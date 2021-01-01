minister nguyen manh hung
'Like exploring new lands, the expanded cyberspace will open up a new development space for the country,” Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said at the 13th National Party Congress on Thursday morning (January 28).
The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Telecom World 2020 will be held in Hanoi, Vietnam, in September 2020, announced the Ministry of Information and Communications on September 17.
Vietnam can become a cybersecurity powerhouse thanks to its world-class cybersecurity human resources and the dream to become a powerful nation, local media quoted Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung as saying.