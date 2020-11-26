 
M&A market

tin tức về M&A market mới nhất

Foreign investors still dominate Vietnam’s M&amp;A marketicon
BUSINESS26/11/20200

Many Vietnamese businesses conducted successful mergers and acquisitions (M&As) in 2019 and 2020 but the market was still led by foreign investors, the Vietnam M&A Forum in HCM City on November 24 heard.

 
E-commerce M&amp;A activities ready to take centre stage

icon25/11/20200
Challenges and opportunities from Covid-19 for Vietnam's M&amp;A market

icon21/11/20200
Cash-strapped local businesses hunting for foreign M&amp;A dealsicon

BUSINESS
20/04/2020

The coronavirus crisis is expected to create mergers and acquisitions opportunities for foreign dealmakers in the coming months as cash-starved Vietnamese companies seek funding to overcome their difficulties.

Top lenders latch onto fintech futureicon

FEATURE
17/08/2019

Banks and investment funds are racing to partner up with fintech businesses in their quest towards digitalisation.

Field opens up for bigger M&amp;A dealsicon

BUSINESS
05/08/2019

Driven by momentum in growth, Vietnam’s mergers and acquisitions market is expected to continue its strong focus on the sectors of consumer goods, retail, realty, and banking in the months to come.

Education funding reaches fever pitchicon

BUSINESS
29/06/2019

The past year was a very exciting period for the educational investment market, showcased not only through direct capital but also via mergers and acquisitions deals carried out by financiers.

 
 
