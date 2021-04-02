marine sovereignty
tin tức về marine sovereignty mới nhất
On the evening of April 2, the search phrase “H&M relation to problematic map' suddenly topped searches on the Chinese social network Weibo. As of 9:30 am on April 3, it had reached 410 million readers.
23/03/2021
During the recent campaign against crime and law violations at sea, the Vietnam Coast Guard detected 348 cases of foreign ships encroaching on Vietnam’s waters.
19/01/2021
Tet gifts from the Ministry of National Defence and the navy as well as specialties from around the country are being delivered to personnel at offshore economic, scientific, and technical service stations,