Universities want to use graduation exam results for enrollmenticon
SOCIETY28/04/20200

Universities want to use graduation exam results for enrollment

With the school year ravaged by COVID-19 induced school closures nationwide, the all-important high school examinations are set for a slight shake-up, but universities want to stand pat.

 
Vietnamese students abroad urged to avoid flight scam

Vietnamese students abroad urged to avoid flight scam

icon23/04/20200
Schools to remain closed if local area still at high risk of infection

Schools to remain closed if local area still at high risk of infection

icon21/04/20200
VN Education Ministry plans to streamline curriculum amid long school closureicon

VN Education Ministry plans to streamline curriculum amid long school closure

SOCIETY
26/03/2020

The curriculum will be streamlined in the second semester of the 2019-20 school year but will ensure students received fundamental knowledge.

Expat students should carefully consider before returning home: ministryicon

Expat students should carefully consider before returning home: ministry

SOCIETY
20/03/2020

The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) has recommended Vietnamese students abroad consider carefully before returning to Vietnam due to the risks of spreading COVID-19 and travel restrictions imposed by many countries.

School year to be extended to the end of Juneicon

School year to be extended to the end of June

SOCIETY
24/02/2020

The 2019-2020 school year will be extended to the end of June, a month later than previous years after delays children faced going back to class at the beginning of the year due to fears of the acute respiratory disease COVID-19.

Education Ministry requires harsh punishment over book with nine-dash line mapicon

Education Ministry requires harsh punishment over book with nine-dash line map

SOCIETY
06/11/2019

The Ministry of Education and Training has asked the Hanoi-based University of Business and Technology to withdraw coursebooks with illicit contents and map showing nine-dash line as well as harsh punishment on individuals and teams.

Education ministry inks deal with Francophone University Associationicon

Education ministry inks deal with Francophone University Association

POLITICS
06/11/2019

The Ministry of Education and Training and the Francophone University of Association (AUF) signed a framework agreement on education cooperation in Hanoi on November 5.

Vietnam hosts nearly 21,000 foreign studentsicon

Vietnam hosts nearly 21,000 foreign students

SOCIETY
07/08/2019

There are nearly 21,000 foreign students who are attending studying programmes in Vietnam at various educational levels, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET).

Education ministry encourages greener year-start ceremoniesicon

Education ministry encourages greener year-start ceremonies

SOCIETY
30/07/2019

The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) has encouraged schools not to release balloons on their new academic year events.

Summer Vietnamese classes open in Pragueicon

Summer Vietnamese classes open in Prague

VIETNAM & WORLD
08/07/2019

Summer Vietnamese language classes opened on July 6 for youngsters in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic.

 
 
