Ministry of Planning and Investment
Vietnam attracted $12.33 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first four months of 2020, a year-on-year decrease of 15.5 percent due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
25/02/2020
Foreign investors still pay great attention to Vietnam albeit the complicated developments of the acute respiratory disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 which started to hit the world earlier this year.
20/02/2020
Vietnam will optimise external resources to spur national economy as the impact of the outbreak of coronavirus on foreign investment flows into the country is visible, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).
11/02/2020
A looser monetary policy should be instituted to support economic growth in the wake of global volatilities, especially the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (nCoV), experts suggested.
08/02/2020
A number of new industrial zones (IZs) will be established in the northern port city of Hai Phong in the near future, said head of the provincial management board of economic zones Pham Van Moi.
31/12/2019
For the first time, Vietnam plans to announce differences between business rules before and after removals or simplifications to evaluate the efficiency of reform efforts.
31/12/2019
The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) has submitted to the Prime Minister plans for the establishment of Vinpearl Air, with investment capital of 4.7 trillion VND (202.6 million USD).
28/11/2019
Vietnamese firms poured 460 million USD into 177 projects abroad in the first 11 months, reported the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.
19/11/2019
Total outbound Vietnamese investment reached 431.7 million USD in the first nine months of this year, according to the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.
06/11/2019
The Ministry of Finance inked a cooperation framework to strengthen infrastructure finance with the US Department of the Treasury in Hanoi on November 6.
01/08/2019
According to audited financial reports 2018 from 20 Vietnamese banks, the average monthly income of banking employees in 2018 were VND12.37 million-34 million (USD521.73-1,478).
18/07/2019
The Ministry of Planning and Investment signed a memorandum of understanding on information exchange of successful policies with the Presidential Committee on Balanced National Development of the Republic of Korea yesterday.
11/07/2019
The number of non-cash payments in Vietnam has steeply risen so far this year.
11/07/2019
The first edition of the White Book on Vietnamese Businesses was launched at a ceremony in Hanoi on July 10.
10/07/2019
The tentative total investment for the North-South high-speed railway, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment, is about $26 billion, $32.7 billion less than the previous proposal by the Ministry of Transport.
27/06/2019
The Vietnamese economy will grow faster if private companies thrive, but development should be sustained, transparent and secure, heard a meeting on...
26/06/2019
Foreign investors registered to pour US$1.73 billion into Viet Nam in June, bringing the total amount of foreign direct investment (FDI) committed to the country in the first six months of the year to $18.47 billion, down 9.2 per cent year on year.
23/06/2019
HCM City People's Committee has sent a petition to the Ministry of Planning and Investment to alter the State holding ratio in some State-owned enterprises in different fields.