ministry of information and communications

tin tức về ministry of information and communications mới nhất

Hanoi-based court to review MobiFone – AVG deal this Aprilicon
SOCIETY20 giờ trước0

Hanoi-based court to review MobiFone – AVG deal this April

The High-Level People’s Court in Hanoi will hold an appeal trial from April 13 to 16 for the case involving MobiFone Telecommunications Corporation’s purchase of a 95 percent share in Audio Visual Global JSC (AVG).

 
Campaign launched to apply Vietnamese technology for digital life

Campaign launched to apply Vietnamese technology for digital life

icon28/03/20200
Nearly 290 attacks targeting websites in Vietnam in February

Nearly 290 attacks targeting websites in Vietnam in February

icon11/03/20200
VN telecoms firms turn to digital contenticon

VN telecoms firms turn to digital content

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
23/02/2020

Telecommunications firms are turning towards developing their own digital content, the Vietnam Telecommunications Authority (VNTA) under the Ministry of Information and Communications has said.

VN ministries set up TikTok account about COVID-19icon

VN ministries set up TikTok account about COVID-19

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
21/02/2020

The Ministry of Health and Ministry of Information and Communications have joined hands with TikTok to create an official account called @ICT_anti_nCoV that provides the latest information about COVID-19.

Vietnam doing well in COVID-19 fight: PM Phucicon

Vietnam doing well in COVID-19 fight: PM Phuc

POLITICS
17/02/2020

Vietnam is doing very well in the fight against the acute respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus (COVID-19), including the repatriation of its citizens, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc affirmed on February 17.

Thousands to attend ITU Digital World 2020 in Hanoiicon

Thousands to attend ITU Digital World 2020 in Hanoi

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
14/02/2020

Thousands of delegates from telecoms and IT firms and State management agencies from more than 100 countries and territories worldwide will attend ITU Digital World 2020 (DW20), slated for September 6-9 in Hanoi.

Teleconference to talk e-Government buildingicon

Teleconference to talk e-Government building

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
08/02/2020

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has agreed with the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC)’s proposals on organising a teleconference on e-Government.

Eleven defendants in AVG case file appealsicon

Eleven defendants in AVG case file appeals

SOCIETY
05/02/2020

The Hanoi People’s Court said it has received appeals filed by 11 out of 14 defendants in the first instance trial of the MobiFone’s purchase of 95 percent of shares of the Audio Visual Global JSC (AVG).

Cyber security, internet connection ensured during Teticon

Cyber security, internet connection ensured during Tet

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
01/02/2020

Vietnam did not suffer from any cyber attacks that caused extensive impact or serious problems during the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications.

Hanoi to host int’l cyberspace safety contest final next monthicon

Hanoi to host int’l cyberspace safety contest final next month

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
09/01/2020

The final round of the WhiteHat Grand Prix 06 is scheduled to take place in mid-February in Hanoi, according to the Authority of Information Security under the Ministry of Information and Communications.

Application platform for online newspapers, magazines makes debuticon

Application platform for online newspapers, magazines makes debut

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
27/12/2019

Appnews Vietnam, an application platform for online newspapers and magazines, was officially launched at a ceremony held in Hanoi on December 26.

IoT, digital transformation require VN to focus on cybersecurityicon

IoT, digital transformation require VN to focus on cybersecurity

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
14/11/2019

The rapid development of internet of things in Viet Nam has forced authorities and businesses to pay attention to cybersecurity, a conference heard in HCM Cityon Wednesday.

Licences of news aggregators halted from Nov. 1icon

Licences of news aggregators halted from Nov. 1

SOCIETY
07/11/2019

The granting of licences for internet-based news aggregators by enterprises and organisations has been temporarily suspended from November 1, the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has announced.

Vietnam targets mobile number portability rates of 80 percenticon

Vietnam targets mobile number portability rates of 80 percent

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
27/10/2019

The Ministry of Information and Communications of Vietnam has required network operators to upgrade mobile number portability rates to 80 per cent.

Domain name “.vn” tops ASEAN in usageicon

Domain name “.vn” tops ASEAN in usage

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
26/10/2019

About 486,000 internet addresses had been registered with Vietnam’s top-level domain (TLD) “.vn” as of September 30, which tops all other ASEAN domains and is among Asia-Pacific’s top ten in terms of usage.

New Deputy Minister of Information and Communications appointedicon

New Deputy Minister of Information and Communications appointed

POLITICS
20/09/2019

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc on September 19 signed a decision to appoint Pham Anh Tuan, Chairman of the Members’ Council of Vietnam Post Corporation, as Deputy Minister of Information and Communications.

Ministry mulls cutting voice call chargesicon

Ministry mulls cutting voice call charges

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
08/09/2019

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) wants to cut the connecting charge for calls between two mobile networks from the current VNĐ440 to VNĐ270 per minute.

Vietnam tackles spam messagesicon

Vietnam tackles spam messages

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
26/08/2019

All organisations and individuals will have the right to refuse spam calls and messages to their phone numbers if a new draft decree is passed.

Ministry of Information and Communications prepares to auction 2.6 GHz bandwidthicon

Ministry of Information and Communications prepares to auction 2.6 GHz bandwidth

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
20/08/2019

MobiFone, Viettel, Vinaphone, and other telecom companies are eyeing the chance to win the MIC’s license to roll out 4G services on the 2.6GHz bandwidth.

 
 
