13/09/2020 08:52:18 (GMT +7)

tag
 

mid-autumn festival

tin tức về mid-autumn festival mới nhất

Mooncake producers begin selling well before Mid-Autumn Festivalicon
BUSINESS08/09/20200

Mooncake producers begin selling well before Mid-Autumn Festival

The Mid-Autumn Festival is a time for mooncakes, a baked pastry that symbolises family reunions and which is traditionally consumed as part of the...

 
Objects of play admired over centuries

Objects of play admired over centuries

icon23/08/20200
Animal-shaped mooncakes create ‘fever’ among domestic market

Animal-shaped mooncakes create ‘fever’ among domestic market

icon18/08/20200
Mid-Autumn Festival held for Vietnamese children abroadicon

Mid-Autumn Festival held for Vietnamese children abroad

VIETNAM & WORLD
17/09/2019

The Mid-Autumn Festival, which is considered an exclusive traditional occasion for children, was held in a number of big cities in the Czech Republic for Vietnamese children in the country.

Artisans keep traditional Mid-Autumn festival aliveicon

Artisans keep traditional Mid-Autumn festival alive

VIDEO
15/09/2019

Folk toys are now lost among the digital products of modern life. However, there are still people who quietly preserve the craft of making traditional toys, keeping the beauty of Mid-Autumn season of the old days.

Top destinations for Mid-Autumn Festival celebration in Da Nang, Hoi Anicon

Top destinations for Mid-Autumn Festival celebration in Da Nang, Hoi An

TRAVEL
13/09/2019

As a special national occasion, the Mid-Autumn Festival is a popular event for children and all young people throughout the country. 

People queue for mooncakes as Mid-Autumn Festival nearsicon

People queue for mooncakes as Mid-Autumn Festival nears

PHOTOS
13/09/2019

Despite hot weather hitting the streets of Hanoi, long queues of people formed in front of Bao Phuong shop on Thuy Khe street in order to purchase mooncakes for their families ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival.

Traditional toys indispensable at Mid-Autumn Festivalicon

Traditional toys indispensable at Mid-Autumn Festival

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
13/09/2019

Amid the abundance of colourful modern toys displayed in Hanoi’s Old Quarter during the Mid-Autumn Festival, traditional offerings till have their place in the hearts of Vietnamese children.

Needy kids enjoy Mid-Autumn Festival delightsicon

Needy kids enjoy Mid-Autumn Festival delights

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
13/09/2019

Vu Thi Mi, an 8-year-old Mong ethnicity girl, cannot hide her excitement when speaking about her Mid-Autumn Festival experience.

Mural street shines during Mid-Autumn Festivalicon

Mural street shines during Mid-Autumn Festival

VIDEO
12/09/2019

As the Mid-Autumn Festival is coming near, the streets of Hanoi are filled with vibrant lanterns with different colors and shapes. 

Craft village keeps mooncake mould making aliveicon

Craft village keeps mooncake mould making alive

YOUR VIETNAM
11/09/2019

To make a beautiful and tasty mooncake, the most important task is to form the shape of the cake. That is when the mooncake mould becomes handy and indispensible in making a cake.  

Kids explore traditional Mid-Autumn festivalicon

Kids explore traditional Mid-Autumn festival

VIDEO
09/09/2019

The Vietnam Museum of Ethnology has organised several activities to help children learn more about traditional games and fruit trays in the festival.

Colourful HCM City street attracts young people ahead of Mid-Autumn Festivalicon

Colourful HCM City street attracts young people ahead of Mid-Autumn Festival

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
05/09/2019

Several streets in HCM City's District 5 has attracted lots of visitors interested in colourful decorative objects for Mid-Autumn Festival.

Quality of handmade moon cakes should be tightenedicon

Quality of handmade moon cakes should be tightened

SOCIETY
04/09/2019

With the Mid-Autumn festival just around the corner, mooncake markets are bustling offering a variety of tasty treats.

Cheap Chinese toys flood Vietnamese market despite safety concernsicon

Cheap Chinese toys flood Vietnamese market despite safety concerns

BUSINESS
29/08/2019

More Chinese toys are being exported to Vietnam and are getting cheaper as a result of the US-China trade war.

 
 
