masks

Hanoi university uses robot for mask wearing remindersicon
Hanoi university uses robot for mask wearing reminders

Hanoi University of Engineering and Technology has piloted the use of a robot to remind its staff to wear masks for Covid-19 prevention.

 
VN garment-textile group to ask for permission to export anti-virus products

Keeping calm and carrying on: Vietnam sets a coronavirus example

Hospital director under investigation for illegal face mask tradingicon

SOCIETY
29/02/2020

The police in HCM City are investigating a hospital director who is accused of illegally trading face masks.

Authorities find masks made from toilet papericon

SOCIETY
15/02/2020

A working team of the Hanoi Market Surveillance Agency on February 13 found a company in the city using toilet paper to produce face masks for which the demand is running high due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Hue lecturer makes free hand sanitiser to fight coronavirus outbreakicon

SOCIETY
07/02/2020

A lecturer in Hue City produces and provides hand wash for free for local people to prevent the spreading of Coronavirus.

HCMC proposes mandating face masks for 322,000 peopleicon

SOCIETY
07/02/2020

Over 322,120 people in HCMC should be compelled to wear face masks daily to avoid being infected with a new coronavirus, according to the HCMC departments of Industry and Trade and Health.

Tourists receive medical examination and masks upon arrival at Saigon porticon

PHOTOS
05/02/2020

Border guards operating in Ho Chi Minh City have taken steps to check the body temperature of all foreign tourists visiting Saigon Port, in addition to providing them with free medical masks.

 
 
