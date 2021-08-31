 
Migrant workers struggling to survive in pandemic
31/08/2021

Migrant workers struggling to survive in pandemic

Seeing the last of some instant noodles and vegetables in the kitchen, laid-off worker Trinh Thi Ngoc Loan in the southern province of Can Tho could not hold back her tears.
 
Migrant workers struggle to survive amid second COVID-19 outbreak

Migrant workers struggle to survive amid second COVID-19 outbreak

24/08/2020
24/08/2020
Migrant workers in HCM City are seeking part-time work to compensate for reduced hours after the second COVID-19 outbreak.
