mekong river

tin tức về mekong river mới nhất

Mekong farmers’ livelihoods in perilicon
SOCIETY11 giờ trước0

Mekong farmers’ livelihoods in peril

Vietnam is taking steps to ensure the country’s food security amidst heavy drought and saline intrusion in the Mekong Delta region.

 
Cambodia: no new hydropower dams along Mekong River in next 10 years

Cambodia: no new hydropower dams along Mekong River in next 10 years

icon21/03/20200
Hydropower projects on Mekong River should not cause negative impacts: spokeswoman

Hydropower projects on Mekong River should not cause negative impacts: spokeswoman

icon06/03/20200
UK launches $2.6mn project to help Vietnam safeguard deltasicon

UK launches $2.6mn project to help Vietnam safeguard deltas

SOCIETY
17/01/2020

The British Embassy in Vietnam has launched a project that will support Vietnam’s delta network and sustainable development.

China’s water diversion plan to northern region raises concernsicon

China’s water diversion plan to northern region raises concerns

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
24/12/2019

China is not a member of the international Mekong River Commission (MRC), but the country must work with Mekong countries to solve the question on water security in accordance with the Lancang – Mekong Cooperation Mechanism, experts say.

Vietnamese scientists concerned about Mekong’s water color changeicon

Vietnamese scientists concerned about Mekong’s water color change

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
23/12/2019

The Mekong River Commission (MRC) needs to take responsibility for the solutions to deal with the river's color change, according to Vu Trong Hong, former Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Vietnam needs solutions for sustainable development of riversicon

Vietnam needs solutions for sustainable development of rivers

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
06/12/2019

Vietnam's rivers have greatly contributed to socio-economic development, but over-exploitation in recent years has seriously affected this valuable resource, an expert has said.

Severe droughts forecast in Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, Vietnamicon

Severe droughts forecast in Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, Vietnam

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
20/11/2019

The Lower Mekong countries of Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam are likely to face severe droughts that hurt cultivation and agricultural production by January 2020.

Don't silence the Mekong Rivericon

Don't silence the Mekong River

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/11/2019

Last month, the Mekong River Commission announced the commencement of Prior Consultation for Luang Prabang, the fifth lower Mekong mainstream dam to undergo the process.

Laos considers Luang Prabang hydropower while Vietnam ponders how to reacticon

Laos considers Luang Prabang hydropower while Vietnam ponders how to react

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
23/10/2019

Since it appears to be impossible for Vietnam to persuade Laos to stop building hydropower plants, Vietnam needs to minimize the negative impact.

Laos to host Mekong mayors’ tourism summiticon

Laos to host Mekong mayors’ tourism summit

TRAVEL
03/10/2019

Laos will host the Lower Mekong Tourism Cities’ Mayors Summit in Vientiane from October 12 to 15 to promote cooperation between cities in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.

Vietnam's Mekong Delta subsides up to 5cm each yearicon

Vietnam's Mekong Delta subsides up to 5cm each year

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/09/2019

The Mekong Delta region is sinking between 2 and 5cm per year, Lao Dong newspaper reported, citing source from the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).

Mekong Delta to face earlier, more severe salinity, droughtsicon

Mekong Delta to face earlier, more severe salinity, droughts

VIDEO
13/08/2019

Salinity and droughts will come earlier and be more severe than in the 2018-2019 dry season in the Mekong Delta, according to Hoang Phuc Lam, Vice Director of the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Mekong water’s record low level threatens downstream countriesicon

Mekong water’s record low level threatens downstream countries

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
13/08/2019

The Mekong River Commission last month said the Mekong water levels during this early flood season from June to July are at historical low, wreaking havoc on hundreds of millions of inhabitants in downstream countries.

Mekong Delta forecast to have small floods this yearicon

Mekong Delta forecast to have small floods this year

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
04/08/2019

The Mekong Delta will not have early or intense flooding in its upper parts this year because of the low water level in the Mekong River, according to the National Centre of Hydro-Meteorology Forecasting.

Mekong River suffers as Thailand stores more watericon

Mekong River suffers as Thailand stores more water

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
25/07/2019

The Mekong water level in the section which runs across Thailand is at 2.6 meters, the lowest level in the last decade. Thai Nakkhon Phanom provincial authorities have begun storing water in 13 reservoirs in 12 districts for agricultural production.

Opposition to Laos’ hydropower projects makes no difference: expertsicon

Opposition to Laos’ hydropower projects makes no difference: experts

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
24/06/2019

Despite the opposition of the Mekong River Commission and its arm in Vietnam, Laos has built hydropower plants along the Mekong River, so experts at a conference in Tien Giang last week pondered whether it is necessary to raise their protests again.

 
 
