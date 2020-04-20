Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Markets

tin tức về Markets mới nhất

Market to struggle with profit-taking after three-week rallyicon
BUSINESS20/04/20200

Market to struggle with profit-taking after three-week rally

Stronger profit-taking is expected in the coming days as the benchmark VN-Index is on track to touch 800 points again and that short-term peak will be an opportunity for investors to realise their profits.

 
Hanoi conducts rapid Covid-19 testing for traders at market

Hanoi conducts rapid Covid-19 testing for traders at market

icon19/04/20200
ETFs sell net $283 million in ASEAN in Q1: VNDS

ETFs sell net $283 million in ASEAN in Q1: VNDS

icon14/04/20200
Shares not ready for stable growth on concerns over persistent risksicon

Shares not ready for stable growth on concerns over persistent risks

BUSINESS
06/04/2020

A three-day rally does not mean Vietnamese shares have returned to the growth track as risks are still persistent and there is no clue they have faded away, experts have said.

Trading remains quiet amid risk concernsicon

Trading remains quiet amid risk concerns

BUSINESS
17/02/2020

Brokerage firms and market experts remain pessimistic about market trading this week as investors run out of supportive information while international stocks continue to be weighed down by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

HNX to ask for margin trading on UPCOMicon

HNX to ask for margin trading on UPCOM

BUSINESS
11/02/2020

The Ha Noi Stock Exchange (HNX) will continue petitioning State management agencies this year to consider allowing margin trading on the Unlisted Public Company Market (UPCoM).

Foreign investors buy net $2 million on UPCoM in Januaryicon

Foreign investors buy net $2 million on UPCoM in January

BUSINESS
06/02/2020

Foreign investors in January bought a total net value of VND46 billion (nearly US$2 million) worth of shares on the Unlisted Public Company Market (UPCoM).

Pharmaceutical stocks benefit from disease spreadicon

Pharmaceutical stocks benefit from disease spread

BUSINESS
06/02/2020

Pharmaceutical stocks are experiencing an upsurge as fears of coronavirus have boosted demand for healthcare products and services, lifting demand for shares.

Trading liquidity key to market growthicon

Trading liquidity key to market growth

BUSINESS
31/01/2020

Trading liquidity is key to luring foreign capital into the Vietnamese stock market in 2020 when the local equity market is being weighed down by negative ratings and global developments.

Fewer investors opened new trading accounts in 2019icon

Fewer investors opened new trading accounts in 2019

BUSINESS
11/01/2020

The number of investors opening new accounts in 2019 fell from the previous year, according to the Vietnam Securities Depository (VSD).

FDI firms face difficulties in listingicon

FDI firms face difficulties in listing

BUSINESS
23/12/2019

There are currently only 10 FDI enterprises listed on local exchanges compared to the tens of thousands of FDI firms operating in Viet Nam.

Grab to pour additional $500m into Viet Nam on favourable business conditionsicon

Grab to pour additional $500m into Viet Nam on favourable business conditions

BUSINESS
23/12/2019

Southeast Asias largest ride-hailing firm, Grab,has announced plans to invest an additional US$500 million in Vietnam over the next five years.

VN stocks to head up in December, trade war concerns expectedicon

VN stocks to head up in December, trade war concerns expected

BUSINESS
09/12/2019

After having declined for four straight weeks, the Vietnamese market may rebound in December as analysts and securities companies expect that cheaper shares will attract hungry investors amid the world’s volatility.

Masan MEATLife set to list shares on UPCoMicon

Masan MEATLife set to list shares on UPCoM

BUSINESS
05/12/2019

Masan MEATLife Joint Stock Company, a subsidiary of Masan Group, will list its shares on the Unlisted Public Company Market on December 9 at a reference price of VND 80,000 (US$4.46).

Seafood processor Hung Vuong to sell 5 million treasury sharesicon

Seafood processor Hung Vuong to sell 5 million treasury shares

BUSINESS
05/12/2019

Hung Vuong Corporation (HVG), one of the biggest seafood processors in Viet Nam, plans to sell five million treasury shares to raise capital to supplement business activities and enhance operational efficiency.

VN brokerages rush to raise capitalicon

VN brokerages rush to raise capital

BUSINESS
02/12/2019

Vietnamese securities companies are looking to raise capital to supplement business activities and enhance operational efficiency.

Bottom fishing may push shares up slightlyicon

Bottom fishing may push shares up slightly

BUSINESS
02/12/2019

Vietnamese shares may bounce back next week as investors will seek stocks that suffered sharp falls in previous sessions, analysts said.

Firms rush to buy back shares following global trendicon

Firms rush to buy back shares following global trend

BUSINESS
26/11/2019

Following a global trend of share buybacks, many Vietnamese businesses are now repurchasing their own stocks to stablise prices.

Technical recovery expected but massive spending is risky: analystsicon

Technical recovery expected but massive spending is risky: analysts

BUSINESS
25/11/2019

The VN-Index had rallied between the end of October and the beginning of November, with strong growth of large-cap firms.

HCM City stock exchange rolls out three new indicesicon

HCM City stock exchange rolls out three new indices

BUSINESS
20/11/2019

The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange on November 18 introduced three new stock indices developed based on the investment requirements of local funds.

 
 
