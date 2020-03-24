MARD
tin tức về MARD mới nhất
Local wood processing enterprises need to continue reorganising their production and business activities to deal with difficulties during the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.
15/01/2020
Vietnam will strengthen controls on Ethoxyquin in feed production for the fishery industry to ensure stability in seafood exports to the EU, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).
31/12/2019
Vietnam is a major rice producer and exporter in the world, but Vietnamese farmers and companies cannot make fat profits.
29/11/2019
In spite of huge demand, the inefficient legal framework is making the process of land grouping difficult for all parties involved.
20/10/2019
Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Ha Cong Tuan affirmed that the ministry will not allow the pork price to increase dramatically as it has in China.
07/10/2019
The African swine fever (ASF) has had a negative impact on small-scale farming households, but has brought benefits to large companies, according to VnDirect Securities.
07/09/2019
To attract customers, manufacturers need to pay more attention to packaging, experts said.
28/08/2019
While the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) considers importing pork to ease the domestic short supply, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) fears the imports will hurt the domestic livestock industry.
05/08/2019
Vietnam’s businesses have had to change the way of organizing production to satisfy the increasingly high demand from China.
04/08/2019
The volume of pig, chicken and pork imports has soared recently. Buyers and sellers conduct transactions easily online.
22/07/2019
Instead of continuing to be an easy-to-be-please rice importer, China has been reducing imports, showing its ambition to become an exporter.
07/07/2019
Bananas have become a new key export item in Vietnam’s agricultural sector.
05/07/2019
Prof Dr Dao Xuan Hoc, chair of the Vietnam Water Resources Association, believes that ecological reservoirs are a good solution to ease floods, and mitigate landslides and subsidence in Mekong Delta.
27/06/2019
Vietnam has increased pork imports in the last six months amid the African swine fever epidemic. However, the quality of imports is questionable as Vietnam’s agencies are still weak at quarantine work.
04/06/2019
The large-scale field model has developed more slowly after a boom period.
08/05/2019
To obtain the right to provide radiation of fruits to be exported to the US, Toan Phat Company not only had to ask for permission from Aphis but also get consent from Son Son, the only service provider at this time.vvv
17/04/2019
Woodwork exports increased sharply in Q1, partially thanks to higher demand from the US. However, experts say this may not be good news for the industry.
17/04/2019
The EU is strengthening the protection of local farm produce by setting high requirements on food safety and traceability, thus putting pressure on Vietnam’s farm exports.