing many businesses to seek M&A deals amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
23/12/2019
Additional foreign investment inflows in real estate went up during 2019 while credit in the sector bucked a downward trend, signalling its reduced heavy reliance on bank loans.
01/08/2019
Driven by momentum in growth, Vietnam’s mergers and acquisitions market is expected to continue its strong focus on the sectors of consumer goods, retail, realty, and banking in the months to come.
19/07/2019
The logistics market in Vietnam is booming with million-dollar merger deals being signed and many foreign companies striving to increase market share.
27/06/2019
In the first half of this year, foreign investment in M&A deals doubled compared to the same period of last year, hitting $8.12 billion in a total of 4,020 deals.