Mekong Delta

tin tức về Mekong Delta mới nhất

Mekong Delta under pressure amid climate change
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT5 giờ trước0

Mekong Delta under pressure amid climate change

It is now the dry season, but landslides and subsidence are occurring in most localities in Mekong Delta.

 
Mekong Delta gets bumper crop despite saline intrusion

Mekong Delta gets bumper crop despite saline intrusion

icon23 giờ trước0
Lotus dreams

Lotus dreams

icon22/03/20200
Mekong Delta forests face increasing risk of fires

Mekong Delta forests face increasing risk of fires

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/03/2020

All forests south of the Hau River in the Mekong Delta have been facing the threat of fire since the middle of this month, and any fire would spread very quickly because of the heat and low humidity, local authorities have warned. 

UNDP assists Mekong Delta in drought response efforts

UNDP assists Mekong Delta in drought response efforts

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/03/2020

The UN Development Programme and the Partnership for Disaster Risk Reduction under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development signed an agreement on March 17 to support the Mekong Delta’s response to drought and saltwater intrusion.

Tourist attractions close as industry tries to survive

Tourist attractions close as industry tries to survive

TRAVEL
17/03/2020

Many tourist destinations have temporarily stopped receiving guests, and visitors from many countries in Europe no longer enjoy visa waivers.

Mekong Delta faces severe saltwater intrusion in March

Mekong Delta faces severe saltwater intrusion in March

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
16/03/2020

The Mekong Delta region has been badly hit by saltwater intrusion. Experts have warned that the region will have to suffer prolonged drought and saline intrusion during the rest of this year’s dry season.

Mekong Delta, southern islands are new domestic tourism hotspots

Mekong Delta, southern islands are new domestic tourism hotspots

VIDEO
16/03/2020

The Mekong Delta and southern islands like Phu Quoc and Con Dao are dominating domestic tour bookings as COVID-19 cases rise elsewhere in Vietnam.

What would Vietnam be without the Mekong Delta?

What would Vietnam be without the Mekong Delta?

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
14/03/2020

With the country overwhelmed by fear of the novel coronavirus, another even more severe threat is slowly approaching in the south: the death of the Mekong Delta.

New reservoirs built to cope with drought, saline intrusion in Vietnam

New reservoirs built to cope with drought, saline intrusion in Vietnam

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
13/03/2020

Warned about serious drought this year, provinces in the western part of the southern region have spent hundreds of billion dong to build fresh water reservoirs. But this is just a temporary solution.

Water management in Vietnam needs to be flexible

Water management in Vietnam needs to be flexible

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
11/03/2020

Chau Tran Vinh, deputy director of the Water Resources Management Department, under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, talks about the need to adopt a flexible plan to cope with the severe droughts in the Mekong Delta.

Mekong Delta gets VND70 billion for seawater intrusion control

Mekong Delta gets VND70 billion for seawater intrusion control

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
09/03/2020

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a plan to provide VND70 billion to five Mekong Delta provinces – Long An, Tien Giang, Ben Tre, Kien Giang and Ca Mau – to respond to ongoing problems with seawater intrusion and drought.

Shrimp exporters in Mekong Delta face challenges amid Covid-19 epidemic

Shrimp exporters in Mekong Delta face challenges amid Covid-19 epidemic

BUSINESS
09/03/2020

Shrimp is a key export item of many provinces in the Cuu Long (Mekong) River Delta, but the Covid-19 epidemic has caused challenges for exporters.

Five Mekong Delta provinces declare state of emergency over seawater intrusion

Five Mekong Delta provinces declare state of emergency over seawater intrusion

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
08/03/2020

Local authorities in Tien Giang, Ben Tre, Long An, Kien Giang and Ca Mau provinces in the Mekong Delta have declared a state of emergency as seawater intrusion and drought are worsening in the delta.

Mekong Delta provinces adapt to drought, saltwater intrusion

Mekong Delta provinces adapt to drought, saltwater intrusion

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
06/03/2020

Provinces in the Mekong Delta are taking prompt actions to help local residents adapt to drought and saltwater intrusion during the dry season.

Mekong Delta provinces take measures to keep out COVID-19

Mekong Delta provinces take measures to keep out COVID-19

SOCIETY
05/03/2020

Many provinces in the Mekong Delta haven taken proactive measures against the new coronavirus epidemic (COVID-19) since many women and workers there have Korean links.

World Bank to fund water security project in Mekong Delta

World Bank to fund water security project in Mekong Delta

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
05/03/2020

The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho seeks to borrow US$25 million from the World Bank to expand its local water supply network in the 2025-30 period under a proposed water project to be funded by the bank.

Mekong Delta saline intrusion to be worse this year

Mekong Delta saline intrusion to be worse this year

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
04/03/2020

The General Water Resources Directorate has predicted that saline intrusion in Mekong Delta this year will come earlier and be more serious than in 2015-2016.

Salinity forecast to worsen in Mekong Delta this month

Salinity forecast to worsen in Mekong Delta this month

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
03/03/2020

Saltwater intrusion will worsen in the Mekong Delta region in March, especially from March 11 to 15, when it will be more severe than the peak recorded in mid-February and in the same period in 2016.

WB-supported project to help ensure water supply for Mekong Delta

WB-supported project to help ensure water supply for Mekong Delta

SOCIETY
03/03/2020

Officials of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho had a working session with World Bank (WB) representatives on March 2 to discuss a water supply project for the region.

 
 
