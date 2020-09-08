mid-autumn festival
The Mid-Autumn Festival is a time for mooncakes, a baked pastry that symbolises family reunions and which is traditionally consumed as part of the...
17/09/2019
The Mid-Autumn Festival, which is considered an exclusive traditional occasion for children, was held in a number of big cities in the Czech Republic for Vietnamese children in the country.
15/09/2019
Folk toys are now lost among the digital products of modern life. However, there are still people who quietly preserve the craft of making traditional toys, keeping the beauty of Mid-Autumn season of the old days.
13/09/2019
As a special national occasion, the Mid-Autumn Festival is a popular event for children and all young people throughout the country.
13/09/2019
Despite hot weather hitting the streets of Hanoi, long queues of people formed in front of Bao Phuong shop on Thuy Khe street in order to purchase mooncakes for their families ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival.
13/09/2019
Amid the abundance of colourful modern toys displayed in Hanoi’s Old Quarter during the Mid-Autumn Festival, traditional offerings till have their place in the hearts of Vietnamese children.
13/09/2019
Vu Thi Mi, an 8-year-old Mong ethnicity girl, cannot hide her excitement when speaking about her Mid-Autumn Festival experience.
12/09/2019
As the Mid-Autumn Festival is coming near, the streets of Hanoi are filled with vibrant lanterns with different colors and shapes.
11/09/2019
To make a beautiful and tasty mooncake, the most important task is to form the shape of the cake. That is when the mooncake mould becomes handy and indispensible in making a cake.
09/09/2019
The Vietnam Museum of Ethnology has organised several activities to help children learn more about traditional games and fruit trays in the festival.
05/09/2019
Several streets in HCM City's District 5 has attracted lots of visitors interested in colourful decorative objects for Mid-Autumn Festival.
04/09/2019
With the Mid-Autumn festival just around the corner, mooncake markets are bustling offering a variety of tasty treats.
29/08/2019
More Chinese toys are being exported to Vietnam and are getting cheaper as a result of the US-China trade war.