Ministry of Finance
The Ministry of Finance has cut the fees of nine securities services and exempted fees for six others as from March 19 as part of efforts to support the stock market amid the negative impact of the COVID-19 epidemic.
BUSINESS
08/02/2020
If the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) epidemic lingers, production, trade and State budget revenue will be greatly affected, according to the Ministry of Finance (MoF).
BUSINESS
03/02/2020
The automobile market is expected to boom this year as the Government mulls a number of favourable policies to help reduce costs, improve demand and increase output.
BUSINESS
31/01/2020
The Ministry of Finance plans to hasten tax and customs administrative reforms this year to improve the business climate.
BUSINESS
25/01/2020
The Ministry of Finance has revealed that twelve out of 136 wholly state-owned enterprises had posted losses of $31 million in the first half of last year, and six others faced warnings regarding financial security.
BUSINESS
20/01/2020
The Ministry of Finance will tighten regulations over corporate bond issuance because of an overheating market to protect investors and prevent risks...
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
15/01/2020
Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung has urged the Authority of Radio Frequency Management to auction off space on the 2.6 Ghz spectrum.
BUSINESS
30/12/2019
The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has proposed fines of between VND20 million (US$876) and VND50 million for the act of printing fraudulent invoices.
SOCIETY
25/12/2019
To improve the quality of public products and services, the Government in June 2015 issued a decision to transform public non-business organisations into joint-stock businesses.
BUSINESS
23/12/2019
Approaching his 40th birthday, Nguyen Tuan Ngoc thought he had a job safe enough to never have to worry about looking for work again.
BUSINESS
19/12/2019
The Vietnamese Ministry of Finance (MoF) on Wednesday said Moody's Investors Service’s decision to confirm Vietnam’s rating at Ba3 but change the outlook to negative was not appropriate.
BUSINESS
14/12/2019
The contribution of import duty to customs revenue has been declining over the past few years, from 21.85% in 2017 to 17.4% in 2018 and 16.7% in 2019.
BUSINESS
10/12/2019
The ministry said consumers will benefit from tax reductions due to decreasing product prices.
BUSINESS
09/12/2019
The Ministry of Finance has recently sent Dispatch No.14813/BTC-CST to competent ministries and sectors, suggesting cutting import on chicken and pork products.
BUSINESS
18/11/2019
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has instructed the Ministry of Finance (MoF) to look at taxes and fees related to automobile manufacturing and assembly in order to help the sector grow.
BUSINESS
06/11/2019
The Ministry of Finance inked a cooperation framework to strengthen infrastructure finance with the US Department of the Treasury in Hanoi on November 6.
BUSINESS
12/10/2019
A list of 755 enterprises failing to register to list on the stock market after equitisation will soon be announced.
VIDEO
17/08/2019
The Ministry of Finance plans to eliminate the import tax for auto materials and parts in order to support the development of the country’s automobile industry.