ministry of agriculture and rural development

tin tức về ministry of agriculture and rural development mới nhất

Vietnam calls for investment in fruit, vegetable processingicon
BUSINESS24/03/2020

Vietnam calls for investment in fruit, vegetable processing

Vietnam is in need of major investors in fruit and vegetable production in order to boost processing, especially in the packaging and post-processing stages, to preserve products for longer and enhance their value.

 
UNDP assists Mekong Delta in drought response efforts

UNDP assists Mekong Delta in drought response efforts

18/03/2020
Rosy signs show bright prospect for rice export

Rosy signs show bright prospect for rice export

16/03/2020
VN Agriculture Ministry proposes initiatives for ASEAN Chairmanship Yearicon

VN Agriculture Ministry proposes initiatives for ASEAN Chairmanship Year

POLITICS
20/02/2020

The Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has proposed two initiatives for Vietnam’s ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020.

Pork supply expected to recover from this month: MARDicon

Pork supply expected to recover from this month: MARD

BUSINESS
12/02/2020

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) said that the domestic pork supply is forecast to increase from February.

Vietnam, US jointly study vaccine against African swine fevericon

Vietnam, US jointly study vaccine against African swine fever

SOCIETY
10/02/2020

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has suggested the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) transfer virus samples to Vietnam to study and produce vaccine against African swine fever (ASF) in the country.

Agro processing gets tidal wave of investmenticon

Agro processing gets tidal wave of investment

BUSINESS
05/02/2020

Vietnamese businesses have been investing heavily in the agro-processing sector in recent years, helping it develop sustainably and effectively adapt to natural disasters and diseases.

Agriculture ministry requests boosting avian flu fighticon

Agriculture ministry requests boosting avian flu fight

SOCIETY
04/02/2020

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) on February 3 sent an urgent notice to centrally-run cities and provinces, calling for drastic and concerted measures against avian flu epidemics.

Industry calls for national technical regulation for raw cashewicon

Industry calls for national technical regulation for raw cashew

BUSINESS
07/01/2020

The Vietnam Cashew Association wants the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to draft national technical regulations for raw cashew nuts so that processors can ensure the quality of imported raw material.

Russian company to export pork to Vietnamicon

Russian company to export pork to Vietnam

BUSINESS
28/12/2019

The Russian media said on December 26 that a company in the central province of Kursk has been licensed to export pork to Vietnam, amid limited supply in the domestic market due to African swine fever.

Vietnam's agriculture sector surpasses many goals in 2019icon

Vietnam's agriculture sector surpasses many goals in 2019

BUSINESS
24/12/2019

The agricultural sector has surpassed many goals in 2019, it was reported at an online conference held by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in Hanoi on December 23.

Vietnam to boost tourism development in protective forestsicon

Vietnam to boost tourism development in protective forests

TRAVEL
22/12/2019

Developing tourism and services in protective and special-use forests in parallel with conservation will become a key part of the national economy in the future, said Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong.

Prime Minister holds second dialogue with farmersicon

Prime Minister holds second dialogue with farmers

POLITICS
11/12/2019

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc emphasised the significance of processing to agriculture during his dialogue with more than 300 farmers representing tens of millions of farming households nationwide, in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on December 10.

Quotas for sugar imports from ASEAN removedicon

Quotas for sugar imports from ASEAN removed

BUSINESS
22/11/2019

There will be no limits on the amounts of sugar imports into Vietnam from member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nation (ASEAN), beginning next year.

Int’l pepper conference opens in Ba Ria-Vung Tauicon

Int’l pepper conference opens in Ba Ria-Vung Tau

BUSINESS
13/11/2019

The International Pepper Conference 2019 opened in Vung Tau city, Ba Ria-Vung Tau, on November 12, drawing 400 delegates from Vietnam and 25 other member countries of the International Pepper Community.

Northern Vietnam aims for 7 million tonnes of paddy in winter cropicon

Northern Vietnam aims for 7 million tonnes of paddy in winter crop

SOCIETY
23/10/2019

Northern provinces of Vietnam plan to cultivate rice on 1.105 million ha of land in the winter-spring rice crop in 2019-2020, down 11,400 ha compared to one year ago.

Vietnam to promote exports of organic fertilisersicon

Vietnam to promote exports of organic fertilisers

BUSINESS
29/08/2019

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has set targets to increase the use of organic fertilisers by the end of next year.

Agro-forestry-fishery export earns $26.6 billion in 8 monthsicon

Agro-forestry-fishery export earns $26.6 billion in 8 months

BUSINESS
28/08/2019

The agro-forestry-fishery sector raked in an estimate 3.64 billion USD from exports in August, raising the total value in the first eight months of the year to 26.6 billion USD, up 1.6 percent year on year.

Cashew industry seeks ways to overcome difficultiesicon

Cashew industry seeks ways to overcome difficulties

BUSINESS
20/08/2019

The Vietnam Cashew Association (Vinacas) has recently held a conference to review the industry’s performance in the first seven months of 2019 and seek solutions to the problems facing it.

Forest fires engulf over 100 hectaresicon

Forest fires engulf over 100 hectares

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
02/07/2019

Fifteen forest fires were recorded from June 26-30, ravaging over 100 ha of forest, according to the Vietnam Administration of Forestry under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD)

 
 
