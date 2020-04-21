manslaughter
tin tức về manslaughter mới nhất
Irish police said Ronan Hughes, who had been arrested in the country for his accused connection with the death of 39 Vietnamese nationals in a refrigerated lorry in Essex last October, appeared at Dublin's High Court today.
SOCIETY
12/02/2020
Thirty-nine Vietnamese people found dead inside a refrigerated trailer in Essex, north-east of London, last October, died of hypoxia (oxygen deprivation) and hyperthermia (overheating) in an enclosed space, British police said on February 11.
SOCIETY
25/11/2019
British police have charged a 23-year-old man from Northern Ireland with human trafficking as part of their inquiry into the deaths of 39 people found in the back of a container truck near London last month.