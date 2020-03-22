Mekong Delta
tin tức về Mekong Delta mới nhất
It is now the dry season, but landslides and subsidence are occurring in most localities in Mekong Delta.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/03/2020
All forests south of the Hau River in the Mekong Delta have been facing the threat of fire since the middle of this month, and any fire would spread very quickly because of the heat and low humidity, local authorities have warned.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/03/2020
The UN Development Programme and the Partnership for Disaster Risk Reduction under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development signed an agreement on March 17 to support the Mekong Delta’s response to drought and saltwater intrusion.
TRAVEL
17/03/2020
Many tourist destinations have temporarily stopped receiving guests, and visitors from many countries in Europe no longer enjoy visa waivers.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
16/03/2020
The Mekong Delta region has been badly hit by saltwater intrusion. Experts have warned that the region will have to suffer prolonged drought and saline intrusion during the rest of this year’s dry season.
VIDEO
16/03/2020
The Mekong Delta and southern islands like Phu Quoc and Con Dao are dominating domestic tour bookings as COVID-19 cases rise elsewhere in Vietnam.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
14/03/2020
With the country overwhelmed by fear of the novel coronavirus, another even more severe threat is slowly approaching in the south: the death of the Mekong Delta.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
13/03/2020
Warned about serious drought this year, provinces in the western part of the southern region have spent hundreds of billion dong to build fresh water reservoirs. But this is just a temporary solution.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
11/03/2020
Chau Tran Vinh, deputy director of the Water Resources Management Department, under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, talks about the need to adopt a flexible plan to cope with the severe droughts in the Mekong Delta.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
09/03/2020
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a plan to provide VND70 billion to five Mekong Delta provinces – Long An, Tien Giang, Ben Tre, Kien Giang and Ca Mau – to respond to ongoing problems with seawater intrusion and drought.
BUSINESS
09/03/2020
Shrimp is a key export item of many provinces in the Cuu Long (Mekong) River Delta, but the Covid-19 epidemic has caused challenges for exporters.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
08/03/2020
Local authorities in Tien Giang, Ben Tre, Long An, Kien Giang and Ca Mau provinces in the Mekong Delta have declared a state of emergency as seawater intrusion and drought are worsening in the delta.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
06/03/2020
Provinces in the Mekong Delta are taking prompt actions to help local residents adapt to drought and saltwater intrusion during the dry season.
SOCIETY
05/03/2020
Many provinces in the Mekong Delta haven taken proactive measures against the new coronavirus epidemic (COVID-19) since many women and workers there have Korean links.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
05/03/2020
The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho seeks to borrow US$25 million from the World Bank to expand its local water supply network in the 2025-30 period under a proposed water project to be funded by the bank.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
04/03/2020
The General Water Resources Directorate has predicted that saline intrusion in Mekong Delta this year will come earlier and be more serious than in 2015-2016.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
03/03/2020
Saltwater intrusion will worsen in the Mekong Delta region in March, especially from March 11 to 15, when it will be more severe than the peak recorded in mid-February and in the same period in 2016.
SOCIETY
03/03/2020
Officials of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho had a working session with World Bank (WB) representatives on March 2 to discuss a water supply project for the region.