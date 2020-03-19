Ministry of Industry and Trade
tin tức về Ministry of Industry and Trade mới nhất
The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has imposed provisional anti-dumping measures on some monosodium glutamate (MSG) products from China and Indonesia.
BUSINESS
04/03/2020
The General Department for Market Surveillance has recently set up a working team on e-commerce to deal with the increasing number of trade violations online.
BUSINESS
02/03/2020
The Ministry of Industry and Trade has proposed a new retail electricity tariff which is divided into five rates instead of six. In this option, 98.2 percent of households in the country would see no increase or even lower power bills.
BUSINESS
24/02/2020
The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has had a change of heart on the bidding mechanism for solar power tariffs in Vietnam.
SOCIETY
13/02/2020
The Ministry of Industry and Trade on February 12 launched a website on the fight against the acute respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus (COVID-19) at http://hanhdong.moit.gov.vn/.
BUSINESS
10/02/2020
The outbreak of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) has affected Vietnam’s trade with not only China but also other markets, said Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai.
BUSINESS
09/02/2020
The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has said it will talk with the US on the case of local Minh Phu seafood firm, which was accused of tax evasion in the US.
SOCIETY
06/02/2020
The Ministry of Industry and Trade has directed Vietnamese commercial affair offices abroad to connect with businesses to search for raw materials for face masks production in Vietnam.
BUSINESS
05/02/2020
Vietnam has planned drastic measures to support exports following the suspension of cross-border trade with China due to the novel coronavirus, known as 2019-nCoV.
BUSINESS
03/02/2020
The automobile market is expected to boom this year as the Government mulls a number of favourable policies to help reduce costs, improve demand and increase output.
BUSINESS
31/01/2020
The Import-Export Department is keeping a close watch on the development of the coronavirus, urging firms to prepare for negative impacts of the epidemic on exports to China.
POLITICS
14/01/2020
Three prioritised orientations in the economic pillar of ASEAN in 2020 was revealed during the first meeting of ASEAN Senior Economic Officials in 2020 (SEOM 1/51), which is underway in Hanoi from January 12-14.
POLITICS
13/01/2020
The 16th Meeting of the ASEAN Trade Facilitation Joint Consultative Committee (ATF-JCC) was recently held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) in Hanoi.
POLITICS
12/01/2020
Senior economic officials from Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam (CLMV) gathered in Hanoi on January 12 for their 18th meeting hosted by the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).
BUSINESS
07/01/2020
The Ministry of Industry and Trade has granted 47 certificates of eligibility to rice export businesses over the past year, lifting the number of rice exporters to 182 traders.
BUSINESS
06/01/2020
The Ministry of Industry and Trade urged firms to strictly comply with rules of origin to avoid negative impacts on exports amid escalating trade defence measures.
BUSINESS
23/12/2019
Power supply for production and domestic consumption in 2020 would be ensured, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).
BUSINESS
21/12/2019
With the Vietnamese coffee industry currently exporting to 80 countries and territories globally, the sector has already stated its ambitions to reach an export turnover of 6 billion USD in 2020.