Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh

tin tức về Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh mới nhất

ASEAN strives to push negotiations of regional economic partnershipicon
POLITICS12/03/20200

ASEAN strives to push negotiations of regional economic partnership

Economic ministers from member states of ASEAN discussed orientations to speed up the conclusion of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), at a meeting in Vietnam’s central Da Nang city on March 11.

 
New basis for energy sustainability

New basis for energy sustainability

icon05/03/20200
Scrutinising the implications of new deals on Vietnam’s economy

Scrutinising the implications of new deals on Vietnam’s economy

icon28/02/20200
Officials propose measures for 2020 socio-economic tasksicon

Officials propose measures for 2020 socio-economic tasks

BUSINESS
31/12/2019

Officials proposed a number of measures to fulfill socio-economic targets for the next year during a teleconference between the Government and localities held in Hanoi on December 30.

NA continues questioning ministers of industry and trade, home affairsicon

NA continues questioning ministers of industry and trade, home affairs

POLITICS
07/11/2019

National Assembly (NA) deputies on November 7 continue questioning Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh and Minister of Home Affairs Le Vinh Tan on issues under their management.

U.S.-China trade war negatively affects Vietnam’s exports: officialsicon

U.S.-China trade war negatively affects Vietnam’s exports: officials

BUSINESS
09/08/2019

External challenges, such as protectionism and the escalating trade war between the United States and China, have left negative impacts on Vietnam’s exports, according to officials speaking at a meeting in Hanoi on Wednesday.

Ministry tightens supervision to avoid trade sanctionsicon

Ministry tightens supervision to avoid trade sanctions

BUSINESS
10/07/2019

Sectors which have seen high growth in the past few years such as wooden furniture, garments and textiles, seafood and steel are being placed under special supervision to avoid having high tariffs and trade sanctions imposed by other nations.

Embracing potential for an effective supply chain systemicon

Embracing potential for an effective supply chain system

BUSINESS
23/06/2019

Having in place an inclusive supporting industry is vital for the country to boost the competitiveness of Vietnamese-made products in the global market. 

 
 
