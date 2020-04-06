M&A,Thai Stark Corporation PCL purchases Vietnamese cable manufacturers for $240 million

M&A
tin tức về M&A mới nhất
Stark Corporation of Thailand has completed the purchase of 100 per cent equity in Thipha and Dong Viet Non-Ferrous & Plastic JSC for $240 million.
BUSINESS
28/02/2020
E-commerce and fintechs accounted for four-fifths of the total number of big calls for capital in 2019. The biggest deal was worth $300 million.
FEATURE
24/02/2020
A survey by Corporate Investment and Mergers & Acquisitions Center also showed that one of the obstacles to M&A deals in Vietnam is the time consuming approval process.
BUSINESS
18/02/2020
As of 2019, Vietnam counted five foreign invested universities, 68 private schools and 170 public ones.
BUSINESS
11/02/2020
Tiki and Sendo may be in talks over a potential merger to break the dominance of Shopee and Lazada and their foreign backers.
BUSINESS
10/02/2020
Vietnam’s real estate market is currently one of the most attractive in Southeast Asia, with many opportunities for domestic real estate developers to find partners and investors in the form of mergers and acquisitions.
FEATURE
23/01/2020
Vietnam’s mergers and acquisitions market expects to see the winds of change in 2020.
BUSINESS
16/01/2020
Though mergers and acquisitions in Vietnam’s banking sector have ballooned recently, tie-ups between foreign and local lenders are not without their drawbacks.
SOCIETY
13/01/2020
General schools will have to prepare to organize STEM education, including the building of curricula, material facilities and upgrading of teaching staff.
BUSINESS
05/01/2020
A lot of events happened in 2019, including merger and acquisitions (M&As). Meanwhile, some e-commerce websites stopped their operation.
BUSINESS
04/01/2020
Two dollar billionaires in the banking sector emerged in 2019, which also witnessed competition that led to big changes in the economy.
BUSINESS
24/12/2019
The number of capital contribution and share acquisition transactions conducted by Chinese enterprises in Vietnam in the January-November period of this year skyrocketed by more than 82% over the year-ago period.
BUSINESS
17/12/2019
Japanese insurer Sumitomo Life has registered to buy more than 41.4 million shares of local insurer insurance-finance-banking group Bao Viet Holdings (BVH).
BUSINESS
14/12/2019
Foreign retailers, from Metro, Auchan, Casino Group to Parkson, have had to leave Vietnam because they did not understand the market well.
BUSINESS
13/12/2019
The past two years have seen capital flows into Vietnam continue to steadily increase, as well as some of the country’s biggest mergers and acquisitions deals to date.
BUSINESS
05/12/2019
Platinum Victory Pte Co Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Singapore-based automotive group Jardine Cycle and Carriage, plans to buy three million shares of the Refrigeration Engineering Corporation (REE).
BUSINESS
04/12/2019
The merger and acquisition market in banking industry in the first half of this year has received new signal when Korean bank became a major shareholders of BIDV in early November with a record M&A deal worth US$890 million.
BUSINESS
03/12/2019
The website and facebook page of Vien Thong A has officially been renamed to VinPro, Vingroup’s retail brand for high-tech products.