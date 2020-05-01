Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Ministry of Planning and Investment

tin tức về Ministry of Planning and Investment mới nhất

Vietnam attracts 12.33 billion USD in FDI in four monthsicon
VIDEO01/05/20200

Vietnam attracts 12.33 billion USD in FDI in four months

Vietnam attracted $12.33 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first four months of 2020, a year-on-year decrease of 15.5 percent due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 
Tax cuts proposed for SMEs to accelerate growth after COVID-19

Tax cuts proposed for SMEs to accelerate growth after COVID-19

icon22/04/20200
US and Viet Nam sign $42 million deal to strengthen bilateral partnership

US and Viet Nam sign $42 million deal to strengthen bilateral partnership

icon15/04/20200
Foreign investors still eye Vietnam amid coronavirus outbreakicon

Foreign investors still eye Vietnam amid coronavirus outbreak

BUSINESS
25/02/2020

Foreign investors still pay great attention to Vietnam albeit the complicated developments of the acute respiratory disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 which started to hit the world earlier this year.

Vietnam braces for economic effects of COVID-19icon

Vietnam braces for economic effects of COVID-19

BUSINESS
20/02/2020

Vietnam will optimise external resources to spur national economy as the impact of the outbreak of coronavirus on foreign investment flows into the country is visible, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).

Looser monetary policy needed to counter global volatilityicon

Looser monetary policy needed to counter global volatility

BUSINESS
11/02/2020

A looser monetary policy should be instituted to support economic growth in the wake of global volatilities, especially the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (nCoV), experts suggested.

Hai Phong city to set up new industrial zonesicon

Hai Phong city to set up new industrial zones

BUSINESS
08/02/2020

A number of new industrial zones (IZs) will be established in the northern port city of Hai Phong in the near future, said head of the provincial management board of economic zones Pham Van Moi.

Vietnam to evaluate business reform resultsicon

Vietnam to evaluate business reform results

BUSINESS
31/12/2019

For the first time, Vietnam plans to announce differences between business rules before and after removals or simplifications to evaluate the efficiency of reform efforts.

Vinpearl Air may take off next yearicon

Vinpearl Air may take off next year

BUSINESS
31/12/2019

The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) has submitted to the Prime Minister plans for the establishment of Vinpearl Air, with investment capital of 4.7 trillion VND (202.6 million USD).

Vietnamese firms invest $460 million abroad in 11 monthsicon

Vietnamese firms invest $460 million abroad in 11 months

BUSINESS
28/11/2019

Vietnamese firms poured 460 million USD into 177 projects abroad in the first 11 months, reported the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Vietnamese firms step up outbound investmenticon

Vietnamese firms step up outbound investment

BUSINESS
19/11/2019

Total outbound Vietnamese investment reached 431.7 million USD in the first nine months of this year, according to the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Vietnam, US cooperate to strengthen infrastructure financeicon

Vietnam, US cooperate to strengthen infrastructure finance

BUSINESS
06/11/2019

The Ministry of Finance inked a cooperation framework to strengthen infrastructure finance with the US Department of the Treasury in Hanoi on November 6.

In Vietnam, the banking sector has the highest salaryicon

In Vietnam, the banking sector has the highest salary

BUSINESS
01/08/2019

According to audited financial reports 2018 from 20 Vietnamese banks, the average monthly income of banking employees in 2018 were VND12.37 million-34 million (USD521.73-1,478).

Vietnam, RoK bolster information exchanges on successful policiesicon

Vietnam, RoK bolster information exchanges on successful policies

POLITICS
18/07/2019

The Ministry of Planning and Investment signed a memorandum of understanding on information exchange of successful policies with the Presidential Committee on Balanced National Development of the Republic of Korea yesterday.

Cashless payments record strong growth in Vietnamicon

Cashless payments record strong growth in Vietnam

BUSINESS
11/07/2019

The number of non-cash payments in Vietnam has steeply risen so far this year.

White Book on Vietnamese Businesses 2019 launchedicon

White Book on Vietnamese Businesses 2019 launched

BUSINESS
11/07/2019

The first edition of the White Book on Vietnamese Businesses was launched at a ceremony in Hanoi on July 10.

Concerns raised over Vietnam’s North-South high-speed projecticon

Concerns raised over Vietnam’s North-South high-speed project

BUSINESS
10/07/2019

The tentative total investment for the North-South high-speed railway, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment, is about $26 billion, $32.7 billion less than the previous proposal by the Ministry of Transport.

Vietnam's business environment needs strong Gov't actionsicon

Vietnam's business environment needs strong Gov't actions

BUSINESS
27/06/2019

The Vietnamese economy will grow faster if private companies thrive, but development should be sustained, transparent and secure, heard a meeting on...

Vietnam attracts less FDI in first half of the yearicon

Vietnam attracts less FDI in first half of the year

BUSINESS
26/06/2019

Foreign investors registered to pour US$1.73 billion into Viet Nam in June, bringing the total amount of foreign direct investment (FDI) committed to the country in the first six months of the year to $18.47 billion, down 9.2 per cent year on year.

HCM City proposes switching State holdings in many firmsicon

HCM City proposes switching State holdings in many firms

BUSINESS
23/06/2019

HCM City People's Committee has sent a petition to the Ministry of Planning and Investment to alter the State holding ratio in some State-owned enterprises in different fields.

 
 
