Ministry of Transport

14-day quarantine mandatory for everyone entering Vietnam from March 21
SOCIETY21/03/2020

All of the passengers entering Vietnam will have to undergo a 14-day concentrated quarantine period as from 0:00 on March 21, according to the Ministry of Transport.

 
VN aviation and transport sector seeks help with downturn caused by COVID-19

Government asked to allow Bamboo Airways' fleet expansion

Train services derailed by funding chaos

Train services derailed by funding chaos

BUSINESS
23/02/2020

Vietnam could cease to have an operating train system in less than two weeks unless a funding issue at the Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) is resolved, an official has said.

Transport ministry to prioritise investment in expressway in 2020

Transport ministry to prioritise investment in expressway in 2020

BUSINESS
31/12/2019

The Ministry of Transport will prioritise investment in building expressways in 2020 to improve connection between economic centres, regions, and industrial parks, as well as ensure traffic safety, Minister Nguyen Van The said.

PM wants decree to manage companies like Grab by year-end

PM wants decree to manage companies like Grab by year-end

BUSINESS
20/12/2019

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc asked the Ministry of Transport to speed up the revision of the draft decree about transportation service businesses and submit it to the Government for promulgation before December 30.

Noi Bai airport to be expanded for 100 million passengers per year

Noi Bai airport to be expanded for 100 million passengers per year

SOCIETY
27/11/2019

The Hanoi-based Noi Bai International Airport will be expanded to serve 100 million passengers per year, becoming more suitable to the development space of Hanoi and minimising impacts on related planning schemes.

Transport Ministry gives green light to build Sa Pa Airport

Transport Ministry gives green light to build Sa Pa Airport

SOCIETY
25/11/2019

The Ministry of Transport has approved a plan to build an airport in Sa Pa in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai.

North-South Expressway projects receive applications from 32 investors

North-South Expressway projects receive applications from 32 investors

BUSINESS
23/11/2019

The management boards of the North-South Expressway’s sub-projects have received applications from 32 domestic investors and joint ventures.

Studying existing models to avail of Industry 4.0 benefits

Studying existing models to avail of Industry 4.0 benefits

BUSINESS
07/11/2019

The Vietnamese transport sector is moving towards smart development in order to tap into the advantages of Industry 4.0. 

Vietnam hosting 12th EST forum in Asia

Vietnam hosting 12th EST forum in Asia

SOCIETY
28/10/2019

The 12th Intergovernmental Regional Environmentally Sustainable Transport (EST) Forum in Asia is being held in Hanoi from October 28-30.

Mega project invites domestic investors to bid

Mega project invites domestic investors to bid

BUSINESS
23/10/2019

The mega infrastructure project North-South Expressway has started inviting domestic enterprises to apply for bidding, a month after the Ministry of Transport ruled foreign companies ineligible to participate in the project.

Financing for BOT projects in Vietnam on ice

Financing for BOT projects in Vietnam on ice

FEATURE
23/10/2019

Vietnam has closed its doors to international investors joining the Eastern Cluster of the North-South Expressway initiative, catering to domestic groups only. 

Vinpearl Air eligible for establishment: Transport Ministry

Vinpearl Air eligible for establishment: Transport Ministry

BUSINESS
08/10/2019

The Ministry of Transport has given the go ahead for Vinpearl Air JSC under private conglomerate Vingroup to seek the Prime Minister’s approval for its investment plan.

Transport Ministry might switch to open bidding for North-South Expressway

Transport Ministry might switch to open bidding for North-South Expressway

BUSINESS
26/09/2019

The Ministry of Transport has issued a statement regarding the selection of investors for a projectto build a number of routes in the eastern section of the North-South Expressway.

PM metes out disciplinary measures on some officials

PM metes out disciplinary measures on some officials

POLITICS
23/08/2019

The Prime Minister has issued several decisions on disciplinary measures against some officials.

Airports overwhelmed as passenger numbers keep rising

Airports overwhelmed as passenger numbers keep rising

SOCIETY
17/08/2019

The 21 airports in Vietnam are overloaded with the number of passengers estimated to increase to over 112 million this year against a capacity of 96.05 million.

Noi Bai Airport's adjustment plan to be publicised this year

Noi Bai Airport’s adjustment plan to be publicised this year

SOCIETY
17/08/2019

The Ministry of Transport will announce the adjustment planning of Noi Bai International Airport in the third quarter of this year.

Ride-hailing vehicles to be managed by technology?

Ride-hailing vehicles to be managed by technology?

BUSINESS
01/08/2019

App-based ride-hailing vehicles may be managed by technology, instead of having to install a light box on top as proposed by the Ministry of Transport (MoT) earlier.

Stricter punishments for driving offences drafted

Stricter punishments for driving offences drafted

SOCIETY
05/07/2019

The Ministry of Transport is drafting a decree, stipulating stiffer fines for some of the most dangerous traffic law violations, especially on highways.

 
 
