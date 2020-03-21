Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Prime Minister orders check of all entrants into Vietnam since March 8icon
POLITICS11 giờ trước0

Prime Minister orders check of all entrants into Vietnam since March 8

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered a thorough review of all entrants - Vietnamese and foreigners - into Vietnam since March 8 to discover COVID-19 infection cases and prevent community spread.

 
Vietnam to halt entry to all foreigners due to COVID-19 from March 22

Vietnam to halt entry to all foreigners due to COVID-19 from March 22

icon21/03/20200
Foreign Ministry warns Vietnamese citizens in Iran, Italy against COVID-19

Foreign Ministry warns Vietnamese citizens in Iran, Italy against COVID-19

icon04/03/20200
VN ready to protect Vietnamese in RoK amid COVID-19 fearsicon

VN ready to protect Vietnamese in RoK amid COVID-19 fears

SOCIETY
24/02/2020

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has adopted a number of measures to protect Vietnamese citizens living in the Republic of Korea, which reported a huge rise in the number of confirmed new coronavirus infection cases over the last few days.

Vietnam working closely with China in nCoV combat: spokeswomanicon

Vietnam working closely with China in nCoV combat: spokeswoman

POLITICS
07/02/2020

Vietnam has been cooperating actively with China to control coronavirus and protect citizens of both countries in the fight against this virus, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Vietnam expects smooth Brexit process: spokeswomanicon

Vietnam expects smooth Brexit process: spokeswoman

POLITICS
07/02/2020

Vietnam has been keeping a close watch on the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union (Brexit) and hopes that this process will take place smoothly.

Foreign ministry advises Vietnamese against travelling to nCoV-affected areasicon

Foreign ministry advises Vietnamese against travelling to nCoV-affected areas

SOCIETY
25/01/2020

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised Vietnamese citizens against travelling to the areas reporting the acute pneumonia caused by a novel coronavirus (nCoV) strain or likely affected by the disease.

Foreign diplomatic corps explore Vietnamese traditional Teticon

Foreign diplomatic corps explore Vietnamese traditional Tet

POLITICS
13/01/2020

An event was arranged on January 12 for the diplomatic corps in Hanoi to explore Vietnam’s traditional New Year (Tet) festival.

No losses of Vietnamese citizens in Hong Kong reported yet: spokespersonicon

No losses of Vietnamese citizens in Hong Kong reported yet: spokesperson

SOCIETY
21/11/2019

No human and property losses related to Vietnamese students and citizens in Hong Kong have been reported so far via the hotline of the Vietnamese Consulate General in Hong Kong and Macau (China).

No Vietnamese nationals among bus crash victims in Saudi Arabiaicon

No Vietnamese nationals among bus crash victims in Saudi Arabia

SOCIETY
19/10/2019

Following a serious bus crash near the holy Muslim city of Medina in Saudi Arabia on October 16, no Vietnamese nationals have been reported among the victims.

Citizen protection measures carried out for detained fishermenicon

Citizen protection measures carried out for detained fishermen

POLITICS
05/07/2019

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has directed the Vietnam Embassy in Malaysia to work with Vietnamese and Malaysian competent agencies in handling the case related to Malaysia’s detaining of two fishing boats and 21 fishermen of Vietnam.

 
 
