 
Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# Covid-19
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Bầu cử Tổng thống Mỹ 2020
#Hội nghị cấp cao ASEAN lần thứ 37 và các hội nghị liên quan
#Sạt lở ở Quảng Nam
#Tin bão số 9 Molave mới nhất
#Lũ lụt ở Miền Trung
#Sạt lở Thủy điện Rào Trăng 3
#Mưa lũ gây thiệt hại nặng nề ở Miền Trung

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

28/11/2020 00:17:16 (GMT +7)

tag
 

Miss Vietnam 2020

tin tức về Miss Vietnam 2020 mới nhất

Miss World congratulates Miss Vietnam 2020 winnericon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS25/11/20200

Miss World congratulates Miss Vietnam 2020 winner

Miss World Facebook page recently posted information about Do Thi Ha, newly-crowned Miss Vietnam 2020 winner, with plenty of fans around the world engaging with the post.

 
Business law student crowned Miss Vietnam 2020

Business law student crowned Miss Vietnam 2020

icon21/11/20200
10 outstanding contestants vie for Miss Vietnam 2020 crown

10 outstanding contestants vie for Miss Vietnam 2020 crown

icon19/11/20200
Miss Vietnam 2020’s semi-final slated for October 10icon

Miss Vietnam 2020’s semi-final slated for October 10

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
09/10/2020

The semi-final of the Miss Vietnam 2020 biennial national beauty pageant will take place on October 10 in Hanoi, heard a press conference in the capital city.

Miss Vietnam 2020 format changed due to Covid-19icon

Miss Vietnam 2020 format changed due to Covid-19

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
25/09/2020

The Miss Vietnam 2020 format will be changed to be shorter with one semi-final round in Hanoi due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Miss Vietnam 2020 contestants dazzle in swimsuit photoshooticon

Miss Vietnam 2020 contestants dazzle in swimsuit photoshoot

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
25/08/2020

Contestants of Miss Vietnam 2020 have put their wonderful figures on display as part of a swimsuit photoshoot for the upcoming beauty pageant.

Miss Vietnam 2020 organisers announce role of beauty queensicon

Miss Vietnam 2020 organisers announce role of beauty queens

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
28/05/2020

Beauty queens My Linh, Tieu Vy, and Thuy Linh are set to play a variety of different roles in the upcoming Miss Vietnam 2020 pageant, with the trio promising to leave a lasting impression on viewers of this year’s contest.

Miss Vietnam 2020 gets underway amid great fanfareicon

Miss Vietnam 2020 gets underway amid great fanfare

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
14/05/2020

A press conference held in Ho Chi Minh City on May 13 marked the start of the Miss Vietnam 2020 pageant, with the event seeing an announcement that the winner will receive a crown and a cash prize worth VND500 million.

Miss Vietnam pageant postponed due to COVID-19icon

Miss Vietnam pageant postponed due to COVID-19

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
12/03/2020

The organisers of the Miss Vietnam 2020 contest have decided to postpone the biennial event, which was scheduled to take place between May and August this year, due to the serious COVID-19 pandemic.

Miss Vietnam 2020 beauty pageant launchedicon

Miss Vietnam 2020 beauty pageant launched

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
26/02/2020

Miss Vietnam 2020, the biennial national beauty contest, has opened for Vietnamese young women aged between 18 and 27.

HCM City named as host for final round of Miss Vietnam 2020icon

HCM City named as host for final round of Miss Vietnam 2020

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
25/10/2019

Organised by Tienphong newspaper, the final round of the Miss Vietnam 2020 pageant is scheduled to be held at Phu Tho competition hall in Ho Chi Minh City from July 27 to August 24, 2020.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 