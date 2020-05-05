match
tin tức về match mới nhất
Organisers have not confirmed dates to restart the national football premier league V-League 1, while the National Cup will be delayed for days.
27/04/2020
The Vietnam Football Federation is hoping to receive US$500,000 from FIFA to assist the football community impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
16/11/2019
The Vietnam national football team have received VNĐ5.6 billion (US$243,400) from the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) and enterprises for their result in the 2022 FIFA World Cup’s second qualifying round.
27/10/2019
Vietnam won a bronze medal after they crushed Myanmar 7-3 in the third-place playoff match of AFF HDBank Futsal Championship at the Phu Tho Stadium in HCM City.