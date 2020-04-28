ministry of education and training
tin tức về ministry of education and training mới nhất
icon
With the school year ravaged by COVID-19 induced school closures nationwide, the all-important high school examinations are set for a slight shake-up, but universities want to stand pat.
icon SOCIETY
26/03/2020
The curriculum will be streamlined in the second semester of the 2019-20 school year but will ensure students received fundamental knowledge.
icon SOCIETY
20/03/2020
The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) has recommended Vietnamese students abroad consider carefully before returning to Vietnam due to the risks of spreading COVID-19 and travel restrictions imposed by many countries.
icon SOCIETY
24/02/2020
The 2019-2020 school year will be extended to the end of June, a month later than previous years after delays children faced going back to class at the beginning of the year due to fears of the acute respiratory disease COVID-19.
icon SOCIETY
06/11/2019
The Ministry of Education and Training has asked the Hanoi-based University of Business and Technology to withdraw coursebooks with illicit contents and map showing nine-dash line as well as harsh punishment on individuals and teams.
icon POLITICS
06/11/2019
The Ministry of Education and Training and the Francophone University of Association (AUF) signed a framework agreement on education cooperation in Hanoi on November 5.
icon SOCIETY
07/08/2019
There are nearly 21,000 foreign students who are attending studying programmes in Vietnam at various educational levels, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET).
icon SOCIETY
30/07/2019
The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) has encouraged schools not to release balloons on their new academic year events.
icon VIETNAM & WORLD
08/07/2019
Summer Vietnamese language classes opened on July 6 for youngsters in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic.