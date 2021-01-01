 
Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
#TếtNguyênĐán#Đại Hội Đảng XIII
Go
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Vụ án Nhật Cường và cựu Chủ tịch Hà Nội Nguyễn Đức Chung
#100 Ngày đầu của Tân Tổng thống Joe Biden
#Cơn biến động của đào rừng Tết Tân Sửu 2021
#Táo Quân 2021
#Toàn cảnh Cuộc khủng hoảng trên Đồi Capitol ở Mỹ
#Băng tuyết xuất hiện nhiều nơi ở miền Bắc
#Dịch Covid-19 tại Việt Nam

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

29/01/2021 19:46:16 (GMT +7)

tag
 

minister nguyen manh hung

tin tức về minister nguyen manh hung mới nhất

Digital transformation opens up new development spaceicon
FEATURE9 giờ trước0

Digital transformation opens up new development space

'Like exploring new lands, the expanded cyberspace will open up a new development space for the country,” Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said at the 13th National Party Congress on Thursday morning (January 28).
 
'Make in Vietnam' and the challenge of digital transformation

'Make in Vietnam' and the challenge of digital transformation

icon01/01/20210
Make in Vietnam, by Vietnam for a fresh digital orientation

Make in Vietnam, by Vietnam for a fresh digital orientation

icon31/12/20200
Vietnam to host ITU Telecom World 2020icon

Vietnam to host ITU Telecom World 2020

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
17/09/2019
The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Telecom World 2020 will be held in Hanoi, Vietnam, in September 2020, announced the Ministry of Information and Communications on September 17.  
Vietnam can become a cybersecurity powerhouse: Ministericon

Vietnam can become a cybersecurity powerhouse: Minister

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/04/2019
Vietnam can become a cybersecurity powerhouse thanks to its world-class cybersecurity human resources and the dream to become a powerful nation, local media quoted Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung as saying.  
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 