MARD

tin tức về MARD mới nhất

Wood product processors need to restructure production due to COVID-19icon
BUSINESS8 giờ trước0

Wood product processors need to restructure production due to COVID-19

Local wood processing enterprises need to continue reorganising their production and business activities to deal with difficulties during the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

 
Rice products remains bright star among VN's farm export items

Rice products remains bright star among VN's farm export items

icon24/03/20200
VN coffee growers warned of gloomy future

VN coffee growers warned of gloomy future

icon10/03/20200
VN cracks down on use of banned substance in fish foodicon

VN cracks down on use of banned substance in fish food

BUSINESS
15/01/2020

Vietnam will strengthen controls on Ethoxyquin in feed production for the fishery industry to ensure stability in seafood exports to the EU, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Lack of capital, human resources, land impedes rice productionicon

Lack of capital, human resources, land impedes rice production

BUSINESS
31/12/2019

Vietnam is a major rice producer and exporter in the world, but Vietnamese farmers and companies cannot make fat profits.

Institutional barriers restrict development of Vietnam farmland marketicon

Institutional barriers restrict development of Vietnam farmland market

BUSINESS
29/11/2019

In spite of huge demand, the inefficient legal framework is making the process of land grouping difficult for all parties involved.

VN Agriculture Ministry reassures public that pork shortage will not occuricon

VN Agriculture Ministry reassures public that pork shortage will not occur

BUSINESS
20/10/2019

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Ha Cong Tuan affirmed that the ministry will not allow the pork price to increase dramatically as it has in China.

African swine fever outbreak brings higher profits for large companiesicon

African swine fever outbreak brings higher profits for large companies

BUSINESS
07/10/2019

The African swine fever (ASF) has had a negative impact on small-scale farming households, but has brought benefits to large companies, according to VnDirect Securities.

Vietnam’s farm produce uncompetitive because of packaging problemsicon

Vietnam’s farm produce uncompetitive because of packaging problems

BUSINESS
07/09/2019

To attract customers, manufacturers need to pay more attention to packaging, experts said.

Ministries disagree on pork importsicon

Ministries disagree on pork imports

BUSINESS
28/08/2019

While the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) considers importing pork to ease the domestic short supply, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) fears the imports will hurt the domestic livestock industry.

Chinese farm produce market choosier, causing concern among exportersicon

Chinese farm produce market choosier, causing concern among exporters

BUSINESS
05/08/2019

Vietnam’s businesses have had to change the way of organizing production to satisfy the increasingly high demand from China.

Vietnam warned of becoming dumping ground for beeficon

Vietnam warned of becoming dumping ground for beef

BUSINESS
04/08/2019

The volume of pig, chicken and pork imports has soared recently. Buyers and sellers conduct transactions easily online.

Vietnam's rice exports to China plungeicon

Vietnam's rice exports to China plunge

BUSINESS
22/07/2019

Instead of continuing to be an easy-to-be-please rice importer, China has been reducing imports, showing its ambition to become an exporter.

Vietnam's banana exports go up, join $17 billion glass bam marketicon

Vietnam's banana exports go up, join $17 billion glass bam market

BUSINESS
07/07/2019

Bananas have become a new key export item in Vietnam’s agricultural sector.

Mekong Delta needs ecological reservoirs, says senior experticon

Mekong Delta needs ecological reservoirs, says senior expert

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
05/07/2019

Prof Dr Dao Xuan Hoc, chair of the Vietnam Water Resources Association,  believes that ecological reservoirs are a good solution to ease floods, and mitigate landslides and subsidence in Mekong Delta.

Pork imports spike, Vietnam's livestock industry under pressureicon

Pork imports spike, Vietnam's livestock industry under pressure

BUSINESS
27/06/2019

Vietnam has increased pork imports in the last six months amid the African swine fever epidemic. However, the quality of imports is questionable as Vietnam’s agencies are still weak at quarantine work.

Large-scale fields underdeveloped due to lack of capitalicon

Large-scale fields underdeveloped due to lack of capital

BUSINESS
04/06/2019

The large-scale field model has developed more slowly after a boom period.

Fruit-radiation service market remains inaccessible to businessesicon

Fruit-radiation service market remains inaccessible to businesses

BUSINESS
08/05/2019

To obtain the right to provide radiation of fruits to be exported to the US, Toan Phat Company not only had to ask for permission from Aphis but also get consent from Son Son, the only service provider at this time.vvv

Woodwork exports soar, but it’s not all good newsicon

Woodwork exports soar, but it’s not all good news

BUSINESS
17/04/2019

Woodwork exports increased sharply in Q1, partially thanks to higher demand from the US. However, experts say this may not be good news for the industry.

Some farm exports still trying to get approval to enter choosy EU marketicon

Some farm exports still trying to get approval to enter choosy EU market

BUSINESS
17/04/2019

The EU is strengthening the protection of local farm produce by setting high requirements on food safety and traceability, thus putting pressure on Vietnam’s farm exports.

 
 
