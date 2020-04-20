Markets
tin tức về Markets mới nhất
Stronger profit-taking is expected in the coming days as the benchmark VN-Index is on track to touch 800 points again and that short-term peak will be an opportunity for investors to realise their profits.
06/04/2020
A three-day rally does not mean Vietnamese shares have returned to the growth track as risks are still persistent and there is no clue they have faded away, experts have said.
17/02/2020
Brokerage firms and market experts remain pessimistic about market trading this week as investors run out of supportive information while international stocks continue to be weighed down by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
11/02/2020
The Ha Noi Stock Exchange (HNX) will continue petitioning State management agencies this year to consider allowing margin trading on the Unlisted Public Company Market (UPCoM).
06/02/2020
Foreign investors in January bought a total net value of VND46 billion (nearly US$2 million) worth of shares on the Unlisted Public Company Market (UPCoM).
06/02/2020
Pharmaceutical stocks are experiencing an upsurge as fears of coronavirus have boosted demand for healthcare products and services, lifting demand for shares.
31/01/2020
Trading liquidity is key to luring foreign capital into the Vietnamese stock market in 2020 when the local equity market is being weighed down by negative ratings and global developments.
11/01/2020
The number of investors opening new accounts in 2019 fell from the previous year, according to the Vietnam Securities Depository (VSD).
23/12/2019
There are currently only 10 FDI enterprises listed on local exchanges compared to the tens of thousands of FDI firms operating in Viet Nam.
23/12/2019
Southeast Asias largest ride-hailing firm, Grab,has announced plans to invest an additional US$500 million in Vietnam over the next five years.
09/12/2019
After having declined for four straight weeks, the Vietnamese market may rebound in December as analysts and securities companies expect that cheaper shares will attract hungry investors amid the world’s volatility.
05/12/2019
Masan MEATLife Joint Stock Company, a subsidiary of Masan Group, will list its shares on the Unlisted Public Company Market on December 9 at a reference price of VND 80,000 (US$4.46).
05/12/2019
Hung Vuong Corporation (HVG), one of the biggest seafood processors in Viet Nam, plans to sell five million treasury shares to raise capital to supplement business activities and enhance operational efficiency.
02/12/2019
Vietnamese securities companies are looking to raise capital to supplement business activities and enhance operational efficiency.
02/12/2019
Vietnamese shares may bounce back next week as investors will seek stocks that suffered sharp falls in previous sessions, analysts said.
26/11/2019
Following a global trend of share buybacks, many Vietnamese businesses are now repurchasing their own stocks to stablise prices.
25/11/2019
The VN-Index had rallied between the end of October and the beginning of November, with strong growth of large-cap firms.
20/11/2019
The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange on November 18 introduced three new stock indices developed based on the investment requirements of local funds.