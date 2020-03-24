ministry of agriculture and rural development
Vietnam is in need of major investors in fruit and vegetable production in order to boost processing, especially in the packaging and post-processing stages, to preserve products for longer and enhance their value.
20/02/2020
The Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has proposed two initiatives for Vietnam’s ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020.
12/02/2020
The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) said that the domestic pork supply is forecast to increase from February.
10/02/2020
The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has suggested the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) transfer virus samples to Vietnam to study and produce vaccine against African swine fever (ASF) in the country.
05/02/2020
Vietnamese businesses have been investing heavily in the agro-processing sector in recent years, helping it develop sustainably and effectively adapt to natural disasters and diseases.
04/02/2020
The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) on February 3 sent an urgent notice to centrally-run cities and provinces, calling for drastic and concerted measures against avian flu epidemics.
07/01/2020
The Vietnam Cashew Association wants the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to draft national technical regulations for raw cashew nuts so that processors can ensure the quality of imported raw material.
28/12/2019
The Russian media said on December 26 that a company in the central province of Kursk has been licensed to export pork to Vietnam, amid limited supply in the domestic market due to African swine fever.
24/12/2019
The agricultural sector has surpassed many goals in 2019, it was reported at an online conference held by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in Hanoi on December 23.
22/12/2019
Developing tourism and services in protective and special-use forests in parallel with conservation will become a key part of the national economy in the future, said Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong.
11/12/2019
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc emphasised the significance of processing to agriculture during his dialogue with more than 300 farmers representing tens of millions of farming households nationwide, in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on December 10.
22/11/2019
There will be no limits on the amounts of sugar imports into Vietnam from member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nation (ASEAN), beginning next year.
13/11/2019
The International Pepper Conference 2019 opened in Vung Tau city, Ba Ria-Vung Tau, on November 12, drawing 400 delegates from Vietnam and 25 other member countries of the International Pepper Community.
23/10/2019
Northern provinces of Vietnam plan to cultivate rice on 1.105 million ha of land in the winter-spring rice crop in 2019-2020, down 11,400 ha compared to one year ago.
29/08/2019
The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has set targets to increase the use of organic fertilisers by the end of next year.
28/08/2019
The agro-forestry-fishery sector raked in an estimate 3.64 billion USD from exports in August, raising the total value in the first eight months of the year to 26.6 billion USD, up 1.6 percent year on year.
20/08/2019
The Vietnam Cashew Association (Vinacas) has recently held a conference to review the industry’s performance in the first seven months of 2019 and seek solutions to the problems facing it.
02/07/2019
Fifteen forest fires were recorded from June 26-30, ravaging over 100 ha of forest, according to the Vietnam Administration of Forestry under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD)