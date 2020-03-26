masks
tin tức về masks mới nhất
Hanoi University of Engineering and Technology has piloted the use of a robot to remind its staff to wear masks for Covid-19 prevention.
29/02/2020
The police in HCM City are investigating a hospital director who is accused of illegally trading face masks.
15/02/2020
A working team of the Hanoi Market Surveillance Agency on February 13 found a company in the city using toilet paper to produce face masks for which the demand is running high due to the coronavirus outbreak.
07/02/2020
A lecturer in Hue City produces and provides hand wash for free for local people to prevent the spreading of Coronavirus.
07/02/2020
Over 322,120 people in HCMC should be compelled to wear face masks daily to avoid being infected with a new coronavirus, according to the HCMC departments of Industry and Trade and Health.
05/02/2020
Border guards operating in Ho Chi Minh City have taken steps to check the body temperature of all foreign tourists visiting Saigon Port, in addition to providing them with free medical masks.