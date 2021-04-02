 
Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
#Tải App VietNamNet
Go
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tiệc ma túy trong Bệnh viện Tâm thần Trung ương 1
#Cô giáo tố bị 'trù dập' ở Quốc Oai, Hà Nội
#Tiền vệ Đỗ Hùng Dũng bị chấn thương nặng
#Đối thoại Hoa Kỳ - Trung Quốc
#Video cho trẻ em của Thơ Nguyễn bị phản đối
#Bê bối Hoàng Gia Anh qua tiết lộ của Hoàng tử Harry và Meghan
#Vụ tai nạn tàu hỏa tông ô tô khiến bé trai tử vong

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

07/04/2021 11:11:13 (GMT +7)

tag
 

marine sovereignty

tin tức về marine sovereignty mới nhất

What are the facts in the H&amp;M case?icon
SOCIETY1 giờ trước0

What are the facts in the H&M case?

On the evening of April 2, the search phrase “H&M relation to problematic map' suddenly topped searches on the Chinese social network Weibo. As of 9:30 am on April 3, it had reached 410 million readers.
 
World opinion condemns China’s violations of int’l law in East Sea

World opinion condemns China’s violations of int’l law in East Sea

icon02/04/20210
Vietnam’s sovereignty over archipelagos throughout history

Vietnam’s sovereignty over archipelagos throughout history

icon30/03/20210
Foreign fishing vessels violate Vietnam's sovereignty waters 348 timesicon

Foreign fishing vessels violate Vietnam's sovereignty waters 348 times

POLITICS
23/03/2021
During the recent campaign against crime and law violations at sea, the Vietnam Coast Guard detected 348 cases of foreign ships encroaching on Vietnam’s waters.
Warmth of Tet coming to staff on offshore platformsicon

Warmth of Tet coming to staff on offshore platforms

SOCIETY
19/01/2021
Tet gifts from the Ministry of National Defence and the navy as well as specialties from around the country are being delivered to personnel at offshore economic, scientific, and technical service stations, 
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

Tuyển dụng

 