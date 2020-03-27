Ministry of Public Security
icon
The Drug Crime Investigation Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security announced on March 26 that it had busted an illegal transnational drug trafficking ring, seizing almost 650kg of synthetic drugs.
icon SOCIETY
11/03/2020
Traffic police have issued a plan to strengthen control over traffic violations, especially driving under the influence of alcohol following the strict new drink driving law.
icon SOCIETY
21/02/2020
Police in the central province of Ha Tinh said on February 20 it has issued decisions to start criminal proceedings against seven suspects on the charge of organizing, brokering illegal emigration under Article 349 of the Penal Code.
icon POLITICS
14/02/2020
Malaysian King Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah on February 13 suggested Vietnam and Malaysia step up bilateral cooperation in various spheres, especially in the fight against transnational crime.
icon SOCIETY
26/01/2020
There were 21 road traffic accidents on January 25, the first day of the Year of the Rat, leaving 22 dead and 13 others injured.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
15/01/2020
The Ministry of Public Security is drafting a governmental decree on personal data protection in order to protect the legal rights and interests of individual and organisations.
icon SOCIETY
13/01/2020
Fermented fruit lovers can breathe a sigh of relief now police have confirmed that blood-alcohol levels fall rapidly after consumption, meaning it's fine for them to drive home without being over the limit.
icon BUSINESS
06/01/2020
The government is determined to deal with the case in compliance with the law and ensure lawful rights of enterprises and consumers.
icon SOCIETY
30/12/2019
The Ministry of Public Security said on December 28 that the investigation police had uncovered a smuggling ring in Ho Chi Minh City and prosecuted four people in connection with the case.
icon BUSINESS
18/12/2019
Phu Quoc is the only coastal economic zone that is applicable to the law.
icon SOCIETY
16/12/2019
Vehicles seized for traffic violations should be auctioned if the owners fail to come forward within 30 days instead of the current one year, the Ministry of Public Security said at a recent meeting.
icon BUSINESS
14/12/2019
The Ministry of Public Security has issued a warning over a new type of scam where apparent official bank messages are sent to customers to appropriate money.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/11/2019
The Ministry of Public Security has issued a warning against investing in Eagle Rock Global (ERG) as the firm shows many signs of a fraudulent business and most likely is a running a Ponzi scheme.
icon SOCIETY
09/11/2019
One day after announcing the information affirming that all the 39 victims in the incident of the container truck in Essex, the UK are Vietnamese, the Ministry of Public Security yesterday announced their identities.
icon POLITICS
04/11/2019
Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has required relevant ministries and agencies to continue coordinating closely with the UK to identify victims in the Essex lorry case, in order to release official information on the case.
icon SOCIETY
07/09/2019
A wanted Chinese suspect was arrested by border guards at the Lao Bao international border gate in the central province of Quang Tri on September 6.
icon TRAVEL
06/08/2019
The Ministry of Public Security has proposed to officially legalise visa exemptions for visitors to Phu Quoc Island.