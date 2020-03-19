Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Ministry of Industry and Trade

tin tức về Ministry of Industry and Trade mới nhất

Vietnam imposes anti-dumping measures on Chinese, Indonesian MSGicon
BUSINESS10 giờ trước0

Vietnam imposes anti-dumping measures on Chinese, Indonesian MSG

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has imposed provisional anti-dumping measures on some monosodium glutamate (MSG) products from China and Indonesia.

 
EU’s border closure yet to affect goods circulation: official

icon19/03/20200
No electricity price increases in Vietnam until the end of Q2

icon13/03/20200
Team set up to deal with online trading violationsicon

Team set up to deal with online trading violations

BUSINESS
04/03/2020

The General Department for Market Surveillance has recently set up a working team on e-commerce to deal with the increasing number of trade violations online.

Ministry proposes new electricity tariffsicon

BUSINESS
02/03/2020

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has proposed a new retail electricity tariff which is divided into five rates instead of six. In this option, 98.2 percent of households in the country would see no increase or even lower power bills.

Vietnam to give fixed prices for more solar power projectsicon

BUSINESS
24/02/2020

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has had a change of heart on the bidding mechanism for solar power tariffs in Vietnam.

Industry, trade ministry launches anti-COVID-19 websiteicon

SOCIETY
13/02/2020

The Ministry of Industry and Trade on February 12 launched a website on the fight against the acute respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus (COVID-19) at http://hanhdong.moit.gov.vn/.

nCoV outbreak impacts Vietnam’s trade with not only China: officialicon

BUSINESS
10/02/2020

The outbreak of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) has affected Vietnam’s trade with not only China but also other markets, said Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai.

Vietnam to talk with the US on Minh Phu tax evasion caseicon

BUSINESS
09/02/2020

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has said it will talk with the US on the case of local Minh Phu seafood firm, which was accused of tax evasion in the US.

Coronavirus outbreak: Vietnam boosts production of face masksicon

SOCIETY
06/02/2020

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has directed Vietnamese commercial affair offices abroad to connect with businesses to search for raw materials for face masks production in Vietnam.

Vietnam seeks ways to promote exports amidst fear of coronavirus impactsicon

BUSINESS
05/02/2020

Vietnam has planned drastic measures to support exports following the suspension of cross-border trade with China due to the novel coronavirus, known as 2019-nCoV.

Favourable policies expected to drive auto market growthicon

BUSINESS
03/02/2020

The automobile market is expected to boom this year as the Government mulls a number of favourable policies to help reduce costs, improve demand and increase output.

Coronavirus might affect exports to China: ministryicon

BUSINESS
31/01/2020

The Import-Export Department is keeping a close watch on the development of the coronavirus, urging firms to prepare for negative impacts of the epidemic on exports to China.

Prioritised orientations in ASEAN economic pillar in 2020 unveiledicon

POLITICS
14/01/2020

Three prioritised orientations in the economic pillar of ASEAN in 2020 was revealed during the first meeting of ASEAN Senior Economic Officials in 2020 (SEOM 1/51), which is underway in Hanoi from January 12-14.

ASEAN committee discusses trade facilitation in Hanoiicon

POLITICS
13/01/2020

The 16th Meeting of the ASEAN Trade Facilitation Joint Consultative Committee (ATF-JCC) was recently held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) in Hanoi.

CLMV senior economic officials meet in Hanoiicon

POLITICS
12/01/2020

Senior economic officials from Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam (CLMV) gathered in Hanoi on January 12 for their 18th meeting hosted by the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

182 rice traders certified as eligible for rice exportsicon

BUSINESS
07/01/2020

 The Ministry of Industry and Trade has granted 47 certificates of eligibility to rice export businesses over the past year, lifting the number of rice exporters to 182 traders.

Firms urged to comply with origin rules amid escalating protectionismicon

BUSINESS
06/01/2020

The Ministry of Industry and Trade urged firms to strictly comply with rules of origin to avoid negative impacts on exports amid escalating trade defence measures.

Power supply to be ensured next yearicon

BUSINESS
23/12/2019

Power supply for production and domestic consumption in 2020 would be ensured, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Coffee sector targets $6 billion in export turnover in 2020icon

BUSINESS
21/12/2019

With the Vietnamese coffee industry currently exporting to 80 countries and territories globally, the sector has already stated its ambitions to reach an export turnover of 6 billion USD in 2020.

 
 
