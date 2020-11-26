M&A market
tin tức về M&A market mới nhất
Many Vietnamese businesses conducted successful mergers and acquisitions (M&As) in 2019 and 2020 but the market was still led by foreign investors, the Vietnam M&A Forum in HCM City on November 24 heard.
20/04/2020
The coronavirus crisis is expected to create mergers and acquisitions opportunities for foreign dealmakers in the coming months as cash-starved Vietnamese companies seek funding to overcome their difficulties.
17/08/2019
Banks and investment funds are racing to partner up with fintech businesses in their quest towards digitalisation.
05/08/2019
Driven by momentum in growth, Vietnam’s mergers and acquisitions market is expected to continue its strong focus on the sectors of consumer goods, retail, realty, and banking in the months to come.
29/06/2019
The past year was a very exciting period for the educational investment market, showcased not only through direct capital but also via mergers and acquisitions deals carried out by financiers.