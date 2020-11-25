Miss Vietnam 2020
Miss World Facebook page recently posted information about Do Thi Ha, newly-crowned Miss Vietnam 2020 winner, with plenty of fans around the world engaging with the post.
09/10/2020
The semi-final of the Miss Vietnam 2020 biennial national beauty pageant will take place on October 10 in Hanoi, heard a press conference in the capital city.
25/09/2020
The Miss Vietnam 2020 format will be changed to be shorter with one semi-final round in Hanoi due to Covid-19 pandemic.
25/08/2020
Contestants of Miss Vietnam 2020 have put their wonderful figures on display as part of a swimsuit photoshoot for the upcoming beauty pageant.
28/05/2020
Beauty queens My Linh, Tieu Vy, and Thuy Linh are set to play a variety of different roles in the upcoming Miss Vietnam 2020 pageant, with the trio promising to leave a lasting impression on viewers of this year’s contest.
14/05/2020
A press conference held in Ho Chi Minh City on May 13 marked the start of the Miss Vietnam 2020 pageant, with the event seeing an announcement that the winner will receive a crown and a cash prize worth VND500 million.
12/03/2020
The organisers of the Miss Vietnam 2020 contest have decided to postpone the biennial event, which was scheduled to take place between May and August this year, due to the serious COVID-19 pandemic.
26/02/2020
Miss Vietnam 2020, the biennial national beauty contest, has opened for Vietnamese young women aged between 18 and 27.
25/10/2019
Organised by Tienphong newspaper, the final round of the Miss Vietnam 2020 pageant is scheduled to be held at Phu Tho competition hall in Ho Chi Minh City from July 27 to August 24, 2020.