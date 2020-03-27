Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Ministry of Public Security

tin tức về Ministry of Public Security mới nhất

Transnational drug ring busted, 650kg of drugs seizedicon
SOCIETY1 giờ trước0

Transnational drug ring busted, 650kg of drugs seized

The Drug Crime Investigation Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security announced on March 26 that it had busted an illegal transnational drug trafficking ring, seizing almost 650kg of synthetic drugs.

 
Foreigners can extend visas amid COVID-19 outbreak: spokeswoman

Foreigners can extend visas amid COVID-19 outbreak: spokeswoman

icon27/03/20200
Hackers capitalising on COVID-19 to launch cyberattacks, ministry warns

Hackers capitalising on COVID-19 to launch cyberattacks, ministry warns

icon20/03/20200
Traffic police launch drink driving crackdownicon

Traffic police launch drink driving crackdown

SOCIETY
11/03/2020

Traffic police have issued a plan to strengthen control over traffic violations, especially driving under the influence of alcohol following the strict new drink driving law.

Essex lorry deaths: Ha Tinh police charge seven with organizing, brokering illegal emigrationicon

Essex lorry deaths: Ha Tinh police charge seven with organizing, brokering illegal emigration

SOCIETY
21/02/2020

Police in the central province of Ha Tinh said on February 20 it has issued decisions to start criminal proceedings against seven suspects on the charge of organizing, brokering illegal emigration under Article 349 of the Penal Code.

Vietnam, Malaysia step up cooperation in fight against crimeicon

Vietnam, Malaysia step up cooperation in fight against crime

POLITICS
14/02/2020

Malaysian King Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah on February 13 suggested Vietnam and Malaysia step up bilateral cooperation in various spheres, especially in the fight against transnational crime.

Road accidents leave 22 dead on Lunar New Yearicon

Road accidents leave 22 dead on Lunar New Year

SOCIETY
26/01/2020

There were 21 road traffic accidents on January 25, the first day of the Year of the Rat, leaving 22 dead and 13 others injured.

VN Government decree drafted to protect personal dataicon

VN Government decree drafted to protect personal data

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
15/01/2020

The Ministry of Public Security is drafting a governmental decree on personal data protection in order to protect the legal rights and interests of individual and organisations.

Fermented fruit not an issue for drink driving banicon

Fermented fruit not an issue for drink driving ban

SOCIETY
13/01/2020

Fermented fruit lovers can breathe a sigh of relief now police have confirmed that blood-alcohol levels fall rapidly after consumption, meaning it's fine for them to drive home without being over the limit.

Police investigate electronic firm Asanzo for trade fraudicon

Police investigate electronic firm Asanzo for trade fraud

BUSINESS
06/01/2020

The government is determined to deal with the case in compliance with the law and ensure lawful rights of enterprises and consumers.

Police bust cross-border smuggling ring in Ho Chi Minh Cityicon

Police bust cross-border smuggling ring in Ho Chi Minh City

SOCIETY
30/12/2019

The Ministry of Public Security said on December 28 that the investigation police had uncovered a smuggling ring in Ho Chi Minh City and prosecuted four people in connection with the case.

Vietnam allows 10-year residence for investors in coastal special economic zonesicon

Vietnam allows 10-year residence for investors in coastal special economic zones

BUSINESS
18/12/2019

Phu Quoc is the only coastal economic zone that is applicable to the law.

Police propose auctioning unclaimed seized vehiclesicon

Police propose auctioning unclaimed seized vehicles

SOCIETY
16/12/2019

Vehicles seized for traffic violations should be auctioned if the owners fail to come forward within 30 days instead of the current one year, the Ministry of Public Security said at a recent meeting.

Bank customers warned of message scamsicon

Bank customers warned of message scams

BUSINESS
14/12/2019

The Ministry of Public Security has issued a warning over a new type of scam where apparent official bank messages are sent to customers to appropriate money.

Ministry of Public Security warns of Facebook scamsicon

Ministry of Public Security warns of Facebook scams

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
25/11/2019

The Ministry of Public Security has issued a warning over scams on Facebook.

VN Public Security Ministry warns against over possible Ponzi schemesicon

VN Public Security Ministry warns against over possible Ponzi schemes

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/11/2019

The Ministry of Public Security has issued a warning against investing in Eagle Rock Global (ERG) as the firm shows many signs of a fraudulent business and most likely is a running a Ponzi scheme.

VN Security Ministry announces list of victims of UK lorry incidenticon

VN Security Ministry announces list of victims of UK lorry incident

SOCIETY
09/11/2019

One day after announcing the information affirming that all the 39 victims in the incident of the container truck in Essex, the UK are Vietnamese, the Ministry of Public Security yesterday announced their identities.

Vietnamese Deputy PM chairs meeting over Essex lorry deathsicon

Vietnamese Deputy PM chairs meeting over Essex lorry deaths

POLITICS
04/11/2019

Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has required relevant ministries and agencies to continue coordinating closely with the UK to identify victims in the Essex lorry case, in order to release official information on the case.

Quang Tri border guards capture wanted Chinese suspecticon

Quang Tri border guards capture wanted Chinese suspect

SOCIETY
07/09/2019

A wanted Chinese suspect was arrested by border guards at the Lao Bao international border gate in the central province of Quang Tri on September 6.

Proposal to legalise 30-day visa exemption for foreigners entering Phu Quoc Islandicon

Proposal to legalise 30-day visa exemption for foreigners entering Phu Quoc Island

TRAVEL
06/08/2019

The Ministry of Public Security has proposed to officially legalise visa exemptions for visitors to Phu Quoc Island.

 
 
