Ministry of Finance

Ministry cuts, exempts fees of 15 securities services to support stock market
Ministry cuts, exempts fees of 15 securities services to support stock market

The Ministry of Finance has cut the fees of nine securities services and exempted fees for six others as from March 19 as part of efforts to support the stock market amid the negative impact of the COVID-19 epidemic.

 
Ministry makes int'l accounting rules compulsory after 2025

18/03/2020

Ministry makes int’l accounting rules compulsory after 2025

Vietnam Finance Ministry plans relief for taxpayers

02/03/2020

Vietnam Finance Ministry plans relief for taxpayers

Prolonged nCoV epidemic could affect budget revenue: MoFicon

Prolonged nCoV epidemic could affect budget revenue: MoF

BUSINESS
08/02/2020

If the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) epidemic lingers, production, trade and State budget revenue will be greatly affected, according to the Ministry of Finance (MoF).

Favourable policies expected to drive auto market growthicon

Favourable policies expected to drive auto market growth

BUSINESS
03/02/2020

The automobile market is expected to boom this year as the Government mulls a number of favourable policies to help reduce costs, improve demand and increase output.

Finance ministry acts to improve business climateicon

Finance ministry acts to improve business climate

BUSINESS
31/01/2020

The Ministry of Finance plans to hasten tax and customs administrative reforms this year to improve the business climate.

Twelve SOEs report losses in 2019icon

Twelve SOEs report losses in 2019

BUSINESS
25/01/2020

The Ministry of Finance has revealed that twelve out of 136 wholly state-owned enterprises had posted losses of $31 million in the first half of last year, and six others faced warnings regarding financial security.

Ministry eyes tightening corporate bond issuance amid market’s overheatingicon

Ministry eyes tightening corporate bond issuance amid market’s overheating

BUSINESS
20/01/2020

The Ministry of Finance will tighten regulations over corporate bond issuance because of an overheating market to protect investors and prevent risks...

Information and Communications Ministry gearing up for 2.6 Ghz auctionicon

Information and Communications Ministry gearing up for 2.6 Ghz auction

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
15/01/2020

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung has urged the Authority of Radio Frequency Management to auction off space on the 2.6 Ghz spectrum.

Ministry of Finance proposes fines for invoice violationsicon

Ministry of Finance proposes fines for invoice violations

BUSINESS
30/12/2019

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has proposed fines of between VND20 million (US$876) and VND50 million for the act of printing fraudulent invoices.

Public non-business units slow to changeicon

Public non-business units slow to change

SOCIETY
25/12/2019

To improve the quality of public products and services, the Government in June 2015 issued a decision to transform public non-business organisations into joint-stock businesses.

Long history brand is no longer an important factoricon

Long history brand is no longer an important factor

BUSINESS
23/12/2019

Approaching his 40th birthday, Nguyen Tuan Ngoc thought he had a job safe enough to never have to worry about looking for work again.

Vietnam finance ministry responds to Moody’s latest rating actionicon

Vietnam finance ministry responds to Moody’s latest rating action

BUSINESS
19/12/2019

The Vietnamese Ministry of Finance (MoF) on Wednesday said Moody's Investors Service’s decision to confirm Vietnam’s rating at Ba3 but change the outlook to negative was not appropriate.

Vietnam forgoes US$536.83 million tax under FTA commitmentsicon

Vietnam forgoes US$536.83 million tax under FTA commitments

BUSINESS
14/12/2019

The contribution of import duty to customs revenue has been declining over the past few years, from 21.85% in 2017 to 17.4% in 2018 and 16.7% in 2019.

Ministry of Finance proposes reducing import tax on some foodsicon

Ministry of Finance proposes reducing import tax on some foods

BUSINESS
10/12/2019

The ministry said consumers will benefit from tax reductions due to decreasing product prices.

Finance ministry proposes cutting import taxes on chicken, porkicon

Finance ministry proposes cutting import taxes on chicken, pork

BUSINESS
09/12/2019

The Ministry of Finance has recently sent Dispatch No.14813/BTC-CST to competent ministries and sectors, suggesting cutting import on chicken and pork products.

Vietnam to give tax incentives to automobile manufacturers, electric car importsicon

Vietnam to give tax incentives to automobile manufacturers, electric car imports

BUSINESS
18/11/2019

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has instructed the Ministry of Finance (MoF) to look at taxes and fees related to automobile manufacturing and assembly in order to help the sector grow.

Vietnam, US cooperate to strengthen infrastructure financeicon

Vietnam, US cooperate to strengthen infrastructure finance

BUSINESS
06/11/2019

The Ministry of Finance inked a cooperation framework to strengthen infrastructure finance with the US Department of the Treasury in Hanoi on November 6.

Finance ministry to announce over 750 firms delaying listingicon

Finance ministry to announce over 750 firms delaying listing

BUSINESS
12/10/2019

A list of 755 enterprises failing to register to list on the stock market after equitisation will soon be announced.

Import duties to be eliminated for auto partsicon

Import duties to be eliminated for auto parts

VIDEO
17/08/2019

The Ministry of Finance plans to eliminate the import tax for auto materials and parts in order to support the development of the country’s automobile industry.

 
 
