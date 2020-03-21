Ministry of Transport
tin tức về Ministry of Transport mới nhất
All of the passengers entering Vietnam will have to undergo a 14-day concentrated quarantine period as from 0:00 on March 21, according to the Ministry of Transport.
icon BUSINESS
23/02/2020
Vietnam could cease to have an operating train system in less than two weeks unless a funding issue at the Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) is resolved, an official has said.
icon BUSINESS
31/12/2019
The Ministry of Transport will prioritise investment in building expressways in 2020 to improve connection between economic centres, regions, and industrial parks, as well as ensure traffic safety, Minister Nguyen Van The said.
icon BUSINESS
20/12/2019
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc asked the Ministry of Transport to speed up the revision of the draft decree about transportation service businesses and submit it to the Government for promulgation before December 30.
icon SOCIETY
27/11/2019
The Hanoi-based Noi Bai International Airport will be expanded to serve 100 million passengers per year, becoming more suitable to the development space of Hanoi and minimising impacts on related planning schemes.
icon SOCIETY
25/11/2019
The Ministry of Transport has approved a plan to build an airport in Sa Pa in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai.
icon BUSINESS
23/11/2019
The management boards of the North-South Expressway’s sub-projects have received applications from 32 domestic investors and joint ventures.
icon BUSINESS
07/11/2019
The Vietnamese transport sector is moving towards smart development in order to tap into the advantages of Industry 4.0.
icon SOCIETY
28/10/2019
The 12th Intergovernmental Regional Environmentally Sustainable Transport (EST) Forum in Asia is being held in Hanoi from October 28-30.
icon BUSINESS
23/10/2019
The mega infrastructure project North-South Expressway has started inviting domestic enterprises to apply for bidding, a month after the Ministry of Transport ruled foreign companies ineligible to participate in the project.
icon FEATURE
23/10/2019
Vietnam has closed its doors to international investors joining the Eastern Cluster of the North-South Expressway initiative, catering to domestic groups only.
icon BUSINESS
08/10/2019
The Ministry of Transport has given the go ahead for Vinpearl Air JSC under private conglomerate Vingroup to seek the Prime Minister’s approval for its investment plan.
icon BUSINESS
26/09/2019
The Ministry of Transport has issued a statement regarding the selection of investors for a projectto build a number of routes in the eastern section of the North-South Expressway.
icon POLITICS
23/08/2019
The Prime Minister has issued several decisions on disciplinary measures against some officials.
icon SOCIETY
17/08/2019
The 21 airports in Vietnam are overloaded with the number of passengers estimated to increase to over 112 million this year against a capacity of 96.05 million.
icon SOCIETY
17/08/2019
The Ministry of Transport will announce the adjustment planning of Noi Bai International Airport in the third quarter of this year.
icon BUSINESS
01/08/2019
App-based ride-hailing vehicles may be managed by technology, instead of having to install a light box on top as proposed by the Ministry of Transport (MoT) earlier.
icon SOCIETY
05/07/2019
The Ministry of Transport is drafting a decree, stipulating stiffer fines for some of the most dangerous traffic law violations, especially on highways.