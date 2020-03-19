Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
mask

tin tức về mask mới nhất

Medical face masks can be reused with microwave method: experticon
SOCIETY

Medical face masks can be reused with microwave method: expert

Used cloth masks and disposable medical masks can be reused if they are sprayed with disinfectant and microwaved at 800W for a minute, the director of the Institute for Occupational Safety and Environmental Health has said.

 
Coronavirus: Why some countries wear face masks and others don't

Coronavirus: Why some countries wear face masks and others don't

SOCIETY
Vietnamese woman claims she was attacked in Australia for wearing a mask

Vietnamese woman claims she was attacked in Australia for wearing a mask

icon19/03/20200
Vietnam takes samples for coronavirus test at airportsicon

Vietnam takes samples for coronavirus test at airports

SOCIETY
16/03/2020

Taking samples at the airport appears to be one of protective measures to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Crackdown on over-charging online sitesicon

Crackdown on over-charging online sites

BUSINESS
21/02/2020

More than 30,000 stores have been closed on online shopping sites including Shopee, Tiki, and Lazada due to overcharging.

Apparel firms scramble to make mask production amid coronavirus spreadicon

Apparel firms scramble to make mask production amid coronavirus spread

BUSINESS
16/02/2020

Many textile and garment businesses are scrambling to make face masks given the coronavirus outbreak-triggered lack of surgical masks.

VN Environment Ministry demands proper disposal of face masks to prevent COVID-19 spreadicon

VN Environment Ministry demands proper disposal of face masks to prevent COVID-19 spread

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
15/02/2020

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has asked all cities and provinces to focus on correctly disposing discarded face masks, especially in quarantine sites, in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-2019.

Health Ministry tells people not to panic about coronavirusicon

Health Ministry tells people not to panic about coronavirus

SOCIETY
06/02/2020

The Ministry of Health, speaking at a press conference held in Hanoi on February 5, urged the public not to panic about a new coronavirus.

Mask shops fined for overchargingicon

Mask shops fined for overcharging

SOCIETY
02/02/2020

Two shops in Hanoi have been fined for overcharging for face masks amid rising demand due to the spreading of coronavirus.

 
 
