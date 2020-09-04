Minimum wage
tin tức về Minimum wage mới nhất
Businesses will have one fewer thing to worry about in 2021 as the minimum wage is not expected to be increased for privately-owned enterprises.
SOCIETY
24/10/2019
The Government has called on the legislative National Assembly (NA) to raise the monthly base salary for the coming year to VND1.6 million (US$69) to keep up with the country’s advancements in overall development.
SOCIETY
21/09/2019
Cambodia has decided to raise the minimum wage for workers in the textiles and footwear industries to 190 USD per month, an increase of 4.4 percent, from next year.
BUSINESS
22/08/2019
The business community has protested the Ministry of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs’ (MOLISA) intention to cut the weekly maximum working hours from 48 to 44 hours.
BUSINESS
28/07/2019
According to the World Bank, Vietnam has had the sharpest minimum wage increase in the region, a 14 percent rise in the 2014-2016 period.
VIDEO
12/07/2019
Starting next year, minimum wage in the private sector will increase by 5.5 per cent after three-party negotiations between representatives of the State, employers and employees ended yesterday.