medical masks

tin tức về medical masks mới nhất

Charity group manufactures mask buckle to help relieve ear pain

A charity group in Hanoi has made face mask buckles which will help reduce the pressure on the ears for the medical staff.

 
Government leader gives go-ahead for export of medical masks

Vietnam could become world’s face mask factory amid COVID-19

PM orders strictly dealing with violations regarding COVID-19 fight

POLITICS
07/04/2020

The Prime Minister has asked ministers and heads of ministry-level agencies, chairpersons of the people’s committees of centrally-run cities and provinces, within their authority, to focus on directing, guiding, inspecting, promptly discovering

Over 1 million medical masks of unknown origin seized in HCMC

SOCIETY
05/03/2020

Ho Chi Minh City’s market surveillance officials and police on March 3 seized one million medical masks of unknown origin at a warehouse on Luong The Vinh Street in Tan Phu district.

Coronavirus: Medical equipment manufacturers fined

SOCIETY
18/02/2020

Authorities have fined 30 medical equipment manufacturers nearly VND65 million (US$2,800) for violating sales regulations for medical supplies used to fight the novel coronoavirus disease (COVID-19).

Vinatex to provide 6 million face masks in February amid COVID-19

BUSINESS
17/02/2020

The Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex) is exerting efforts to produce around 6 million antibacterial face masks in February to meet increasing demand amid the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

 
 
