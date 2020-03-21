mekong river
Vietnam is taking steps to ensure the country’s food security amidst heavy drought and saline intrusion in the Mekong Delta region.
17/01/2020
The British Embassy in Vietnam has launched a project that will support Vietnam’s delta network and sustainable development.
24/12/2019
China is not a member of the international Mekong River Commission (MRC), but the country must work with Mekong countries to solve the question on water security in accordance with the Lancang – Mekong Cooperation Mechanism, experts say.
23/12/2019
The Mekong River Commission (MRC) needs to take responsibility for the solutions to deal with the river's color change, according to Vu Trong Hong, former Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development.
06/12/2019
Vietnam's rivers have greatly contributed to socio-economic development, but over-exploitation in recent years has seriously affected this valuable resource, an expert has said.
20/11/2019
The Lower Mekong countries of Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam are likely to face severe droughts that hurt cultivation and agricultural production by January 2020.
07/11/2019
Last month, the Mekong River Commission announced the commencement of Prior Consultation for Luang Prabang, the fifth lower Mekong mainstream dam to undergo the process.
23/10/2019
Since it appears to be impossible for Vietnam to persuade Laos to stop building hydropower plants, Vietnam needs to minimize the negative impact.
03/10/2019
Laos will host the Lower Mekong Tourism Cities’ Mayors Summit in Vientiane from October 12 to 15 to promote cooperation between cities in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.
07/09/2019
The Mekong Delta region is sinking between 2 and 5cm per year, Lao Dong newspaper reported, citing source from the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).
13/08/2019
Salinity and droughts will come earlier and be more severe than in the 2018-2019 dry season in the Mekong Delta, according to Hoang Phuc Lam, Vice Director of the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.
13/08/2019
The Mekong River Commission last month said the Mekong water levels during this early flood season from June to July are at historical low, wreaking havoc on hundreds of millions of inhabitants in downstream countries.
04/08/2019
The Mekong Delta will not have early or intense flooding in its upper parts this year because of the low water level in the Mekong River, according to the National Centre of Hydro-Meteorology Forecasting.
25/07/2019
The Mekong water level in the section which runs across Thailand is at 2.6 meters, the lowest level in the last decade. Thai Nakkhon Phanom provincial authorities have begun storing water in 13 reservoirs in 12 districts for agricultural production.
24/06/2019
Despite the opposition of the Mekong River Commission and its arm in Vietnam, Laos has built hydropower plants along the Mekong River, so experts at a conference in Tien Giang last week pondered whether it is necessary to raise their protests again.