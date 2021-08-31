Migrant workers
tin tức về Migrant workers mới nhất
icon
Seeing the last of some instant noodles and vegetables in the kitchen, laid-off worker Trinh Thi Ngoc Loan in the southern province of Can Tho could not hold back her tears.
icon SOCIETY
24/08/2020
Migrant workers in HCM City are seeking part-time work to compensate for reduced hours after the second COVID-19 outbreak.
icon SOCIETY
17/04/2020
Mass testing has revealed the extent of the spread amongst Singapore's migrant worker community.
icon SOCIETY
07/04/2020
The workers will be paid - but some have complained of overcrowded and dirty conditions.