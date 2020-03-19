mask
tin tức về mask mới nhất
icon
Used cloth masks and disposable medical masks can be reused if they are sprayed with disinfectant and microwaved at 800W for a minute, the director of the Institute for Occupational Safety and Environmental Health has said.
icon SOCIETY
16/03/2020
Taking samples at the airport appears to be one of protective measures to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.
icon BUSINESS
21/02/2020
More than 30,000 stores have been closed on online shopping sites including Shopee, Tiki, and Lazada due to overcharging.
icon BUSINESS
16/02/2020
Many textile and garment businesses are scrambling to make face masks given the coronavirus outbreak-triggered lack of surgical masks.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
15/02/2020
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has asked all cities and provinces to focus on correctly disposing discarded face masks, especially in quarantine sites, in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-2019.
icon SOCIETY
06/02/2020
The Ministry of Health, speaking at a press conference held in Hanoi on February 5, urged the public not to panic about a new coronavirus.
icon SOCIETY
02/02/2020
Two shops in Hanoi have been fined for overcharging for face masks amid rising demand due to the spreading of coronavirus.