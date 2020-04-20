medical masks
A charity group in Hanoi has made face mask buckles which will help reduce the pressure on the ears for the medical staff.
POLITICS
07/04/2020
The Prime Minister has asked ministers and heads of ministry-level agencies, chairpersons of the people’s committees of centrally-run cities and provinces, within their authority, to focus on directing, guiding, inspecting, promptly discovering
SOCIETY
05/03/2020
Ho Chi Minh City’s market surveillance officials and police on March 3 seized one million medical masks of unknown origin at a warehouse on Luong The Vinh Street in Tan Phu district.
SOCIETY
18/02/2020
Authorities have fined 30 medical equipment manufacturers nearly VND65 million (US$2,800) for violating sales regulations for medical supplies used to fight the novel coronoavirus disease (COVID-19).
BUSINESS
17/02/2020
The Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex) is exerting efforts to produce around 6 million antibacterial face masks in February to meet increasing demand amid the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.