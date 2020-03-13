MIC
tin tức về MIC mới nhất
An e-government evaluation system will be launched in July 2020.
24/02/2020
Over 50% of the Vietnamese population does not have a payment account at banks, therefore, mobile money would offer a non-cash payment method for a large base of customers.
26/01/2020
Vietnamese-made social networks are struggling to regain the Vietnamese advertising market from giants Facebook and YouTube.
28/12/2019
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc hailed comprehensive progress in the information and communications sector this year during its conference in Hanoi on December 28.
14/11/2019
Vietnamese media could be falling behind the relentless march of technological development and need to catch up soon, said Information and Communications Minister Nguyen Manh Hung.
07/09/2019
Vietnam cherishes a ambitious plan to become one of the first countries trying 5G, called the ‘highway of the digital economy’.
18/07/2019
Businesses understand that digitalization is a must in the digital technology era. However, for many reasons, the modernization of financial information remains unsuccessful in the country.
17/07/2019
The drastic measures applied by state management agencies and the appearance of new business models promise to create a healthy online game market that is sustainable and legally compliant.
06/07/2019
Vietnam has a number of computer emergency response teams (CERTs), but they are not connected and are unprofessional.
24/06/2019
As competition is uneven among ride-hailing firms and traditional taxi companies, there is heated debate about how to better regulate new business models.
11/05/2019
The illegal service came out soon after Facebook became popular in Vietnam and it is now the livelihood of a high number of people. The service is offered on the internet and Facebook.
30/04/2019
Citing information that the productivity of a Singaporean worker is 14 times higher than one Vietnamese, Hoang Nam Tien, president of FPT Software, explained why Vietnam is still poor.
16/04/2019
Vietnamese technology firms have gained great achievements in AI among the presence of technology giants, especially in the last 1-2 years.