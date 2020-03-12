Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh
Economic ministers from member states of ASEAN discussed orientations to speed up the conclusion of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), at a meeting in Vietnam’s central Da Nang city on March 11.
31/12/2019
Officials proposed a number of measures to fulfill socio-economic targets for the next year during a teleconference between the Government and localities held in Hanoi on December 30.
07/11/2019
National Assembly (NA) deputies on November 7 continue questioning Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh and Minister of Home Affairs Le Vinh Tan on issues under their management.
09/08/2019
External challenges, such as protectionism and the escalating trade war between the United States and China, have left negative impacts on Vietnam’s exports, according to officials speaking at a meeting in Hanoi on Wednesday.
10/07/2019
Sectors which have seen high growth in the past few years such as wooden furniture, garments and textiles, seafood and steel are being placed under special supervision to avoid having high tariffs and trade sanctions imposed by other nations.
23/06/2019
Having in place an inclusive supporting industry is vital for the country to boost the competitiveness of Vietnamese-made products in the global market.