M&A deals

tin tức về M&A deals mới nhất

MB likely to acquire OceanBank in a no-cost deal
BUSINESS1 giờ trước0

MB likely to acquire OceanBank in a no-cost deal

MB on March 15 held a conference to present details on the bank's current status, as well as its strategic approach for the future.
 
Singaporean investors buy 36 percent of local restaurant chain

Singaporean investors buy 36 percent of local restaurant chain

icon22 giờ trước0
Realty market sees boom in M&A deals since the start of 2022

Realty market sees boom in M&A deals since the start of 2022

icon08/03/20220
Real estate M&A results outperform estimates

Real estate M&A results outperform estimates

BUSINESS
18/02/2022
More M&A transactions are imminent in the property market and real estate prices are likely to escalate this year, industry insiders said.  
More M&A deals in the banking sector next year: local media

More M&A deals in the banking sector next year: local media

BUSINESS
23/11/2020
Vietnam’s equity market may witness big merger and acquisition (M&A) deals in 2021 as local banks are trying to lure foreign capital on the country’s participation in international trade deals.
COVID-19 to create an M&A wave in Viet Nam

COVID-19 to create an M&A wave in Viet Nam

BUSINESS
11/06/2020
Weak financial stability and a lack of capital are forcing many businesses to seek M&A deals amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Foreign investment in real estate shots up

Foreign investment in real estate shots up

BUSINESS
23/12/2019
Additional foreign investment inflows in real estate went up during 2019 while credit in the sector bucked a downward trend, signalling its reduced heavy reliance on bank loans.
Field opens up for bigger M&A deals

Field opens up for bigger M&A deals

BUSINESS
01/08/2019
Driven by momentum in growth, Vietnam’s mergers and acquisitions market is expected to continue its strong focus on the sectors of consumer goods, retail, realty, and banking in the months to come.
Vietnam logistic booms with million-dollar M&A deals done

Vietnam logistic booms with million-dollar M&A deals done

FEATURE
19/07/2019
The logistics market in Vietnam is booming with million-dollar merger deals being signed and many foreign companies striving to increase market share.  
Foreign M&A investment doubles on-year

Foreign M&A investment doubles on-year

BUSINESS
27/06/2019
In the first half of this year, foreign investment in M&A deals doubled compared to the same period of last year, hitting $8.12 billion in a total of 4,020 deals.  
 
 
