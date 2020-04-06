M&A,Thai Stark Corporation PCL purchases Vietnamese cable manufacturers for $240 million
M&A

tin tức về M&A mới nhất

Thai Stark Corporation PCL purchases Vietnamese cable manufacturers for $240 millionicon
BUSINESS22 giờ trước0

Thai Stark Corporation PCL purchases Vietnamese cable manufacturers for $240 million

Stark Corporation of Thailand has completed the purchase of 100 per cent equity in Thipha and Dong Viet Non-Ferrous & Plastic JSC for $240 million.

 
Rural colleges with low enrolment rates seek mergers with large universities

Rural colleges with low enrolment rates seek mergers with large universities

icon06/04/20200
Vietnamese delivery firm continues buying spree

Vietnamese delivery firm continues buying spree

icon23/03/20200
VN e-commerce and fintech firms successfully call for huge capital in 2019icon

VN e-commerce and fintech firms successfully call for huge capital in 2019

BUSINESS
28/02/2020

E-commerce and fintechs accounted for four-fifths of the total number of big calls for capital in 2019. The biggest deal was worth $300 million.

Fine-tuned policies needed to unleash foreign investment in Vietnam’s M&amp;A marketicon

Fine-tuned policies needed to unleash foreign investment in Vietnam’s M&A market

FEATURE
24/02/2020

A survey by Corporate Investment and Mergers & Acquisitions Center also showed that one of the obstacles to M&A deals in Vietnam is the time consuming approval process.

Education draws foreign investmenticon

Education draws foreign investment

BUSINESS
18/02/2020

As of 2019, Vietnam counted five foreign invested universities, 68 private schools and 170 public ones.

Tiki and Sendo in merger talks?icon

Tiki and Sendo in merger talks?

BUSINESS
11/02/2020

Tiki and Sendo may be in talks over a potential merger to break the dominance of Shopee and Lazada and their foreign backers.

Big shot investors in real estate M&amp;A pushicon

Big shot investors in real estate M&A push

BUSINESS
10/02/2020

Vietnam’s real estate market is currently one of the most attractive in Southeast Asia, with many opportunities for domestic real estate developers to find partners and investors in the form of mergers and acquisitions. 

The shape of things to come in Vietnam’s M&amp;A domainicon

The shape of things to come in Vietnam’s M&A domain

FEATURE
23/01/2020

Vietnam’s mergers and acquisitions market expects to see the winds of change in 2020. 

Pending frustrations in M&amp;A unnerve investorsicon

Pending frustrations in M&A unnerve investors

BUSINESS
16/01/2020

Though mergers and acquisitions in Vietnam’s banking sector have ballooned recently, tie-ups between foreign and local lenders are not without their drawbacks. 

STEM education to be applied in Vietnam’s schoolsicon

STEM education to be applied in Vietnam’s schools

SOCIETY
13/01/2020

General schools will have to prepare to organize STEM education, including the building of curricula, material facilities and upgrading of teaching staff.

2019 retail market: Vingroup, Auchan leave, e-commerce websites shut downicon

2019 retail market: Vingroup, Auchan leave, e-commerce websites shut down

BUSINESS
05/01/2020

A lot of events happened in 2019, including merger and acquisitions (M&As). Meanwhile, some e-commerce websites stopped their operation.

Dollar billionaires and hot competition in the banking sector in 2019icon

Dollar billionaires and hot competition in the banking sector in 2019

BUSINESS
04/01/2020

Two dollar billionaires in the banking sector emerged in 2019, which also witnessed competition that led to big changes in the economy.

Chinese M&amp;A deals in Vietnam surgeicon

Chinese M&A deals in Vietnam surge

BUSINESS
24/12/2019

The number of capital contribution and share acquisition transactions conducted by Chinese enterprises in Vietnam in the January-November period of this year skyrocketed by more than 82% over the year-ago period.

Japanese insurer to buy over 41 million shares of Bao Viet Holdingsicon

Japanese insurer to buy over 41 million shares of Bao Viet Holdings

BUSINESS
17/12/2019

Japanese insurer Sumitomo Life has registered to buy more than 41.4 million shares of local insurer insurance-finance-banking group Bao Viet Holdings (BVH).

The costly competition in the retail industryicon

The costly competition in the retail industry

BUSINESS
14/12/2019

Foreign retailers, from Metro, Auchan, Casino Group to Parkson, have had to leave Vietnam because they did not understand the market well.

Foreign direct investment and mature M&amp;A boost investor confidenceicon

Foreign direct investment and mature M&A boost investor confidence

BUSINESS
13/12/2019

The past two years have seen capital flows into Vietnam continue to steadily increase, as well as some of the country’s biggest mergers and acquisitions deals to date. 

Singapore’s Platinum Victory plans to buy three million shares in REEicon

Singapore’s Platinum Victory plans to buy three million shares in REE

BUSINESS
05/12/2019

Platinum Victory Pte Co Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Singapore-based automotive group Jardine Cycle and Carriage, plans to buy three million shares of the Refrigeration Engineering Corporation (REE).

Vietnam's banking industry waits for big M&amp;A dealsicon

Vietnam's banking industry waits for big M&A deals

BUSINESS
04/12/2019

The merger and acquisition market in banking industry in the first half of this year has received new signal when Korean bank became a major shareholders of BIDV in early November with a record M&A deal worth US$890 million.

Vien Thong A changes name to VinProicon

Vien Thong A changes name to VinPro

BUSINESS
03/12/2019

The website and facebook page of Vien Thong A has officially been renamed to VinPro, Vingroup’s retail brand for high-tech products.

 
 
