Covid-19
Minimum wage

One fewer thing to worry for enterprises
BUSINESS

One fewer thing to worry for enterprises

Businesses will have one fewer thing to worry about in 2021 as the minimum wage is not expected to be increased for privately-owned enterprises.

 
Minimum wage proposed to remain unchanged in 2021

Minimum wage proposed to remain unchanged in 2021

Wage proposal made to facilitate upswing

Wage proposal made to facilitate upswing

Vietnamese Gov't proposes minimum wage increase

Vietnamese Gov’t proposes minimum wage increase

SOCIETY
24/10/2019

The Government has called on the legislative National Assembly (NA) to raise the monthly base salary for the coming year to VND1.6 million (US$69) to keep up with the country’s advancements in overall development.

Cambodia to raise minimum wage for textiles, footwear workers

Cambodia to raise minimum wage for textiles, footwear workers

SOCIETY
21/09/2019

Cambodia has decided to raise the minimum wage for workers in the textiles and footwear industries to 190 USD per month, an increase of 4.4 percent, from next year.

VN businesses oppose reduction of working hours

VN businesses oppose reduction of working hours

BUSINESS
22/08/2019

The business community has protested the Ministry of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs’ (MOLISA) intention to cut the weekly maximum working hours from 48 to 44 hours.

Who will benefit when Vietnam raises the minimum wage?

Who will benefit when Vietnam raises the minimum wage?

BUSINESS
28/07/2019

According to the World Bank, Vietnam has had the sharpest minimum wage increase in the region, a 14 percent rise in the 2014-2016 period.

Minimum wage set to increase by 5.5% in 2020: National Wage Council

Minimum wage set to increase by 5.5% in 2020: National Wage Council

VIDEO
12/07/2019

Starting next year, minimum wage in the private sector will increase by 5.5 per cent after three-party negotiations between representatives of the State, employers and employees ended yesterday.

 
 
