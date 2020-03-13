Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Tin tức nóng nhất ngày 23/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Tin tức mới nhất ngày 13/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

23/03/2020 21:47:58 (GMT +7)

tag
 

MIC

tin tức về MIC mới nhất

Vietnam to launch e-government evaluation system this Julyicon
POLITICS10 giờ trước0

Vietnam to launch e-government evaluation system this July

An e-government evaluation system will be launched in July 2020.

 
PM urges simpler procedures for auction of 4G band

PM urges simpler procedures for auction of 4G band

icon13/03/20200
Vietnam plans to allocate wavebands through auction

Vietnam plans to allocate wavebands through auction

icon28/02/20200
Mobile money to add up 0.5 ppts to Vietnam economic growthicon

Mobile money to add up 0.5 ppts to Vietnam economic growth

BUSINESS
24/02/2020

Over 50% of the Vietnamese population does not have a payment account at banks, therefore, mobile money would offer a non-cash payment method for a large base of customers.

Local platform’s work cut out to reinvent social networkingicon

Local platform’s work cut out to reinvent social networking

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
26/01/2020

Vietnamese-made social networks are struggling to regain the Vietnamese advertising market from giants Facebook and YouTube.

PM lauds information-communications sector’s achievementsicon

PM lauds information-communications sector’s achievements

POLITICS
28/12/2019

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc hailed comprehensive progress in the information and communications sector this year during its conference in Hanoi on December 28.

Journalists must embrace technology or risk being replaced: Ministericon

Journalists must embrace technology or risk being replaced: Minister

SOCIETY
14/11/2019

Vietnamese media could be falling behind the relentless march of technological development and need to catch up soon, said Information and Communications Minister Nguyen Manh Hung.

Vietnam puts high hopes on 5Gicon

Vietnam puts high hopes on 5G

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/09/2019

Vietnam cherishes a ambitious plan to become one of the first countries trying 5G, called the ‘highway of the digital economy’.

VN businesses go digital in corporate governanceicon

VN businesses go digital in corporate governance

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/07/2019

Businesses understand that digitalization is a must in the digital technology era. However, for many reasons, the modernization of financial information remains unsuccessful in the country.

Vietnam vows to stop illegal cross-border online game distributionicon

Vietnam vows to stop illegal cross-border online game distribution

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
17/07/2019

The drastic measures applied by state management agencies and the appearance of new business models promise to create a healthy online game market that is sustainable and legally compliant.

Vietnam reinforces human resources for information security tasksicon

Vietnam reinforces human resources for information security tasks

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
06/07/2019

Vietnam has a number of computer emergency response teams (CERTs), but they are not connected and are unprofessional.

Smarthomes becoming more popular in Vietnamicon

Smarthomes becoming more popular in Vietnam

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
29/06/2019

Smarthomes first appeared in Vietnam 10 years ago, but have only become popular recently.

Regulating ride-hailing firms: Do not dampen the developmenticon

Regulating ride-hailing firms: Do not dampen the development

BUSINESS
24/06/2019

As competition is uneven among ride-hailing firms and traditional taxi companies, there is heated debate about how to better regulate new business models.

Facebook account-elimination service popular in Vietnamicon

Facebook account-elimination service popular in Vietnam

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
11/05/2019

The illegal service came out soon after Facebook became popular in Vietnam and it is now the livelihood of a high number of people. The service is offered on the internet and Facebook.

FPT software firm’s president explains ‘why Vietnam is still poor’icon

FPT software firm’s president explains ‘why Vietnam is still poor’

BUSINESS
30/04/2019

Citing information that the productivity of a Singaporean worker is 14 times higher than one Vietnamese, Hoang Nam Tien, president of FPT Software, explained why Vietnam is still poor.

Vietnam makes big leaps in AI developmenticon

Vietnam makes big leaps in AI development

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
16/04/2019

Vietnamese technology firms have gained great achievements in AI among the presence of technology giants, especially in the last 1-2 years.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 