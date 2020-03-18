ministry of health
tin tức về ministry of health mới nhất
icon
Despite new regulations coming into force on March 16 making it mandatory for all people to wear face masks in public, many foreign visitors could still be spotted not wearing face masks when strolling along the streets of Hue.
icon SOCIETY
09/03/2020
Vietnam has officially entered the second phase of the fight against COVID-19 since the 17th case was detected two days ago, and this phase is even more difficult than the first one, but the country is ready to respond to any circumstance.
icon SOCIETY
07/03/2020
Vietnam on March 7 afternoon reported two more COVID-19 infection cases related to a female patient named N.H.N confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 a day earlier, said the Ministry of Health.
icon SOCIETY
27/02/2020
The Ministry of Health has decided to allow the Hue Central Policlinic and the HCM City Hospital of Tropical Diseases to perform tests for SARS-CoV-2 that causes the ravaging acute respiratory disease (coronavirus - COVID-19).
icon SOCIETY
27/02/2020
The south central coastal province of Khanh Hoa has gained coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-free status under the Ministry of Health’s Decision No.648/QD-BYT inked by Deputy Minister Do Xuan Tuyen on February 26.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
25/02/2020
About 30 laboratories across Vietnam are capable of testing for COVID-19 at present, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).
icon SOCIETY
24/02/2020
The 2019-2020 school year will be extended to the end of June, a month later than previous years after delays children faced going back to class at the beginning of the year due to fears of the acute respiratory disease COVID-19.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
21/02/2020
The Ministry of Health and Ministry of Information and Communications have joined hands with TikTok to create an official account called @ICT_anti_nCoV that provides the latest information about COVID-19.
icon SOCIETY
21/02/2020
The Ministry of Health (MoH) has ordered the tightened monitoring of Vietnamese citizens recently returning from China in the face of the acute respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
icon POLITICS
17/02/2020
Vietnam is doing very well in the fight against the acute respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus (COVID-19), including the repatriation of its citizens, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc affirmed on February 17.
icon BUSINESS
17/02/2020
Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh has asked Lang Son and Quang Ninh to resume imports, exports and transport of goods through three sub-border gates in the two localities after a suspension due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
icon SOCIETY
15/02/2020
Tests for the novel coronavirus (nCoV) could be run at provincial hospitals in the near future, said Professor Dang Duc Anh, director of the National Institute for Hygiene and Epidemiology (NIHE).
icon SOCIETY
09/02/2020
The Ministry of Health on February 8 launched a subweb on its news portal and a mobile app on the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (nCoV) to support the prevention and control of the disease.
icon SOCIETY
08/02/2020
The Ministry of Health announced in February 7 evening that Vietnam has recorded the 13th case tested positive to the novel coronavirus (nCoV).
icon SOCIETY
06/02/2020
The Ministry of Industry and Trade has directed Vietnamese commercial affair offices abroad to connect with businesses to search for raw materials for face masks production in Vietnam.
icon POLITICS
04/02/2020
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged ministries and localities to promptly implement measures to minimise the impact of the novel coronaviru (nCoV) on the economy.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
04/02/2020
Historical and cultural relic sites and tourist destinations in Hanoi will be closed to visitors and cultural activities at those sites suspended as part of the capital city’s preventive measures against the threat of nCoV.
icon SOCIETY
04/02/2020
A man in Vinh Phuc Province has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), marking the 9th confirmed case in Vietnam so far, the Ministry of Health reported this morning.