The High-Level People’s Court in Hanoi will hold an appeal trial from April 13 to 16 for the case involving MobiFone Telecommunications Corporation’s purchase of a 95 percent share in Audio Visual Global JSC (AVG).
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
23/02/2020
Telecommunications firms are turning towards developing their own digital content, the Vietnam Telecommunications Authority (VNTA) under the Ministry of Information and Communications has said.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
21/02/2020
The Ministry of Health and Ministry of Information and Communications have joined hands with TikTok to create an official account called @ICT_anti_nCoV that provides the latest information about COVID-19.
POLITICS
17/02/2020
Vietnam is doing very well in the fight against the acute respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus (COVID-19), including the repatriation of its citizens, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc affirmed on February 17.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
14/02/2020
Thousands of delegates from telecoms and IT firms and State management agencies from more than 100 countries and territories worldwide will attend ITU Digital World 2020 (DW20), slated for September 6-9 in Hanoi.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
08/02/2020
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has agreed with the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC)’s proposals on organising a teleconference on e-Government.
SOCIETY
05/02/2020
The Hanoi People’s Court said it has received appeals filed by 11 out of 14 defendants in the first instance trial of the MobiFone’s purchase of 95 percent of shares of the Audio Visual Global JSC (AVG).
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
01/02/2020
Vietnam did not suffer from any cyber attacks that caused extensive impact or serious problems during the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
09/01/2020
The final round of the WhiteHat Grand Prix 06 is scheduled to take place in mid-February in Hanoi, according to the Authority of Information Security under the Ministry of Information and Communications.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
27/12/2019
Appnews Vietnam, an application platform for online newspapers and magazines, was officially launched at a ceremony held in Hanoi on December 26.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
14/11/2019
The rapid development of internet of things in Viet Nam has forced authorities and businesses to pay attention to cybersecurity, a conference heard in HCM Cityon Wednesday.
SOCIETY
07/11/2019
The granting of licences for internet-based news aggregators by enterprises and organisations has been temporarily suspended from November 1, the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has announced.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
27/10/2019
The Ministry of Information and Communications of Vietnam has required network operators to upgrade mobile number portability rates to 80 per cent.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
26/10/2019
About 486,000 internet addresses had been registered with Vietnam’s top-level domain (TLD) “.vn” as of September 30, which tops all other ASEAN domains and is among Asia-Pacific’s top ten in terms of usage.
POLITICS
20/09/2019
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc on September 19 signed a decision to appoint Pham Anh Tuan, Chairman of the Members’ Council of Vietnam Post Corporation, as Deputy Minister of Information and Communications.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
08/09/2019
The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) wants to cut the connecting charge for calls between two mobile networks from the current VNĐ440 to VNĐ270 per minute.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
26/08/2019
All organisations and individuals will have the right to refuse spam calls and messages to their phone numbers if a new draft decree is passed.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
20/08/2019
MobiFone, Viettel, Vinaphone, and other telecom companies are eyeing the chance to win the MIC’s license to roll out 4G services on the 2.6GHz bandwidth.